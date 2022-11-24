Read full article on original website
UNC WILMINGTON 55, NORTH TEXAS 51
Percentages: FG .391, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Newby 2-3, Thomas 2-4, Harvey 1-2, White 0-1, Farrar 0-2, Phillips 0-2, Harden-Hayes 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Harden-Hayes, Kelly). Turnovers: 6 (Kelly 2, Harvey, Newby, Thomas, White). Steals: 8 (Thomas 2, White 2, Farrar, Kelly,...
Milwaukee 124, Dallas 115
Percentages: FG .512, FT .640. 3-Point Goals: 17-41, .415 (Dinwiddie 3-6, Doncic 3-7, Kleber 2-3, Finney-Smith 2-6, Hardaway Jr. 2-6, Wood 2-6, Campazzo 1-1, J.Green 1-2, Bertans 1-3, Pinson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Kleber, Powell). Turnovers: 13 (Doncic 6, Dinwiddie, Hardaway Jr., J.Green, Kleber,...
NO. 6 GONZAGA 88, XAVIER 84
Percentages: FG .515, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-15, .533 (Jones 3-3, Boum 2-3, J.Nunge 2-4, Tandy 1-4, Claude 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Freemantle 2, J.Nunge). Turnovers: 9 (Boum 2, Jones 2, Claude, Craft, Freemantle, J.Nunge, Miles). Steals: 5 (Claude, J.Nunge, Jones, Miles, Tandy). Technical...
NO. 19 UCLA 81, BELLARMINE 60
Percentages: FG .426, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Hopf 4-8, Tipton 2-2, Johnson 2-8, DeVault 1-2, Wieland 1-3, Pfriem 1-4, Suder 0-2, Fairman 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 19 (Suder 6, Pfriem 4, DeVault 2, Johnson 2, Fairman, Hacker, Hatton, Hopf, Wieland). Steals:...
Russell, Southeast Missouri State Redhawks to face the Milwaukee Panthers
Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-2) at Milwaukee Panthers (4-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Milwaukee -2; over/under is 144.5. BOTTOM LINE: Division 1 Division opponents Milwaukee and Southeast Missouri State square off. The Panthers have gone 4-1 in home games. Milwaukee scores 78.0 points while outscoring opponents by 14.7 points per game.
LEHIGH 80, MONMOUTH 76
MONMOUTH (NJ)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .492, FT .478. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Collins 4-9, Doyle 1-1, Allen 0-1, Holmstrom 0-1, Ruth 0-1, Vuga 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Allen 2, Ball, Collins, Vuga). Turnovers: 11 (Ruth 5, Allen 2, Vuga 2, Sandhu, Spence). Steals: 14 (Collins...
DARTMOUTH 78, UTSA 77, OT
Percentages: FG .435, FT .882. 3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Cornish 3-6, Robinson 2-3, Munro 2-6, Krystkowiak 1-2, Haskins 1-3, Blaufeld 0-1, Mitchell-Day 0-2, Myrthil 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Adelekun, J.Johnson, Munro). Turnovers: 9 (Adelekun 2, Cornish 2, Haskins, J.Johnson, Munro, Myrthil, Robinson). Steals: None.
Cleveland 102, Detroit 94
Percentages: FG .429, FT .848. 3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (E.Mobley 2-2, Mitchell 2-8, Okoro 1-1, Neto 1-2, Osman 1-4, Wade 1-5, Diakite 0-1, Garland 0-5). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Diakite 2, E.Mobley, Osman). Turnovers: 14 (E.Mobley 3, Mitchell 3, Osman 3, Diakite 2, Garland 2,...
WEST VIRGINIA 84, FLORIDA 55
Percentages: FG .345, FT .591. 3-Point Goals: 2-17, .118 (Richard 1-1, Fudge 1-2, Castleton 0-1, Kugel 0-2, Lofton 0-3, Bonham 0-4, Jones 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 9 (Fudge 4, Felder 2, Jones, Kugel, Richard). Turnovers: 13 (Castleton 3, Jitoboh 3, Kugel 2, Lofton 2, Bonham,...
Reese leads No. 23 Maryland against Louisville after 24-point game
Maryland Terrapins (6-0) at Louisville Cardinals (0-6) BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Maryland visits the Louisville Cardinals after Julian Reese scored 24 points in Maryland's 95-79 victory over the Coppin State Eagles. The Cardinals are 0-3 on their home court. Louisville is 0-5 against opponents with a winning record. The Terrapins...
No. 8 North Carolina 73, No. 5 Iowa St. 64
NORTH CAROLINA (6-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 40.678, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Todd-Williams 3-4, Hodgson 2-3, Kelly 2-7, Paris 0-1, Zelaya 0-1) Blocked Shots: 10 (Key 3, Poole 2, Ustby 2, Adams 2, Todd-Williams 1) Turnovers: 10 (Poole 2, Hodgson 2, Todd-Williams 2, Ustby 2, Adams 1, Key 1) Steals:...
Duke 54, Oregon St. 41
DUKE (6-1) Brown 4-9 0-0 8, Balogun 3-9 0-0 7, Day-Wilson 1-8 0-0 2, Oliver 0-5 0-0 0, Taylor 7-10 3-4 18, Bollin 1-2 0-0 2, Heide 3-6 2-2 8, de Jesus 1-2 0-0 2, Jackson 1-3 0-0 3, Volker 1-5 0-0 2, Richardson 1-7 0-0 2, Totals 23-66 5-6 54.
NEW MEXICO 98, NORTHERN COLORADO 74
Percentages: FG .491, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Abercrombie 4-5, Knecht 4-8, Kountz 2-4, M.Johnson 1-5, Shaw 1-5, Creech 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 18 (Kountz 7, Knecht 4, Shaw 3, M.Johnson 2, Abercrombie, Ramirez). Steals: 7 (M.Johnson 2, Wisne 2, Knecht, Kountz, Ramirez). Technical Fouls:...
Memphis 127, N.Y. Knicks 123
MEMPHIS (127) Brooks 8-16 4-5 23, Jackson Jr. 8-19 2-2 21, Adams 6-9 4-9 16, Konchar 4-6 1-1 10, Morant 9-20 9-11 27, Clarke 3-7 3-3 9, LaRavia 2-2 0-0 6, Roddy 2-4 0-0 6, Aldama 3-7 0-0 7, Jones 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 46-95 23-31 127. NEW YORK (123)
USA Today Top 25 Poll
The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 men's basketball poll, with team's RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last season's final poll and first-place votes received:. RecordPtsPvs. 1. Houston (23)(6-0)7822. 2. Texas (5)(5-0)7324. 3. Virginia (1)(5-0)7186. 4. Arizona(6-0)66212. 5....
Former Stillwater girls basketball coach Kendra Kilpatrick dies of cancer at 36
Kendra Kilpatrick, a beloved Stillwater High School girls basketball coach, died of breast cancer Saturday at 36. "Friend, Mom, Educator, Mentor, Colleague and Coach," Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association wrote on social media. "It is with great sadness that (we) share the news our community has lost a great coach and person. Your...
Portland St. 83, Oregon St. 71
OREGON ST. (3-4) Ryuny 0-0 1-2 1, Taylor 3-6 2-5 9, Marial 0-0 0-0 0, Akanno 4-14 0-2 9, Pope 6-10 10-10 23, Stevens 1-3 7-8 9, Rataj 0-4 2-2 2, Bilodeau 3-5 3-4 9, Krass 2-3 0-0 5, Andela 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 21-49 25-33 71. PORTLAND ST. (3-4)
Highlights + Evaluation of WVU OL Commit Chrisdasson Saint-Jean
Taking a closer look at West Virginia's newest offensive lineman commit
Philadelphia 40, Green Bay 33
Phi_Gainwell 4 run (Elliott kick), 11:19. Phi_Sanders 15 run (kick failed), 9:03. GB_Dillon 20 run (Crosby kick), 6:45. GB_Cobb 11 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 3:12. Phi_Sanders 2 run (Elliott kick), 14:54. GB_A.Jones 23 pass from Rodgers (kick failed), 7:41. Phi_Q.Watkins 30 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), :13. Third Quarter.
