Bridgeport, CT

Just Days Away, Light Up Night Promises a Magical Holiday Time

We’re five days out from what residents have called the most magical night of the year. Thursday is Light Up Night; the evening when the city Christmas tree is lit, the sky lights up with fireworks and holiday music fills the air. Nearly 50 members of the Associated Businesses...
Photos: BHS Boys Basketball Team Getting Ready for Upcoming Season

The Bridgeport High School boys basketball has been hard at work in practice in preparation for the 2022-23 season which will tip off on Dec. 10 at Hampshire. The first home game is scheduled for Dec. 13 against University. Photos of a recent practice available in a gallery below by...
