Read full article on original website
Related
Bustle
Emma Corrin Spoke Out Against “Clickbait” Headlines Surrounding Gender Conversations
Famed for their critically-acclaimed performances in The Crown and My Policeman, actor Emma Corrin has called for “more nuance” when it comes to discussing the “representation of gender” in the media. In an interview with the BBC, the actor was asked about the possibility of doing away with gendered categories for the Best Actor and Best Actress gongs, instead merging them into one genderless award. This would follow in the footsteps of the BRIT Awards.
Pete Davidson And Emily Ratajkowski Were At A Knicks Game Together After Speculation That They're Dating
Are they? Aren't they? It seems like they're going to keep us guessing for a bit longer regardless.
Bustle
Love, Lizzo’s Harry Styles Scene Is Just 1 Moment That Made Fans Feel Seen
Lizzo gave fans something to feast their eyes on this Thanksgiving: her new HBO Max documentary, Love, Lizzo. The inspirational story revisits the Grammy winner’s humble beginnings, tracking her meteoric rise to international stardom, by giving an intimate look into the experiences that shaped her hard-earned success. Love, Lizzo has more than its fair share of vulnerable moments, and given the misogyny, racism, fatphobia, and trolling she’s dealt with in her career, she initially had doubts about revealing so much of herself.
Will Smith Says He Loses Sleep About The Oscars Slap Impacting His New Movie "Emancipation"
"The only discomfort my heart has around that is that so many people have done spectacular work on this film."
‘The Equalizer’: Liza Lapira Introduces Mel’s Family—FIRST LOOK
EXCLUSIVE: CBS‘ The Equalizer is on break until February, but Deadine has your exclusive first look at scenes from episode 308 introducing Mel’s (Liza Lapira) siblings to be portrayed by Camilla Mana and Trevor Salter. In the final beats of Sunday nights episode titled “Paradise Lost,” Mel is hot on the trail of a mysterious stranger who she believes knows the whereabouts of her brother Edison (Salter) for reasons as yet unknown. Lapira, who brings to life the bad ass former sniper and Robyn’s (Queen Latifah) ride-or-die, shares some insight into that scene, the Bayani family reunion, and what’s ahead when the...
Billy Eichner's Bros to Make Streaming Debut on Peacock in December
Billy Eichner’s gay rom-com Bros is getting a pre-Christmas berth at Peacock. Universal Pictures announced Monday that the pic — which opened in theaters on Sept. 30 — will begin streaming on Peacock on Dec. 2. Bros made noise for being the first major studio film centered on an LGBTQ+ romantic comedy, as well as the first one to feature an all LGBTQ+ cast. In addition to Difficult People alum Eichner (who co-wrote the screenplay with Nicholas Stoller), the ensemble includes Luke Macfarlane (Brothers & Sisters), Monica Raymund (Chicago Fire), Guillermo Díaz (Scandal), Guy Branum (The Other Two) and Amanda Bearse (Married… With Children). Bros also made...
The 1975's Matty Healy talks trading parties for family on 'Being Funny in a Foreign Language'
Ahead of blessing the Audacy Beach Festival stage, The 1975’s Matty Healy sat down with 107.7 The End’s Gregr to discuss success, Being Funny in a Foreign Language and more.
Bustle
Ben Platt & Noah Galvin’s Engagement Announcement & Photos Are So Romantic
The friends-to-lovers romance of Ben Platt and Noah Galvin just reached a lovely milestone. The two Broadway stars — who each played the lead in Dear Evan Hanson — announced their engagement with coordinated Instagram posts on Nov. 25. Each included a set of adorable, romantic photos, which offered a look at Platt’s candlelit proposal and Galvin’s beautiful new ring.
Dior Newspaper Dress by John Galliano Smashes Estimate at Bonhams Sale
EXTRA, EXTRA: A Dior newspaper dress designed by John Galliano has smashed its pre-sale estimate, commanding 15,300 euros in an online auction at Bonhams on Monday. It was expected to fetch between 800 and 1,000 euros. Bonhams said the dress was the “star lot” at its “Cornette de Saint Cyr, The Art of Luxury: Louis Vuitton & Christian Dior — John Galliano” auction on Monday. The Christian Dior Daily newspaper style was from Dior’s fall 2000 collection, which made its runway debut in February of that year.More from WWDMaison Margiela Artisanal Couture Fall 2022Dior Couture Fall 2022Front Row at Christian Dior Couture...
Megan The Stallion Makes History As The First Black Woman To Cover The ‘Forbes’ Under 30 Issue
Now this is "real hot girl ish"!
Bustle
Michelle Obama Opened Up About The “Discord And Discomfort” Of Marriage
She may be one-half of one of the highest-profile couples on the planet, but Michelle Obama still deals with many of the same marital issues that every other partnered person does. The former first lady and bestselling author promoted her new book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, by shedding light on one of the topics she tackles in it: marriage. In a Nov. 25 Instagram post, she got candid about lessons she’s learned in her relationship with former President Barack Obama, through the ebbs and flows.
Bustle
Everything To Know About J. Lo’s New Album This Is Me … Now
In November 2002, Jennifer Lopez dedicated an album to Ben Affleck. The This Is Me… Then CD came with a tender message to her then-fiancé in the disc jacket, per The Age: “You are my life ... my sole inspiration for every lyric, every emotion, every bit of feeling on this record.” Twenty years later, with the couple happily reunited and married, J. Lo is ready for its follow-up, This Is Me … Now, and it sounds like Affleck has once again been her muse.
Bustle
Selena Gomez & Blackpink’s Post-Show Meetup Left Fans Thirsty For More
When you’ve got Blackpink in your area, take a cue from Selena Gomez and show up. The “My Mind & Me” singer recently got the chance to meet up with her “Ice Cream” collaborators, Jisoo, Rosé, Jennie, and Lisa, thanks to their ongoing Bour Pink Tour, and needless to say, she took it. The five artists were all finally in the same place, more than two years after they released their 2020 hit amid travel restrictions and shutdowns.
Bustle
Do I Have To Tell My Crush That I Slept With Her Ex?
Q: About half a year ago, I hooked up with a guy I’d been flirting with online for a while. We live in opposite parts of the world and he was not interested in long-distance, so things ended there. Recently, I’ve become friends with his ex-girlfriend and things are getting pretty flirty. She has no idea that I’ve hooked up with her ex. And he has no idea that I’m courting his ex-girlfriend. If it helps to know, I think the breakup was messy and they did not stay friends. Do I owe either of them the disclosure or is that none of their business?
Bustle
Sarah Michelle Gellar & Freddie Prinze Jr’s First Date Was Unexpected
With two decades of marriage firmly under their belt, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. have definitely proven that couples can make it in Hollywood after all. The pair recently celebrated twenty years of marriage earlier this year and shared their adoration for one another through some particularly cute Instagram posts, with Gellar sharing a throwback photo of their wedding day captioned “20.” We recently saw Gellar in the ‘90s inspired Do Revenge, and Prinze is now also back on our screens in his new Christmas film, Christmas With You. But how did Gellar and Prinze first meet?
Bustle
Kate Middleton Shares The Key To Building A “Happier Society” In A New Op-Ed
Even as the British royal family maintains its political neutrality, members still champion causes close to their hearts. For Catherine, the Princess of Wales, that list is long, and issues like children, physical and mental health, and poverty are high priorities. Case in point? The future queen wrote an op-ed that was published in The Telegraph on Nov. 25 highlighting the importance of children’s “first crucial years of life” — for both them as individuals and for society at large.
Comments / 0