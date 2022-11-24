Muskies outduel Lancers in overtime, win fifth consecutive game
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Attached are the highlights and score from the Sioux City Musketeers vs. Omaha Lancers game on November 23rd, 2022:
USHL
SIOUX CITY 3, OMAHA 2 (OT)Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.
Comments / 0