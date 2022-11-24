Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Dreaming of a wet Christmas? Michigan likely to deliver
Back in the 1990s, when Bob Ryan switched from growing grain to growing Christmas trees, he reliably would spend December mornings climbing into his tractor to plow pathways for customers at his nursery in Ida, lest their cars get stuck in the snow. Now, customers are more likely to get...
WNEM
TV5 News Update- Saturday morning, November 26
Local businesses are hoping to strike gold on Small Business Saturday. Mid-Michigan mom didn’t hesitate to help with aftermath of Hurricane Ian. It was one of the toughest decisions Jennifer Gruesbeck has ever had to make - should she put her life in mid-Michigan as a mom and Covenant medical assistant on hold and head to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian relief or not?
Bavarian Inn Lodge aims to become Michigan’s largest indoor water park with $80M expansion
FRANKENMUTH, MI — Bavarian Inn Lodge officials say a planned $80 million expansion will make the indoor waterpark and family entertainment center Michigan’s largest. The project will expand the existing Bavarian Lodge Inn, one of Frankenmuth’s top tourist attractions, to 140,000 square feet. It is expected to be complete in the spring of 2024, with some parts of the new family fun center opening in late fall 2023, according to company officials.
localspins.com
Album Review: Billy Strings goes back to Ionia County roots with ‘Me/And/Dad’
Raised in rural Muir, Billy Strings embraces tradition and features duets with his stepfather, Terry Barber, on his latest Rounder Records releases. The review at Local Spins. SCROLL DOWN FOR A VIDEO AND TO LISTEN TO AN ALBUM TRACK. After a Grammy Award, the Americana Music Association’s “Artist of the...
WNEM
Thanksgiving morning vehicle crash in downtown Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Police and Saginaw Fire Department responding to a vehicle crash in Downtown Saginaw this morning. It happened around 7:20 a.m. at Franklin St. and Johnson St. , just around the corner from the TV5 Saginaw station. The truck had flipped onto its roof. The driver...
Brand new energy efficient home in Midland subdivision hits the market
MIDLAND, MI - Cobblestone Homes built a brand new house in Midland County’s Larkin Township and it’s for sale. The home is located at 3269 Pine Bluff Court in Cobblestone’s Siebert Woods subdivision and priced at $931,600. “My favorite thing about this house is, overall, the exterior...
Police warn women after series of parking lot robberies
Police in Kent County are warning shoppers to be vigilant after a series of robberies in store parking lots.
Shiawassee County police offering reward for stolen utility vehicle
A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the return of a stolen vehicle.
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Montcalm County (Montcalm County, MI)
The Michigan State police reported a two-vehicle crash on Thursday. The accident occurred on M-66 near E. Colby Road in Montcalm County at around 2 a.m. The two victims have been identified to be two Michigan State troopers.
Woman in 'disbelief' after being robbed at Cascade Meijer, minutes before suspects hit again
CASCADE, Mich. — It was just a few days ago that a quick shopping trip turned into a night that a local woman could've never expected. The Kent County Sheriff's Office is still looking for several suspects who are accused of robbing that woman in the parking lot of a retail store along 28th Street, and then doing the same to another woman at another store just down the road minutes later.
Injured man airlifted from scene of off-road vehicle crash
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI – A 35-year-old Edmore man suffered serious injuries Friday, Nov. 25, in an off-road vehicle crash, state police said. The man’s name was not released. The single-vehicle crash was reported around 6:40 a.m. on Cutler Road, just west of Peoples Road, in Montcalm County’s Home Township. The victim suffered serious injuries and was airlifted from the scene by Aero Med helicopter to a hospital.
WNEM
Police: Family dispute leads to gunfire, arrest
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw woman has been arrested for assault with intent to murder and brandishing a firearm in public, police said. A family dispute between Tanara Williams, her cousin, and her uncle happened on Nov. 22 at a residence nearby Van Etten Street in Saginaw. The argument...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Wind industry strikes against local zoning control in Michigan
Wind energy businesses are targeting local zoning ordinances after their campaign to coat Michigan with large vertical turbines lost four referenda and seven local government allies in this month’s election. “You ever hear that old saying about winning a battle, but losing the war? Now seems like an appropriate...
MLive.com
Final-snap field goal lifts Gladwin past Frankenmuth for historic D5 title
Frankenmuth and Gladwin play Division 5 football final at Ford Field — DETROIT, MI --First downs were a fight, yards were hard and points were at a premium. And a championship would be cherished. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links...
Michigan State troopers struck by alleged drunk driver
Two Michigan State troopers were injured after their vehicle was struck by a drunk driver.
Mount Pleasant man charged with attempted murder in brother’s stabbing
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — A Mount Pleasant man has been charged with attempted murder in the recent stabbing of his younger brother. About 10:45 p.m. on Nov. 19, Michigan State Police troopers responded to Jamestown Apartments, 4075 S. Isabella Road, for a domestic situation. They arrived to find a 42-year-old man suffering from serious stab wounds, who was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Detroit News
Can Michigan's wild turkeys survive larger hunts?
A pugnacious flock of turkeys once ran wild in the central Michigan city of Midland. They chased joggers and attacked elementary schoolers waiting for bus rides to school in the early 2000s, said Adam Bump, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources upland bird game specialist who was stationed nearby at the time.
secondwavemedia.com
$7M available to fund conservation practices
Mark Davis credits an Ottawa County-based conservation program for enabling his blueberry farm to “bee” what it is today. Davis, managing partner of Ravenna-based Jawor Brothers Blueberries, is among those in Ottawa, Kent, Muskegon, Newaygo and Allegan counties who enlisted the help of the Ottawa Conservation District Regional Conservation Partnership Program’s inaugural Farmland and Water Quality Conservation Initiative (FWQCI). The program helped to convert some of his acreage into a bee-friendly habitat.
Lowell police investigating counterfeit bill cases
LOWELL, Mich. — The Lowell Police Department is investigating a series of incidents involving counterfeit bills. Officers are also asking for the public's help in identifying suspects. Over the past week, multiple Lowell stores have reported counterfeit bills being used. Police say at least eight fake bills have been...
