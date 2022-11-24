Read full article on original website
Maurice Mattei and the Tempers to perform holiday show in Newport
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Maurice Mattei and the Tempers are set to perform Saturday for your holiday delight. Mattei stopped by to tell us what to expect at the Southgate House Revival in Newport, Kentucky this weekend.
Shoppers carry on Black Friday tradition in Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The unofficial start of the holiday shopping season has begun. Kenwood Mall was one of the busiest places to be on Black Friday in the Tri-State. “We love it. We don’t mind the crowds or anything. We just enjoy it. You know, it’s just part of the season,” said Kay Rowland, who was out shopping with her granddaughters, Maci and Zoe.
Adopt-a-Pet: Chopper is waiting to come home with you
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society showed off Chopper today, one of the many pets waiting for adoption. Chopper (As in "Get to the chopper!") is a big, happy party animal. He's a goofy but well-trained dog and he is always excited to play.
Downtown restaurant to close for good
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A downtown Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors. The Ferrari Brothers and the Contemporary Arts Center announced that Fausto will close with the last day of service scheduled for Dec. 22. Tony and Austin Ferrari opened Fausto inside of the CAC in June of 2019 and it...
Servatii Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt opens for holiday season
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The Servatii Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt opened for the holiday season. It is a German Christmas market that offers seasonal items, food, and drinks, as well as light and music shows. It is located in Smale Riverfront Park just outside the Moerlein Lager House.
Braxton Brewery produces limited edition stout for beer enthusiasts
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Braxton Brewery is getting ready for its popular "Dark Charge" winter party. It always draws a big crowd to its Covington lounge as beer enthusiasts want to try the brewery's new beers. This year, Braxton is producing a limited edition dark charge variant "Chocolate Pretzel Bourbon...
Try cereals from around the world at a new Avondale breakfast bar
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A new small Black women-owned business is set to open in Avondale. Saturday Morning Vibes Cereal Bar gave Local 12 a preview on Saturday. Owners Arielle Nelson and Toledo Hill say it's a nostalgic, but modern take on a breakfast bar. People can try cereal from...
Citizens have the chance to meet candidates for Cincinnati's next police chief
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - People have the chance to weigh in on who will be the City of Cincinnati's next police chief. The list of 13 candidates was recently narrowed down to four finalists. Interim chief Teresa Theetge is on that list. Besides Theetge, the Cincinnati Police Department's Lisa Davis is...
Small Business Saturday: Local businesses ready to help shoppers find unique gifts
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - On Small Business Saturday, local businesses are ready to welcome holiday shoppers looking to find unique gifts. Urbana Cafe has a subscription service and mugs available for purchase just in time for Small Business Saturday. Urbana Cafe Marketing Manager Joe Gibson says if you don't know what to get someone, but they enjoy coffee, a subscription box would be great.
Forums being held for public to meet Cincinnati Police chief finalists
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - This week, people will be able to weigh in on who will be the City of Cincinnati's next police chief. The list of 13 candidates was recently narrowed down to four finalists. Interim Chief Teresa Theetge is on that list. Besides Theetge, the Cincinnati Police Department's Lisa...
This Might Be the Most Fascinating Ghost Town in Ohio
For the adventurous and the brave, ghost town exploring is an enjoyable hobby. There are several ghost towns in Ohio with questionable stories of abandonment but the following may be the most fascinating of them all, keep reading to learn more.
Germantown restaurant takes over Thanksgiving cooking for customers
GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – While many family and friends sat down to a home-cooked meal Thursday, a Germantown restaurant took over the cooking and cleaning. The Florentine in Germantown started opening on Thanksgiving in 2018. The first year they served around 300 customers, this year it’s increased to 500. “This year we’re cooking 30 turkeys, […]
Asia's most popular bakery to have a Cincinnati location
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Asia's most popular bakery is getting ready to open its first Cincinnati location, under the guidance of a longtime Queen City restaurateur. Paris Baguette is opening a $116 million 4th & Race development downtown. Cincinnati restaurateur Ai Lin, who founded and sold Sichuan Chili Chinese...
Family still waiting for answers in Thanksgiving cold case
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thanksgiving was once a joyful holiday for a Cincinnati family, but the unsolved murder of their loved one has made the day a somber occasion. Dina Mosley, 48, was shot to death on Thanksgiving Day in 2017. Mosley’s sister, Rita Miller, and her aunt, Precious McKinney, say...
West side family celebrates 50th annual pre-dinner Thanksgiving football game
Fifty years ago, the Ray and Tony Mazza brought their children together for a game of football before Thanksgiving dinner.
Memorial planned for medical pioneer, former Hamilton County coroner, Dr. O'dell Owens
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Memorial services have been planned for former Hamilton County coroner, Cincinnati State president, and fertility expert Dr. O'dell Owens. There will be a visitation at the Corinthian Baptist Church on Tennessee Ave at 10 a.m. on December 2. It will be followed by a private family service...
Keep the Wreath Red: Colerain Township FD begins annual holiday fire safety campaign
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The Colerain Township Fire Department began its "Keep the Wreath Red" holiday campaign Saturday. It's an annual tradition to promote fire safety during the holiday season. You'll see a wreath at the fire station on Springdale Road and other stations in the township. The wreaths...
Must See Christmas Light Displays in Cincinnati, NKY & SE Indiana
Are you looking for the BEST Christmas light displays in Cincinnati & NKY?. The GOLD STAR EXPRESS is a group of routes including the BEST neighborhood Christmas Light Displays in Cincinnati, NKY and SE Indiana with turn-by-turn google map directions. 🏆 The routes include ⭐️GOLD STAR⭐️ MUST SEE displays....
Report of shooting on Gilbert Avenue at Rogers Place in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Roport of shooting on Gilbert Avenue at Rogers Place in Walnut Hills. Victim reportedly shot in the leg; the severity of the injury is unknown. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
Christmas tree farm owners supported by community after house fire
MORROW — The community is coming together to support the owners of a Warren County Christmas tree farm after a fire left the family displaced. Bryan and Jennifer Keeton have owned “Big Tree Plantation” in Morrow for more than a decade, according to our news partners at WCPO.
