Norfolk, VA

13newsnow.com

Second Half Run Leads Men's Basketball Over ECU 71-50

NORFOLK, Va. — Ben Stanley scored all of his game-high 15 points in the second half as the Old Dominion men's basketball team opened the final 20 minutes on a 20-3 run to sink the East Carolina Pirates 71-50 on Saturday night at Chartway Arena. "I am proud of...
NORFOLK, VA
lynchburgsports.com

No. 6 Captains down women's basketball

Newport News, Va. -- University of Lynchburg's women's basketball team dropped an out-of-conference road game Sunday afternoon, falling to No. 6-ranked Christopher Newport by a 96-28 score. Lynchburg got five points each from freshmen Kacey Kelly, Bree Spainhour, and Ashley Vandergrift, but the Hornets had trouble finding the basket all...
LYNCHBURG, VA
13newsnow.com

Phoebus defends region title, Bruins capture first region title since 2002

Three weeks after their notable 56-0 shutout over Oscar Smith, the Phoebus Phantoms have continued to prove why they are a force to be reckoned with. With an unbeaten record this season, they've remained humble and focused on their quest to a state title. They got one step closer to that feat on Saturday afternoon in a 42-16 victory over Lake Taylor at Darling Stadium in Hampton.
HAMPTON, VA
13newsnow.com

Stallions, Commodores, Raiders, and Bull Islanders claim region titles, advance to state semifinals

Tonight’s much anticipated Class 5 Region A matchup was a rematch of last year’s region championship when Green Run edged Kempsville just 21-17. The Chiefs failed to avenge that loss as Green Run handed them their only loss of the season in Week 1 27-14. Meeting for the second time this season, tonight the Stallions asserted their dominance over the Chiefs yet again jumping out to an early lead on the first play from the line of scrimmage when Kevin White Jr. connected with Tasean Young- Stieff for 65 yards to give the Stallions an early lead 7-0.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Western Branch wins 6A region crown over Manchester 21-14

MIDLOTHIAN (WAVY) – For the first time in 21 years, Western Branch can lay claim to a region championship in football. Saturday in Midlothian, the Bruins (11-2) held on to defeat Manchester on the Lancers home field, 21-14. Future North Carolina Tar Heel Paul Billups Jr. got the scoring started for Western Branch when he […]
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

1 dead following shooting in Hampton, victim identified

WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. 1 dead following shooting in Hampton, victim identified. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. UVA football player celebration of life memorial …. UVA football player celebration of life memorial in Virginia Beach Kiahnna Patterson reports. ricky sunrise chat with KP. FBI and Chesapeake PD...
HAMPTON, VA
Alina Andras

Three Great Burger Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
VIRGINIA STATE
PhillyBite

Who Has the Best Chicken Wings in Virginia?

- Whether you're looking for the best chicken wings in Virginia or just looking for a good wing place to try in Virginia, there are a lot of places to choose from. There are even some great places that you've probably never heard of. Here are a few of the places you should check out:
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

1 injured in Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – One person was shot Sunday in Hampton and has non-life-threatening injuries, Hampton dispatch confirmed. The call for a shooting in the 700 block of Todds Lane came in at 10:14 a.m. Dispatch could not confirm at this time whether the victim was a man or...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Police investigating weekend shooting in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left a man hurt Sunday morning. According to a news release, police responded to the 700 block of Todds Lane at 10:14 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

USS Gerald R. Ford arrives at Naval Station Norfolk after first deployment

After its first deployment, the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford and the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group will return home to Naval Station Norfolk Saturday. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/uss-gerald-r-ford-arrives-at-naval-station-norfolk-after-first-deployment/. USS Gerald R. Ford arrives at Naval Station Norfolk …. After its first deployment, the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R....
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man dead after shooting on 37th St. in Newport News

Man dead after shooting on 37th St. in Newport News. Grief counselors available at Oscar Smith High School …. One injured following shooting on Thoreau Circle …. Suspect assaults employees during Food Lion robbery …. WAVY News 10. VDH to send COVID-19 booster reminders through text …. WAVY News 10.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

