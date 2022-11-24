Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
Family catches attempted car break-in on security system
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A family in Grand Forks, ND, said they are concerned after catching a man trying to break into their car the night before Thanksgiving. The incident was caught on their doorbell camera. ”It definitely was concerning, especially as a parents of a younger child,...
valleynewslive.com
Car smashed in Grand Forks with a propane tank
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Marshall McHargue went into a Grand Forks bar earlier this week and when he returned to his car he found his car smashed up. The windshield was bashed in and a propane tank was left next to his car. According to McHargue, he was...
valleynewslive.com
‘Thank God everyone is alive’: Fertile, MN, family loses home in fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A family is devastated after their home in Fertile, MN, of nearly two decades was burned to the ground on Saturday. The Jagols believe the fire started in the garage. “The whole corner of the house over here was just, it was big flames,”...
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT – November 25, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the arrest of the following – Brett Lee Anderson, 42 of Crookston, for Traffic – DUI – Operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance. Julian Richard Fox, 33 of Naytahwash, for Domestic Assault – misdemeanor...
valleynewslive.com
‘It’s a pretty nice tradition’: Families getting into holiday season by getting a Christmas tree
THOMPSON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The sound of wood cutting, the smell of pine trees and the excited voices are all sights and sounds that can be found at a local tree farm in Thompson. This has become a tradition for many families as a way to kick-off the holiday season after Thanksgiving.
redlakenationnews.com
William "Bill" J. Black Sr.
June 16, 1965 - November 20, 2022. William "Bill" James Black Sr., 57 of Grand Forks and the Spirit Lake Nation, North Dakota began his journey to the Spirit World on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Altru Hospital, Grand Forks, ND. The Wake for Bill will be held on Thursday,...
kvrr.com
Three Vote Difference Leads to Recount in N.D. District 43 House Race
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/AP) — North Dakota’s vote canvassing board has met to certify the results of the November 8 election, including a legislative contest that was close enough to force an automatic recount. In unofficial returns, incumbent Democrat Rep. Zachary Ista defeated fellow Democrat incumbent Mary Adams by...
trfradio.com
3 Injured in Accident Involving Tow Truck
Three people from Thief River Falls, including a small child were injured in a two vehicle accident over the weekend in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Thomas Andrew Morales, 30 was injured when the eastbound 2004 GMC Sierra he was driving spun out while attempting to pass a 1999 Freightliner tow truck on a snow and ice covered I94 in La Grand Township.
valleynewslive.com
North Dakota caps unbeaten weekend with 4-2 victory over Bemidji State
GRAND FORKS, N.D. – North Dakota closed out an unbeaten weekend with a 4-2 victory over Bemidji State on Saturday night at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, N.D. UND (6-6-3) jumped out to a 3-0 lead, but the Beavers (5-4-3) struck for a pair of goals in a 1:02 span in the third period to trim the advantage to just 3-2. The Fighting Hawks were stout defensively over the final moments, holding BSU to no shots on goal over the final 6:22 of the contest to preserve the win.
kfgo.com
Greater Minnesota cities to Democratic leaders: Don’t forget about us
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. – City leaders from Greater Minnesota meeting in Alexandria recently did not fail to notice that the incoming Democratic majorities in the Minnesota House and Senate will not have very many non-metro lawmakers. Thief River Falls Mayor Brian Holmer, president of the Coalition of Greater...
valleynewslive.com
Weber State Holds on to Defeat No. 20/24 North Dakota, 38-31
OGDEN, Utah – No. 20/24 North Dakota fell 38-31 to No. 9/10 Weber State in the opening round of the FCS Playoffs on Saturday afternoon. Despite trailing 24-0 late in the first half, the Fighting Hawks clawed their way back within seven late but were not able to overcome the early deficit.
fightinghawks.com
Fighting Hawks storm back for 65-59 victory over Manhattan
PHOENIX -- The University of North Dakota women's basketball team rallied for a 65-59 victory over Manhattan on Saturday afternoon to conclude the GCU Thanksgiving Classic from Phoenix, Ariz. UND (3-3) closed the game on a 16-2 run over the final 3:30 of the contest to rally from a 57-49...
What TV channel is North Dakota vs Weber State football game on today? Live stream, odds, time, how to watch online (11/26/2022)
The North Dakota Fighting Hawks (7-4) pay a visit to the Weber State Wildcats (9-2) in a FCS playoffs first round college football matchup on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET with a live TV broadcast on ESPN Plus. • You can watch the North Dakota...
