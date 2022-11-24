ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Nye County authorities looking for man accused of attacking, kidnapping elderly woman

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Authorities in Nye County are searching for a man that they say is accused of attacking an elderly woman last week. According to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO), after 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 22, an elderly woman was awoken when she was attacked by an unknown male, believed to be Ryan Sanders, in her residence in the 1000 block of Enchanted Mesa in Pahrump.
Man fatally shot while jump starting vehicle at central Las Vegas home

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a man was fatally shot while attempting to jump start a vehicle Saturday in the central valley. According to police, officers responded to a shooting near a residence in the 1100 block of Hassell Avenue at...
Ongoing challenges continue for Las Vegas Christmas light installation business

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Supply chain and staffing challenges caused a major slowdown for one Christmas light installation business in 2021. The owner and general manager for Las Vegas Christmas Light Installation Ceilee Sandhill said while things are slightly better, he is still experiencing staffing shortages. Sandhill was hard...
Las Vegas local wins $150K jackpot playing Pai-Gow for first time

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas resident had quite the memorable Thanksgiving after hitting a progressive jackpot on his first time playing Pai-Gow poker. According to a news release, the resident, identified only as “Anderson,” was playing Pai-Gow Poker for the first time on Thanksgiving when he hit the jackpot on Wednesday.
Manner of death ‘undetermined’ after man found dead in Las Vegas desert

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s Office said the manner of death of a man found dead in the desert was undetermined. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police found the body of a man in a desert area near W. Lake Mead Boulevard and the 215 beltway around 10 a.m. June 19. Police said the victim had signs of trauma.
Man killed in homicide Friday night in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department says a man was killed in a homicide Friday night. According to North Las Vegas police, at about 10 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 3100 block of Plumwood, near Cheyenne and Pecos, in reference to a shooting. Arriving...
Major sporting events Las Vegas could land next

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The NCAA announced Tuesday that Las Vegas will host the 2028 men’s basketball Final Four at Allegiant Stadium. It’s the latest in a string of major sporting events that Las Vegas has landed, including Super Bowl LVIII. LVCVA CEO Steve Hill said the...
'Enchant' holiday experience opens at Las Vegas Ballpark

UNLV Football fires head coach Marcus Arroyo

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - UNLV has fired its head coach after missing out on a bowl game once again, the UNLV Athletic Director confirmed. Marcus Arroyo was hired by UNLV in 2020 after serving as Oregon’s offensive coordinator. The move comes after UNLV won the Fremont Cannon game...
