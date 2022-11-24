Read full article on original website
Related
Our Editors Know a Good Gift When They See One—These Burberry Items Are It
Is it just me, or does the holiday season roll up on us out of nowhere? Just when I'm settling into fall, I wake up to a 30-degree morning and immediately feel behind on holiday preparation. There are gifts to buy, flights to book, and outfits to coordinate for far too many occasions. And because I refuse to be stressed during a time that should be celebratory, I'm tapping three of our editors to give me the 411 on the items to gift and wear this season. Spoiler alert: Their picks are perfect and can all be shopped from the same place: Burberry.
I Refuse to Procrastinate on My Holiday Shopping—33 Gifts I'm Adding to My Cart
For the past few (or more) holiday seasons, I've been known to procrastinate when it comes to shopping for gifts. While I always start with good intentions, the reality is my credit card doesn't get put to work until days before the big events. This year, though, I'm determined to be different. We're only halfway into November, and I've already browsed a plethora of sites, scouted out the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, attended our Holiday House event at the Fairmont Century Plaza where dozens showcased their most giftable items for the season, caught up with my friends so I could get a sense of what they're looking for, and so on. I am more than prepared. Want to see the things I've already added to my cart? Keep scrolling for my top holiday gift picks (in no particular order).
30 Zara and Revolve Items Too Good to Gatekeep (But I Thought About It)
I love a good Zara and Revolve haul. When it comes to my favorite retailers, they are definitely high on my list. They have everything you could be looking for. Holy-grail beauty products, amazing shoes, great basics… If you can name it, they have it. It's that time of the year when I am shopping like crazy. I have so many holiday events and trips to see family coming up and gifts to buy, and I just need to update my winter wardrobe in general. I need to up my game when it comes to boots, sweaters, and outerwear, so I took to my trusty retailers to hunt for something that is not only great quality but is also on-trend and expensive looking. While I am truly a lover of shopping, keeping my budget in mind is also important. But don't worry—I found 30 items that are so good they could easily pass for designer.
29 Chic On-Sale Items That Will Sell Out Before the Holidays
The Cyber Monday sales are going strong right now. I'm talking about major deals on some of the retailers I love, and that I know you adore as well. Ahem, Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Italist (which us up to 65% off right now!). Given the fact that the discounts are so legit, it appears that many standout items are already starting to sell out. So if you've been eying something for yourself or a gift for someone special on your list, this may be the time to go for it as we head deeper into the holiday season.
30 Things I Have Bookmarked For My Shopping Escapades This Week
Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one editor, staffer, or influencer shares their top 30 must-haves or current wish-list items. The week of Thanksgiving always feels like a race to shop the best of the best, and given that I spend hours online bookmarking my favorite pieces, I'd say I'm heavily prepared for the task. Lately, I've had my eye on my investment-worthy pieces, specifically ones that will last in my wardrobe (looking at you, diamond earrings). I recently came to this conclusion after a night-long closet clean out where half of what I was donating was ultra-trendy and, while I hate to admit this, some even had tags on.
The 50 Best Things $150 Can Buy You This Black Friday Weekend
Growing up, before the sun had even risen, I jumped out of bed, braided my hair, and headed out with my grandmother to do one of our favorite things together: shopping on Black Friday. And while I now live far away from my family, the one thing that hasn’t changed is my love for finding a good deal. For editors like myself, we relish the opportunity to scour Net-a-porter and Nordstrom for the best things to buy at the moment. Trust me; it is a skill in and of itself to find well-made pieces online.
I'm Obsessed With J.Crew—Here's What I'm Buying From Its Black Friday Sale
If there’s one retailer I run to when it's having a big sale, it’s J.Crew. My love for the brand runs deep. (Yes, I’ve been a fan since the Jenna Lyons days.) Its preppy-cool styles speak to my aesthetic to a T, and right now, I’m obsessed with everything on the site—especially the festive fashion-forward pieces that are delighting me in every way. I also stalk Head of Women’s Design Olympia Gayot’s Instagram at least once a day for plenty of J.Crew outfit inspiration, which always gets my sartorial juices flowing.
I Want My Holiday Outfits to Impress, so I'm Shopping These Nordstrom Items
Take one look at my social media feed, and you'll notice pretty quickly that I lean toward a minimalistic aesthetic, so sequins and glitter aren't always at the top of my mind. Ask me to choose between black or hot pink, and I guarantee the former wins every time. But this holiday season, I'm in the mood to shake it up and add an unexpected element to my party looks. I've been inspired by the fashion set's commitment to all things feathered and metallic, and I think it's time for me to dabble in these textures. Keep scrolling to shop the 20 party pieces I'm gravitating toward from Nordstrom.
These 30 Zara, H&M, and Mango Items Are So Good You'll Think They're Designer
I’ll admit I love shopping for designer clothes and accessories. I mean, who doesn’t? The only catch is that if I shopped designer to the extent that I’d like to, I’d have basically no budget for anything else. However Mango, Zara, and H&M have been releasing such stellar new arrivals lately that some of them could even pass for designer. With it being the holiday season, I have no doubt that your calendar is filling up with holiday parties, office parties, Thanksgiving dinners, trips home for the holidays, and so much more. Now is the perfect time to do some shopping and stock up on some great looks to wear to every event you have coming up. After much scrolling through my favorite affordable retailers, I found 30 items that are so good I almost didn’t want to give them up.
Your Holiday Outfit Could Use a Finishing Touch—These Luxe Pieces Are It
I don't know if it's the twinkle of holiday lights or the first crisp, white snowfall, but something about this season inspires me to add a bit more sparkle to my wardrobe. Normally, I'm a creature of habit when it comes to accessorizing—I've got the repeat hits that never fail me: gold hoops and a signet ring engraved with an "N." They're my tried and true pieces for daily wear, but they don't always have the same effect for bigger occasions.
I Built My Friend a Cyber Monday Luxury Cart for Under $325—10 Strategic Buys
Try as I might to resist Cyber Monday deals, I nearly always fail. As a beauty editor, I don't normally shop beauty deals for myself, but I am privy to nearly every Cyber Monday beauty deal in the book. (You should see my inbox.) Since my friends know I have a bird's-eye view of every beauty deal out there for Cyber Monday, I typically spend the day fielding requests for what beauty they should buy.
I Can't Stop Staring at These Jaw-Dropping Holiday Party Accessories
November and December are the months that relaxing because you're winding down at the end of the year. Sounds nice in theory, but I'm sure your schedule actually consists of countless plans and events with family, friends, and co-workers. While the calendar tends to fill up quickly this time of year, one thing I do always look forward to is a good ol' fashioned holiday party.
I'm a Former Nordstrom Buyer—Here's What I'm Buying From the Black Friday Sale
As a former Nordstrom buyer and current stylist and blogger, Susie Wright could easily be considered a shopping expert. As a result, we're always interested in learning about what she's adding to her offering to elevate her wardrobe. With Nordstrom's Black Friday sale in action, she let us know that there are a few specific items she's buying from the sale because of the standout deals.
This Is the Best Nail Polish Brand to Use If You Have Kids—Here's Why
Oh, to be a mini nail polish enthusiast. Not only are there nontoxic options, but there's also one brand, in particular, that offers scented, sparkly, and bright polishes certain to tickle any child's polish-loving fancy. Enter Piggy Paint Nail Polish. Isn't the name adorable? Founded by Melanie Hurley in 2008, the mom of two set out to formulate a safer version of nail polishes for her two- and four-year-old daughters. In other words, it's pretty much the best nail polish choice if a little one is requesting an at-home mani, and it's really no surprise that little beauty lovers everywhere are adorning their nails with the brand.
19 Strategic Cyber Monday Beauty Buys Our Picky Editors Totally Vouch For
Every year around this time, our beauty team Slack channel starts to overflow with choice deals we're keeping a close eye on. After all, although we're fortunate enough to be able to test new skincare, beauty devices, gadgets, and makeup most days for free, we still know how to spend some cash come Cyber Monday. I know—your wallet might already be crying after you gave it a workout last week, but we're not done just yet. We still have some serious steals and deals to share (most ending today) that you won't want to miss. If you're curious what brands beauty editors will be shopping, keep scrolling. The below brands are at the top of our lists.
These 4 Totally Different Winter Looks Are Perfect for the Holidays
We've been talking about holiday dressing a ton over at Who What Wear, but it's only because this season's outfit offerings are arguably some of the best yet. The fashion set has continuously been turning to Macy's to find hidden gems for the season that feel original and work for their aesthetics, and right now, the options are endless.
Don't Tell Anyone, But Amazon Has My Favorite On-Sale Fashion and Beauty Items
Whenever I think of Amazon, the first thing that comes to mind is décor, home-organization pieces, and last-minute Halloween costumes. Recently, however, that's changed for me. I have been seeing great fashion and beauty products ordered from Amazon all over my TikTok, and I'm amazed at how many really great products people were ordering from Amazon. It seems like I'm a little behind the curve, but I've seen the light and realized Amazon is not just a spot for makeup-brush holders and black cat ears. It's actually a go-to spot for skincare, makeup, and clothing items. During my latest Amazon deep dive, I found 27 products that are so good you'd never guess I ordered them on Amazon. Not to mention, Cyber Week is here, so Amazon is offering major discounts right now.
26 Sneakers That Are Both Comfortable and Stylish From Nordstrom and Zappos
For years, I was all about style before comfort. Fast-forward to a gnarly Achilles injury, and in more recent years, I’ve been learning to lean into comfort. As a casual-shoe lover, I’ve been on the hunt for a pair of sneakers that is not only sartorially pleasing but also comfortable while ideally providing ample arch support. While the comfortable-shoe choices aren’t always the pinnacle of stylish, I was determined to dig through the internet to find a foot-friendly solution to a very important question.
According to J.Crew's Top Designer, This Is How to Wear 2022's Chicest Accessory
With much of the world returning to work IRL, the corporate look is having a moment, be it in the form of pinstripe suits, pencil skirts, waistcoats, or most trendy right now, neck ties. And when it comes to the workwear aesthetic, there's nowhere we trust more than J.Crew and no one we'd rather garner inspo from than the brand's head designer Olympia Gayot. Luckily, the TikTok-favorite designer just posted her two go-to ways to wear a neck tie on Instagram.
whowhatwear
Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Fashion and style, decoded.https://www.whowhatwear.com/
Comments / 0