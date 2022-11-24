Read full article on original website
Update: Walmart Manager Who Killed Six Employees Had Manifesto on His PhoneJoel Eisenberg
Mother-In-Law With Two Broken Wrists Is Told To Leave Wedding Because She Wore WhiteC. Heslop
Three Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
People Still Live in This 400 Year Old Virginia CityTy D.Hampton, VA
Walmart Manager Shoots and Kills Six Employees in Break Room. Store Will Remain Closed Until Further Notice.Joel EisenbergChesapeake, VA
13newsnow.com
Second Half Run Leads Men's Basketball Over ECU 71-50
NORFOLK, Va. — Ben Stanley scored all of his game-high 15 points in the second half as the Old Dominion men's basketball team opened the final 20 minutes on a 20-3 run to sink the East Carolina Pirates 71-50 on Saturday night at Chartway Arena. "I am proud of...
lynchburgsports.com
No. 6 Captains down women's basketball
Newport News, Va. -- University of Lynchburg's women's basketball team dropped an out-of-conference road game Sunday afternoon, falling to No. 6-ranked Christopher Newport by a 96-28 score. Lynchburg got five points each from freshmen Kacey Kelly, Bree Spainhour, and Ashley Vandergrift, but the Hornets had trouble finding the basket all...
13newsnow.com
Phoebus defends region title, Bruins capture first region title since 2002
Three weeks after their notable 56-0 shutout over Oscar Smith, the Phoebus Phantoms have continued to prove why they are a force to be reckoned with. With an unbeaten record this season, they've remained humble and focused on their quest to a state title. They got one step closer to that feat on Saturday afternoon in a 42-16 victory over Lake Taylor at Darling Stadium in Hampton.
13newsnow.com
Stallions, Commodores, Raiders, and Bull Islanders claim region titles, advance to state semifinals
Tonight’s much anticipated Class 5 Region A matchup was a rematch of last year’s region championship when Green Run edged Kempsville just 21-17. The Chiefs failed to avenge that loss as Green Run handed them their only loss of the season in Week 1 27-14. Meeting for the second time this season, tonight the Stallions asserted their dominance over the Chiefs yet again jumping out to an early lead on the first play from the line of scrimmage when Kevin White Jr. connected with Tasean Young- Stieff for 65 yards to give the Stallions an early lead 7-0.
Western Branch wins 6A region crown over Manchester 21-14
MIDLOTHIAN (WAVY) – For the first time in 21 years, Western Branch can lay claim to a region championship in football. Saturday in Midlothian, the Bruins (11-2) held on to defeat Manchester on the Lancers home field, 21-14. Future North Carolina Tar Heel Paul Billups Jr. got the scoring started for Western Branch when he […]
Phoebus races past Lake Taylor 42-16 to claim 3A region title
HAMPTON (WAVY) – The defending Class 3 state champions from Phoebus got off to a slow start in Saturday’s 3A region title game at Darling Stadium against Lake Taylor, but in the end it was the Phantoms that claim the region crown after a 42-16 win over the Titans. Lake Taylor took a 6-0 lead […]
Entire Virginia team to be at funerals of 3 teammates
The entire Virginia football team will be at the funerals of D'Sean Perry, Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr., beginning with Perry's Saturday in Miami.
WSLS
Memorial service for Devin Chandler, victim of UVA shooting, to be held this weekend
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A mourning community, family, and friends will be gathering this weekend to remember Devin Chandler, a UVA student-athlete who lost his life in the tragedy at UVA. Chandler, 20 years old, was shot and killed during the shooting on UVA grounds on Sunday, Nov. 13, as...
WAVY News 10
1 dead following shooting in Hampton, victim identified
WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. 1 dead following shooting in Hampton, victim identified. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. UVA football player celebration of life memorial …. UVA football player celebration of life memorial in Virginia Beach Kiahnna Patterson reports. ricky sunrise chat with KP. FBI and Chesapeake PD...
Victim in deadly UVA shooting memorialized in VB
A memorial service will be held for Devin Chandler Sunday at 2 p.m. at Rock Church, located at 640 Kempsville Road.
Three Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
PhillyBite
Who Has the Best Chicken Wings in Virginia?
- Whether you're looking for the best chicken wings in Virginia or just looking for a good wing place to try in Virginia, there are a lot of places to choose from. There are even some great places that you've probably never heard of. Here are a few of the places you should check out:
WAVY News 10
1 injured in Hampton shooting
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – One person was shot Sunday in Hampton and has non-life-threatening injuries, Hampton dispatch confirmed. The call for a shooting in the 700 block of Todds Lane came in at 10:14 a.m. Dispatch could not confirm at this time whether the victim was a man or...
Police investigating weekend shooting in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left a man hurt Sunday morning. According to a news release, police responded to the 700 block of Todds Lane at 10:14 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken...
How grieving Virginia mom plans to honor her son: 'He should still be here'
In 2021, more than 107,000 Americans died from a drug overdose. Of those 66% were linked to a synthetic opioid like fentanyl.
Governor Youngkin: "Hearts Completely Broken….Again"
WAVY News 10
USS Gerald R. Ford arrives at Naval Station Norfolk after first deployment
After its first deployment, the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford and the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group will return home to Naval Station Norfolk Saturday. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/uss-gerald-r-ford-arrives-at-naval-station-norfolk-after-first-deployment/. USS Gerald R. Ford arrives at Naval Station Norfolk …. After its first deployment, the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R....
Man arrested for fatal assault in Norfolk on E. Little Creek Road
On October 6, 2022, around 10:12 p.m., police found 62-year-old Robert R. Hodges in the 800 block of E. Little Creek Road suffering from physical injuries.
WAVY News 10
Man dead after shooting on 37th St. in Newport News
Man dead after shooting on 37th St. in Newport News. Grief counselors available at Oscar Smith High School …. One injured following shooting on Thoreau Circle …. Suspect assaults employees during Food Lion robbery …. WAVY News 10. VDH to send COVID-19 booster reminders through text …. WAVY News 10.
Juvenile walks into Portsmouth hospital with gunshot wound
According to a tweet from the Portsmouth Police Department, the call came in for the walk-in around 5:25 p.m. Police say a juvenile male sustained a non life-threatening gunshot wound.
