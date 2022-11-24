GRAND FORKS, N.D. – North Dakota closed out an unbeaten weekend with a 4-2 victory over Bemidji State on Saturday night at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, N.D. UND (6-6-3) jumped out to a 3-0 lead, but the Beavers (5-4-3) struck for a pair of goals in a 1:02 span in the third period to trim the advantage to just 3-2. The Fighting Hawks were stout defensively over the final moments, holding BSU to no shots on goal over the final 6:22 of the contest to preserve the win.

