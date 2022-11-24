LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Authorities in Nye County are searching for a man that they say is accused of attacking an elderly woman last week. According to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO), after 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 22, an elderly woman was awoken when she was attacked by an unknown male, believed to be Ryan Sanders, in her residence in the 1000 block of Enchanted Mesa in Pahrump.

