Our Editors Know a Good Gift When They See One—These Burberry Items Are It
Is it just me, or does the holiday season roll up on us out of nowhere? Just when I'm settling into fall, I wake up to a 30-degree morning and immediately feel behind on holiday preparation. There are gifts to buy, flights to book, and outfits to coordinate for far too many occasions. And because I refuse to be stressed during a time that should be celebratory, I'm tapping three of our editors to give me the 411 on the items to gift and wear this season. Spoiler alert: Their picks are perfect and can all be shopped from the same place: Burberry.
Winter's Biggest Print Trends Will Tempt You to Ditch Your All-Black Outfits
It's that time of year again; no, I'm not talking about the holiday season. Instead, for those who live in colder climates, this time of year marks the point when wearing all-black becomes the default. Even for the most fashionable people, the desire to stay warm can outweigh the urge to look trendy. And while there are numerous hacks to ensure you look chic in cold weather—i.e., investing in great outerwear, accessorizing with bold pieces, or getting creative with outfits. There is one particular styling trick that's slept on far too often: wearing prints.
26 Sneakers That Are Both Comfortable and Stylish From Nordstrom and Zappos
For years, I was all about style before comfort. Fast-forward to a gnarly Achilles injury, and in more recent years, I’ve been learning to lean into comfort. As a casual-shoe lover, I’ve been on the hunt for a pair of sneakers that is not only sartorially pleasing but also comfortable while ideally providing ample arch support. While the comfortable-shoe choices aren’t always the pinnacle of stylish, I was determined to dig through the internet to find a foot-friendly solution to a very important question.
I'm Losing It Over These Discounted Boots, Flats, Sweaters, and Jeans
The Black Friday sales are amazing this year. In fact, I recently shared a range of standout items at a serious discount. Next up, I thought I'd dive deeper into some of my favorite retailers to pull out the pieces I'm losing it over because of the fantastic deals. Specifically,...
From Baggy to Bootcut, These Are the Strongest Jeans in Every Category
As someone who wears jeans almost every day and is a fashion editor by trade, I have a lot of thoughts about what the best pairs are. If you've ever tried on jeans (which I'm guessing you have), you probably know that not all pairs are created equal. There's a reason some brands are known for certain styles more than others. And when you find that magical pair, you might find yourself wearing them for years to come. All of these jeans have the potential to be that for you, so let's dive in.
According to J.Crew's Top Designer, This Is How to Wear 2022's Chicest Accessory
With much of the world returning to work IRL, the corporate look is having a moment, be it in the form of pinstripe suits, pencil skirts, waistcoats, or most trendy right now, neck ties. And when it comes to the workwear aesthetic, there's nowhere we trust more than J.Crew and no one we'd rather garner inspo from than the brand's head designer Olympia Gayot. Luckily, the TikTok-favorite designer just posted her two go-to ways to wear a neck tie on Instagram.
It's Time to Update My Boot Collection, and I'm Eyeing These 30 Pairs for Winter
It is officially boot season. I have hidden my sandals and heels and made room for my growing boot collection. When I first moved to New York City from Los Angeles, my boot collection needed some serious help. That was years ago, and now I have done a few fall/winter seasons in the city, and thankfully my boot game has definitely gotten better. I love knee-high boots, Chelsea boots, Western boots, ankle boots, and suede boots. I mean, when you’re planning the perfect cold-weather outfit, the boots are really what makes the look. While shopping for a new addition to my collection, I found 30 pairs that are way too good to pass up. Unfortunately, my New York apartment wouldn’t even be able to hold all 30 of these chic new boots, but that won’t stop me from sharing.
I Want My Holiday Outfits to Impress, so I'm Shopping These Nordstrom Items
Take one look at my social media feed, and you'll notice pretty quickly that I lean toward a minimalistic aesthetic, so sequins and glitter aren't always at the top of my mind. Ask me to choose between black or hot pink, and I guarantee the former wins every time. But this holiday season, I'm in the mood to shake it up and add an unexpected element to my party looks. I've been inspired by the fashion set's commitment to all things feathered and metallic, and I think it's time for me to dabble in these textures. Keep scrolling to shop the 20 party pieces I'm gravitating toward from Nordstrom.
The Results Are In—These Are the 30 Best Leather Boots to Buy
As we go deeper into fall and winter starts to get even closer, boots are on heavy rotation in my wardrobe. While I've already added a few new seasonal items to my wardrobe (a new puffer and chunky scarf to name a few), my leather boot collection could use a little work. I've been wearing the same Zara knee-highs for years and the amount of scuffing is a sheer sign that it's time for an upgrade. And because I'm in the mood to wear boots exclusively right now (and the weather requires it), I did a market deep-dive for the best options to shop. Our favorite retailers like Net-a-Porter and Shopbop have hundreds of options to sift from, so I narrowed it down to 30 of the very best.
I'm Into Edgy Trends—30 Ultra-Cool Pieces I'm Eyeing From Shopbop
If your daily dress code includes black and extreme cutouts, then this shopping haul is for you. We previously touched on how the edgier side of things is currently in the fashion spotlight—just look at the popularity of Balenciaga and Coperni right now—and it's only ramping up into 2023. More designers have also taken note, which may explain why everything seems to have cargo details or is covered in leather. I too am all in, and my Shopbop cart is the evidence.
These 30 Zara, H&M, and Mango Items Are So Good You'll Think They're Designer
I’ll admit I love shopping for designer clothes and accessories. I mean, who doesn’t? The only catch is that if I shopped designer to the extent that I’d like to, I’d have basically no budget for anything else. However Mango, Zara, and H&M have been releasing such stellar new arrivals lately that some of them could even pass for designer. With it being the holiday season, I have no doubt that your calendar is filling up with holiday parties, office parties, Thanksgiving dinners, trips home for the holidays, and so much more. Now is the perfect time to do some shopping and stock up on some great looks to wear to every event you have coming up. After much scrolling through my favorite affordable retailers, I found 30 items that are so good I almost didn’t want to give them up.
I'm A Gen Z Fashion Editor, and These 31 Black Friday Deals Are My Priority
Over the years I've learned to think smarter (and harder) about shopping during Black Friday. I remember digging through sale bins at Forever21 at 1 AM after Thanksgiving, and to be honest, while it gave me a rush, I never ended up getting much wear out of the "deals" I was so ecstatic about. Now, I take a more strategic approach. I take note of all the proposed discounts, go through my already existing shopping wishlist, and of course, take recommendations from my fellow editors. And since studying the proposed sales isn't your job like it is mine, you can sit back and use my research to help upgrade your shopping experience today. To ensure this, I went through the best sales of the season to bring the 30 buys you don't want to miss out on. They're fashion editor (and Gen Z) approved, so I promise there is nothing but cool and standout picks ahead.
I Asked, They Answered—French Girls Spill Their Best Winter Skincare Advice
Ever since I can remember, I've looked to French-girl style for everyday inspiration. From my honest, yet disastrous, 9th-grade attempt at blunt Amélie-style bangs to trying on countless red lipsticks, glosses, and stains in hopes of discovering which shade makes me look the most chic, I've probably spent an unhealthy amount of time searching for ways to become my very own version of the elusive French girl. Recently, I've come to the conclusion that the beauty practices that are so commonly associated with French culture are based on the idea of practicing self-care above all else, starting with giving your skin the TLC it deserves.
These Black Friday Sales Are Amazing—Here's Absolutely Everything Worth Buying
Well, it's officially that time. Yep, the Black Friday deals are upon us. In fact, some brands and retailers launched sales early this year. Ahem, Nordstrom. Well, there are now new and further discounts across some of our favorite labels. Naturally, we're sharing the most noteworthy Black Friday fashion deals below.
Jackets Define My Winter Wardrobe—I'll Be Wearing These 16 on Repeat
Despite how vocal I am about not being a winter person, I will never let my disdain for cold weather come between me and beautiful outerwear. After all, my winter looks are nothing without the jackets I wear on repeat throughout the season. Regardless of what I'm wearing underneath, I can always rely on my outerwear to pull my outfits together. And whenever it's time to add some new pieces to the mix, I know that ALO should be my first stop. The retailer has a variety of puffers, vests, varsity jackets, and more that are simply begging for a spot on my clothing rack. Of all of the cozy and stylish jackets that I added to my cart, there are 16 winners that will make it to checkout. Keep scrolling to see my top picks.
I Built My Friend a Cyber Monday Luxury Cart for Under $325—10 Strategic Buys
Try as I might to resist Cyber Monday deals, I nearly always fail. As a beauty editor, I don't normally shop beauty deals for myself, but I am privy to nearly every Cyber Monday beauty deal in the book. (You should see my inbox.) Since my friends know I have a bird's-eye view of every beauty deal out there for Cyber Monday, I typically spend the day fielding requests for what beauty they should buy.
The 50 Best Things $150 Can Buy You This Black Friday Weekend
Growing up, before the sun had even risen, I jumped out of bed, braided my hair, and headed out with my grandmother to do one of our favorite things together: shopping on Black Friday. And while I now live far away from my family, the one thing that hasn’t changed is my love for finding a good deal. For editors like myself, we relish the opportunity to scour Net-a-porter and Nordstrom for the best things to buy at the moment. Trust me; it is a skill in and of itself to find well-made pieces online.
5 Chic Holiday Party Outfits to Wear With Pants
Holiday dressing doesn’t always have to involve a dress. If you’re like me, the complexities of staying warm in a dress can be a challenge for winter-occasion dressing. Thus, enter festive yet sophisticated pant looks that are best-dressed material. Tailored trousers or party pants are a polished and...
The 6 Hat Trends Everyone Will Be Wearing This Winter, Guaranteed
Without sounding like a seasonal cliché, I'm shocked we're already discussing (and wearing) winter trends. I don't know if I'm alone here, but this year, it feels like the lead-up to winter vanished and suddenly sub-freezing temperatures and snowstorms were knocking at our door. With the climate swinging like a pendulum from one extreme to the other, it's hard to be completely prepared for changing of the seasons, but try we will! In my neck of the woods, winter is firmly here, so let's talk about the fall/winter 2022 trends we'll be translating into our own wardrobes: accessories edition.
Hill House Home Founder Nell Diamond on How She Came Up With The Nap Dress
Welcome to our podcast, Who What Wear With Hillary Kerr. Think of it as your direct line to the designers, stylists, beauty experts, editors, and tastemakers who are shaping the fashion-and-beauty world. Subscribe to Who What Wear With Hillary Kerr on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Hill House Home founder Nell...
