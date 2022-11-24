Read full article on original website
The 50 Best Things $150 Can Buy You This Black Friday Weekend
Growing up, before the sun had even risen, I jumped out of bed, braided my hair, and headed out with my grandmother to do one of our favorite things together: shopping on Black Friday. And while I now live far away from my family, the one thing that hasn’t changed is my love for finding a good deal. For editors like myself, we relish the opportunity to scour Net-a-porter and Nordstrom for the best things to buy at the moment. Trust me; it is a skill in and of itself to find well-made pieces online.
The North Face’s Coveted Retro 1996 Nuptse Jacket Is On Sale for Cyber Monday
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Winter is coming…and The North Face has you set with all the layers, puffed sleeves and insulation you’ll need to stay warm during the year’s coldest months. Plus, the entire site is up to 40% off right now for Cyber Monday. In addition to the site’s regular deals (which include 40% off their fleece-lined parkas and hooded jackets), customers can also get 25% off every full-priced item on the site as long as they sign up for the XPLR Pass. Don’t...
These 25 Amazing Abercrombie & Fitch Pieces Are on Sale for Black Friday
If you live for bargains and deep discounts, now is your time to shine. Today is Black Friday—the ultimate shopping event of the year. Now through the weekend, many of your favorite retailers are slashing prices left and right, and Abercrombie & Fitch is no exception. If you love A&F’s range of classic staples, trendy styles, and elevated basics with a twist, then you're going to love this.
I'm a Beauty Editor, and This Is What I'm Buying in Sephora's Black Friday Sale
Stop everything because Sephora is about to launch its Black Friday deals, and we could not be more excited for some savings on our favorite beauty products. The retailer is known for its expansive brand offering and beauty deals in the lead-up to the festive season, so it's safe to say that when we heard that Sephora was launching a week's worth of savings from 11/21 to 11/28, we got our cards ready.
I'm Not a Big Black Friday Shopper, But I Can't Miss Out on These Buys
Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one editor, staffer, or influencer shares their top 30 must-haves or current wish-list items. In case you don't have thousands of promotional Black Friday emails sitting in your inbox, allow me to give you the lowdown on the products worth checking out. Truthfully, I'm not one to scour the internet for the top deals. Instead, I like to check my wish list first to see if any of my saved items are on sale. This way, I'm strategic about my purchases and not just buying another black sweater because it happens to be 10% off. Don't get me wrong—I love a spontaneous shopping spree as much as the next girl, but with endless online options, my process makes things a little easier. Luckily for me, some of my wish-list items have already made the Black Friday cut: the Balenciaga Le Cagole bag, New Balance sneakers, and this incredible Celine bomber jacket are (shockingly) included. So keep scrolling to shop my fashion and home décor picks before they sell out.
Don't Tell Anyone, But Amazon Has My Favorite On-Sale Fashion and Beauty Items
Whenever I think of Amazon, the first thing that comes to mind is décor, home-organization pieces, and last-minute Halloween costumes. Recently, however, that's changed for me. I have been seeing great fashion and beauty products ordered from Amazon all over my TikTok, and I'm amazed at how many really great products people were ordering from Amazon. It seems like I'm a little behind the curve, but I've seen the light and realized Amazon is not just a spot for makeup-brush holders and black cat ears. It's actually a go-to spot for skincare, makeup, and clothing items. During my latest Amazon deep dive, I found 27 products that are so good you'd never guess I ordered them on Amazon. Not to mention, Cyber Week is here, so Amazon is offering major discounts right now.
I Built My Friend a Cyber Monday Luxury Cart for Under $325—10 Strategic Buys
Try as I might to resist Cyber Monday deals, I nearly always fail. As a beauty editor, I don't normally shop beauty deals for myself, but I am privy to nearly every Cyber Monday beauty deal in the book. (You should see my inbox.) Since my friends know I have a bird's-eye view of every beauty deal out there for Cyber Monday, I typically spend the day fielding requests for what beauty they should buy.
I'm a Former Nordstrom Buyer—Here's What I'm Buying From the Black Friday Sale
As a former Nordstrom buyer and current stylist and blogger, Susie Wright could easily be considered a shopping expert. As a result, we're always interested in learning about what she's adding to her offering to elevate her wardrobe. With Nordstrom's Black Friday sale in action, she let us know that there are a few specific items she's buying from the sale because of the standout deals.
I'm an Editor With Expensive Taste—37 Nordstrom Sale Finds I'm Shopping ASAP
Nordstrom sales don't come around all that often, and when they do, they're big—like Anniversary Sale big. So when one kicks off that includes over 42,000 discounted items at up to 80% off like the retailer's current Black Friday sale does, you don't hang around to think about it. You act fast.
19 Strategic Cyber Monday Beauty Buys Our Picky Editors Totally Vouch For
Every year around this time, our beauty team Slack channel starts to overflow with choice deals we're keeping a close eye on. After all, although we're fortunate enough to be able to test new skincare, beauty devices, gadgets, and makeup most days for free, we still know how to spend some cash come Cyber Monday. I know—your wallet might already be crying after you gave it a workout last week, but we're not done just yet. We still have some serious steals and deals to share (most ending today) that you won't want to miss. If you're curious what brands beauty editors will be shopping, keep scrolling. The below brands are at the top of our lists.
The Early Bird Gets the Worm: 30 Pre–Black Friday Sale Items I'm Not Missing
Penny-pinching fashion people, rejoice! This week is the shopping equivalent of the Super Bowl, which means deals on deals and endless sales on everything from kitchen gadgets to pet supplies. The aggressive influx of marketing emails and sale notifications can get overwhelming fast, so I'm pointing you to a sale worth checking out amid all of the others. Ironically, it's not actually an official Black Friday sale, but the scope of deals might as well be.
I'm Obsessed With J.Crew—Here's What I'm Buying From Its Black Friday Sale
If there’s one retailer I run to when it's having a big sale, it’s J.Crew. My love for the brand runs deep. (Yes, I’ve been a fan since the Jenna Lyons days.) Its preppy-cool styles speak to my aesthetic to a T, and right now, I’m obsessed with everything on the site—especially the festive fashion-forward pieces that are delighting me in every way. I also stalk Head of Women’s Design Olympia Gayot’s Instagram at least once a day for plenty of J.Crew outfit inspiration, which always gets my sartorial juices flowing.
Reformation Is Having a Sale, and I'm Eyeing These 30 Items Before They're Gone
It’s officially that time of year when all of our favorite retailers drop their prices and bring on the discounts for the rush of holiday shoppers. Every year those of us who love a good sale (me) wait patiently to do our major hauls at a discount and the wait is finally over. The retailer that has my attention this season is Reformation. I have always loved ref, especially because of their mission to make stylish, great quality clothing while remaining sustainable. It’s the best. Now as I just said, I love Ref, but it’s not exactly the lowest price point in the world, and somehow I always find myself falling in love with the most expensive things on the site. But my prayers have been answered.
Winter's Biggest Print Trends Will Tempt You to Ditch Your All-Black Outfits
It's that time of year again; no, I'm not talking about the holiday season. Instead, for those who live in colder climates, this time of year marks the point when wearing all-black becomes the default. Even for the most fashionable people, the desire to stay warm can outweigh the urge to look trendy. And while there are numerous hacks to ensure you look chic in cold weather—i.e., investing in great outerwear, accessorizing with bold pieces, or getting creative with outfits. There is one particular styling trick that's slept on far too often: wearing prints.
Our Editors Know a Good Gift When They See One—These Burberry Items Are It
Is it just me, or does the holiday season roll up on us out of nowhere? Just when I'm settling into fall, I wake up to a 30-degree morning and immediately feel behind on holiday preparation. There are gifts to buy, flights to book, and outfits to coordinate for far too many occasions. And because I refuse to be stressed during a time that should be celebratory, I'm tapping three of our editors to give me the 411 on the items to gift and wear this season. Spoiler alert: Their picks are perfect and can all be shopped from the same place: Burberry.
I'm Losing It Over These Discounted Boots, Flats, Sweaters, and Jeans
The Black Friday sales are amazing this year. In fact, I recently shared a range of standout items at a serious discount. Next up, I thought I'd dive deeper into some of my favorite retailers to pull out the pieces I'm losing it over because of the fantastic deals. Specifically,...
I Want My Holiday Outfits to Impress, so I'm Shopping These Nordstrom Items
Take one look at my social media feed, and you'll notice pretty quickly that I lean toward a minimalistic aesthetic, so sequins and glitter aren't always at the top of my mind. Ask me to choose between black or hot pink, and I guarantee the former wins every time. But this holiday season, I'm in the mood to shake it up and add an unexpected element to my party looks. I've been inspired by the fashion set's commitment to all things feathered and metallic, and I think it's time for me to dabble in these textures. Keep scrolling to shop the 20 party pieces I'm gravitating toward from Nordstrom.
Live: 39 best Cyber Monday home deals to shop before it's too late
Cyber Monday home deals are still available but going fast. We're rounding up the best discounts from The Home Depot, Amazon, and more.
I Tried On Many J.Crew and Madewell Sweaters—These 9 Are Keepers
As I'm someone who counts sweaters as one of their top three favorite clothing items, you're in good hands with this one. I scrolled through the dozens of options at J.Crew and Madewell and carefully chose the most stylish ones to try on for your shopping consideration. These six J.Crew and three Madewell sweaters are the cream of the knitwear crop, and I'm here to tell you exactly why.
I'm Into Edgy Trends—30 Ultra-Cool Pieces I'm Eyeing From Shopbop
If your daily dress code includes black and extreme cutouts, then this shopping haul is for you. We previously touched on how the edgier side of things is currently in the fashion spotlight—just look at the popularity of Balenciaga and Coperni right now—and it's only ramping up into 2023. More designers have also taken note, which may explain why everything seems to have cargo details or is covered in leather. I too am all in, and my Shopbop cart is the evidence.
