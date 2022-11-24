Read full article on original website
Migrants Attacked Customs and Border Patrol, and It Wasn't the First TimeTom HandyEl Paso, TX
President Biden Plans to House Migrants at a Texas Military BaseTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Kevin McCarthy Calls for Top Biden Official to Resign or Face ImpeachmentNews Breaking LIVEEl Paso, TX
Texas Could See an Avalanche of Migrants Crossing the Border in DecemberTom HandyTexas State
El Paso is Preparing For the End of Title 42 With MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy Tuesday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting to see strong winds Tuesday, with the possibility of rainfall this coming weekend. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
‘Sweet as Pumpkin Pie:’ Newborns dressed up at El Paso hospital for Thanksgiving
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – To honor and celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, nurses at Las Palmas Medical Center dressed newborns born at the hospital in festive “Sweet as Pumpkin Pie” onsies. Nurses at Las Palmas Medical Center dressed newborns up in festive holiday onsies to celebrate Thanksgiving. Courtesy From Las Palmas Medical Center
El Paso, Juarez continue to wait for time zones to correspond
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ciudad Juarez and El Paso have experienced different time zones since daylight saving ended on Nov. 6, 2022. According to our news partners across the border, Mexico’s Congress has approved to adjust the time zones for several border cities including Juarez and El Paso. Congress approved the said time change […]
KVIA
ABC-7 First Alert: Breezy but warmer weekend
Hi everyone! Did you buy anything good today? I hope you did, but that you stayed warm while you did it. Today was the coldest day of the year with a high of 46 in El Paso and 50 in Las Cruces. We also saw snow in many parts of the Borderland which was a nice little treat for those of you who can appreciate the snow and colder temps.
Man plans run across Texas, starts in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Kenneth Anderlitch started his running journey on Friday, Nov. 25 as he plans to run across Texas, beginning his run in El Paso and finishing near the border of Louisiana. He plans on running 50 miles per day. This Thanksgiving Aderlitch’s run honored his mother, who he lost to a […]
KVIA
Northeast El Paso seeing snowfall
EL PASO, Texas -- El Pasoans in the Northeast are getting some Thanksgiving snow Thursday. A viewer shared a video of the snowfall with ABC-7 Thursday afternoon. KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can...
Tulsa company opens new ‘customer contact’ center in El Paso, will employ 150
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Avantive Solutions, a company specializing in what it calls “innovative customer experience and strategic sales solutions,” announced that it has opened a new contact center in El Paso and graduated its first class of customer service representatives. Avantive said it chose El Paso because of its “well-established bilingual and multicultural […]
Will Texans Finally Be Allowed To Buy Booze On Sundays After 2023
If a new bill being proposed in 2023 passes, it will finally allow Texas liquor stores to sell the hard stuff on Sundays. Texas liquor laws are weird and the no Sunday sales bit is one of the oldest. It started in 1935, when prohibition ended and alcohol sales in Texas resumed.
6 Cozy Cabins Near El Paso To Make it Feel Like Christmas
The holidays are here and while El Paso isn't exactly known as being a "winter wonderland", we still have some nice holiday weather. Luckily, there are different ways you can experience an actual winter wonderland. First, we have Winterfest happening in Downtown, and I hear that the rink has actual ice this year and there are high percentages of "snow".
KFOX 14
Snows falls on Transmountain Road on Black Friday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Transmountain and some areas in far northeast El Paso and far east El Paso on Black Friday. The snow fell in the early morning hours and around 9 a.m. Roads were wet and slick. A strong winter storm will hang out until Friday night...
KVIA
City of El Paso closures Thanksgiving Day
EL PASO, Texas -- City of El Paso Administrative Offices are closed Thursday in observance of Thanksgiving. There will be no garbage or recycling pickup as the City Landfill and Citizen Collection sites will be closed. Other closures include the El Paso Zoo, all libraries, and all recreation and senior...
El Paso businesses encourage local shopping; Small Business Saturday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Local businesses in the borderland are reminding the community that they can also be a destination for holiday shopping. KTSM 9 News reporter Tawny Davis spoke to a couple of local businesses as they encourage the community to shop local. With the busiest shopping time of the year taking place […]
El Paso Mexican Grill in Carencro Now Accepting Applications, Hints at Opening Date
It looks like the Carencro location of El Pason Mexican Grill will finally be opening soon. Locals have wondered if the Carencro El Paso restaurant would ever open its doors after a lengthy construction period that actually began when the restaurant first hinted at building at that location all the way back in 2015.
You Won’t Believe All These Crazy El Paso Weather Extremes
El Paso got a little taste of winter with Thanksgiving this year which, of course, freaked everybody out. El Paso has pretty mild winters so, when we do get a cold front or any kind of winter storm, everyone is totally unprepared. Today it got a little chilly and rainy ... we even had a little snow dusting the top of the mountains ... but it really wasn't that bad.
Early morning shooting at UTEP sends 1 person to hospital, 2 under arrest
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A shooting early Sunday morning at a UTEP parking garage left one woman wounded and two people under arrest. The incident happened at 12:30 a.m. at the Glory Road parking garage at UTEP. Police learned that one of the victims had been involved in a fight with 21-year-old Sasha Michaela […]
KVIA
Early morning shooting at UTEP parking garage
EL PASO, Texas - One person was injured in a shooting that happened at a public parking garage on UTEP's campus early Sunday morning, according to a spokesman from the El Paso Police Department. The shooting at happened at the parking garage at 100 E Glory Road, at around 12:40...
1 Person Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Crash In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the Texas State Police, a motor-vehicle crash was reported on Saturday night in El Paso. Authorities confirmed that one person was injured due to the accident. Officials stated that the collision occurred near the Sunland Park exit, on I-10 West.
KVIA
Sunday Funday Moment: Double Dog Dare Bakery feeds over 300 shelter dogs this Thanksgiving
El Paso, Texas-- A few shelter dogs were treated to some delicious Thanksgiving meals all thanks to Double Dog Dare Bakery. The locally owned dog is making it their mission not to forget about shelter pets during the holiday season. “It's really the joy of giving the holiday season to...
KVIA
Fred Loya kicks off Holiday Light Show at Ascarate Park Friday
EL PASO, Texas– The Fred Loya Holiday Lights on the Lake show kicks off!. In previous years El Pasoans are used to seeing this light show at the Fred Loya home. This year the El Paso County partnered with Fred Loya for a new lighting ceremony. It begins at...
KVIA
Multiple people hit on Loop 375 near Ascarate Park
EL PASO, Texas -- At least two people were hit by a car on Loop 375 near Ascarate Park, according to initial reports. Authorities tell ABC-7 that one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and another was taken with minor injuries. The crash appears to have happened...
