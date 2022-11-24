SACRAMENTO – Deandre Ayton received more than the game ball after his dominant 20-20 performance Saturday night against Utah. The Suns big was named Western Conference Player of the Week on Monday as he averaged 23.7 points on 67.4% shooting, 16 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in Phoenix’s 3-0 run last week. “I’m the main...

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 14 MINUTES AGO