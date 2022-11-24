ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

UNC WILMINGTON 55, NORTH TEXAS 51

Percentages: FG .391, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Newby 2-3, Thomas 2-4, Harvey 1-2, White 0-1, Farrar 0-2, Phillips 0-2, Harden-Hayes 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Harden-Hayes, Kelly). Turnovers: 6 (Kelly 2, Harvey, Newby, Thomas, White). Steals: 8 (Thomas 2, White 2, Farrar, Kelly,...
DENTON, TX
Porterville Recorder

Milwaukee 124, Dallas 115

Percentages: FG .512, FT .640. 3-Point Goals: 17-41, .415 (Dinwiddie 3-6, Doncic 3-7, Kleber 2-3, Finney-Smith 2-6, Hardaway Jr. 2-6, Wood 2-6, Campazzo 1-1, J.Green 1-2, Bertans 1-3, Pinson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Kleber, Powell). Turnovers: 13 (Doncic 6, Dinwiddie, Hardaway Jr., J.Green, Kleber,...
Porterville Recorder

NO. 6 GONZAGA 88, XAVIER 84

Percentages: FG .515, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-15, .533 (Jones 3-3, Boum 2-3, J.Nunge 2-4, Tandy 1-4, Claude 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Freemantle 2, J.Nunge). Turnovers: 9 (Boum 2, Jones 2, Claude, Craft, Freemantle, J.Nunge, Miles). Steals: 5 (Claude, J.Nunge, Jones, Miles, Tandy). Technical...
Porterville Recorder

NO. 19 UCLA 81, BELLARMINE 60

Percentages: FG .426, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Hopf 4-8, Tipton 2-2, Johnson 2-8, DeVault 1-2, Wieland 1-3, Pfriem 1-4, Suder 0-2, Fairman 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 19 (Suder 6, Pfriem 4, DeVault 2, Johnson 2, Fairman, Hacker, Hatton, Hopf, Wieland). Steals:...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

Russell, Southeast Missouri State Redhawks to face the Milwaukee Panthers

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-2) at Milwaukee Panthers (4-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Milwaukee -2; over/under is 144.5. BOTTOM LINE: Division 1 Division opponents Milwaukee and Southeast Missouri State square off. The Panthers have gone 4-1 in home games. Milwaukee scores 78.0 points while outscoring opponents by 14.7 points per game.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Porterville Recorder

LEHIGH 80, MONMOUTH 76

MONMOUTH (NJ)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .492, FT .478. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Collins 4-9, Doyle 1-1, Allen 0-1, Holmstrom 0-1, Ruth 0-1, Vuga 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Allen 2, Ball, Collins, Vuga). Turnovers: 11 (Ruth 5, Allen 2, Vuga 2, Sandhu, Spence). Steals: 14 (Collins...
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
Porterville Recorder

DARTMOUTH 78, UTSA 77, OT

Percentages: FG .435, FT .882. 3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Cornish 3-6, Robinson 2-3, Munro 2-6, Krystkowiak 1-2, Haskins 1-3, Blaufeld 0-1, Mitchell-Day 0-2, Myrthil 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Adelekun, J.Johnson, Munro). Turnovers: 9 (Adelekun 2, Cornish 2, Haskins, J.Johnson, Munro, Myrthil, Robinson). Steals: None.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Porterville Recorder

Cleveland 102, Detroit 94

Percentages: FG .429, FT .848. 3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (E.Mobley 2-2, Mitchell 2-8, Okoro 1-1, Neto 1-2, Osman 1-4, Wade 1-5, Diakite 0-1, Garland 0-5). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Diakite 2, E.Mobley, Osman). Turnovers: 14 (E.Mobley 3, Mitchell 3, Osman 3, Diakite 2, Garland 2,...
Porterville Recorder

WEST VIRGINIA 84, FLORIDA 55

Percentages: FG .345, FT .591. 3-Point Goals: 2-17, .118 (Richard 1-1, Fudge 1-2, Castleton 0-1, Kugel 0-2, Lofton 0-3, Bonham 0-4, Jones 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 9 (Fudge 4, Felder 2, Jones, Kugel, Richard). Turnovers: 13 (Castleton 3, Jitoboh 3, Kugel 2, Lofton 2, Bonham,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Porterville Recorder

Reese leads No. 23 Maryland against Louisville after 24-point game

Maryland Terrapins (6-0) at Louisville Cardinals (0-6) BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Maryland visits the Louisville Cardinals after Julian Reese scored 24 points in Maryland's 95-79 victory over the Coppin State Eagles. The Cardinals are 0-3 on their home court. Louisville is 0-5 against opponents with a winning record. The Terrapins...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Porterville Recorder

No. 8 North Carolina 73, No. 5 Iowa St. 64

NORTH CAROLINA (6-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 40.678, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Todd-Williams 3-4, Hodgson 2-3, Kelly 2-7, Paris 0-1, Zelaya 0-1) Blocked Shots: 10 (Key 3, Poole 2, Ustby 2, Adams 2, Todd-Williams 1) Turnovers: 10 (Poole 2, Hodgson 2, Todd-Williams 2, Ustby 2, Adams 1, Key 1) Steals:...
IOWA CITY, IA
Porterville Recorder

Duke 54, Oregon St. 41

DUKE (6-1) Brown 4-9 0-0 8, Balogun 3-9 0-0 7, Day-Wilson 1-8 0-0 2, Oliver 0-5 0-0 0, Taylor 7-10 3-4 18, Bollin 1-2 0-0 2, Heide 3-6 2-2 8, de Jesus 1-2 0-0 2, Jackson 1-3 0-0 3, Volker 1-5 0-0 2, Richardson 1-7 0-0 2, Totals 23-66 5-6 54.
CORVALLIS, OR
Porterville Recorder

NEW MEXICO 98, NORTHERN COLORADO 74

Percentages: FG .491, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Abercrombie 4-5, Knecht 4-8, Kountz 2-4, M.Johnson 1-5, Shaw 1-5, Creech 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 18 (Kountz 7, Knecht 4, Shaw 3, M.Johnson 2, Abercrombie, Ramirez). Steals: 7 (M.Johnson 2, Wisne 2, Knecht, Kountz, Ramirez). Technical Fouls:...
GREELEY, CO
Porterville Recorder

Memphis 127, N.Y. Knicks 123

MEMPHIS (127) Brooks 8-16 4-5 23, Jackson Jr. 8-19 2-2 21, Adams 6-9 4-9 16, Konchar 4-6 1-1 10, Morant 9-20 9-11 27, Clarke 3-7 3-3 9, LaRavia 2-2 0-0 6, Roddy 2-4 0-0 6, Aldama 3-7 0-0 7, Jones 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 46-95 23-31 127. NEW YORK (123)
MEMPHIS, TN
Porterville Recorder

USA Today Top 25 Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 men's basketball poll, with team's RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last season's final poll and first-place votes received:. RecordPtsPvs. 1. Houston (23)(6-0)7822. 2. Texas (5)(5-0)7324. 3. Virginia (1)(5-0)7186. 4. Arizona(6-0)66212. 5....
ARIZONA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Portland St. 83, Oregon St. 71

OREGON ST. (3-4) Ryuny 0-0 1-2 1, Taylor 3-6 2-5 9, Marial 0-0 0-0 0, Akanno 4-14 0-2 9, Pope 6-10 10-10 23, Stevens 1-3 7-8 9, Rataj 0-4 2-2 2, Bilodeau 3-5 3-4 9, Krass 2-3 0-0 5, Andela 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 21-49 25-33 71. PORTLAND ST. (3-4)
PORTLAND, OR
Porterville Recorder

Philadelphia 40, Green Bay 33

Phi_Gainwell 4 run (Elliott kick), 11:19. Phi_Sanders 15 run (kick failed), 9:03. GB_Dillon 20 run (Crosby kick), 6:45. GB_Cobb 11 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 3:12. Phi_Sanders 2 run (Elliott kick), 14:54. GB_A.Jones 23 pass from Rodgers (kick failed), 7:41. Phi_Q.Watkins 30 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), :13. Third Quarter.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy