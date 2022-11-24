ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks, ND

valleynewslive.com

Family catches attempted car break-in on security system

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A family in Grand Forks, ND, said they are concerned after catching a man trying to break into their car the night before Thanksgiving. The incident was caught on their doorbell camera. ”It definitely was concerning, especially as a parents of a younger child,...
valleynewslive.com

Car smashed in Grand Forks with a propane tank

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Marshall McHargue went into a Grand Forks bar earlier this week and when he returned to his car he found his car smashed up. The windshield was bashed in and a propane tank was left next to his car. According to McHargue, he was...
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT – November 25, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the arrest of the following – Brett Lee Anderson, 42 of Crookston, for Traffic – DUI – Operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance. Julian Richard Fox, 33 of Naytahwash, for Domestic Assault – misdemeanor...
redlakenationnews.com

William "Bill" J. Black Sr.

June 16, 1965 - November 20, 2022. William "Bill" James Black Sr., 57 of Grand Forks and the Spirit Lake Nation, North Dakota began his journey to the Spirit World on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Altru Hospital, Grand Forks, ND. The Wake for Bill will be held on Thursday,...
trfradio.com

3 Injured in Accident Involving Tow Truck

Three people from Thief River Falls, including a small child were injured in a two vehicle accident over the weekend in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Thomas Andrew Morales, 30 was injured when the eastbound 2004 GMC Sierra he was driving spun out while attempting to pass a 1999 Freightliner tow truck on a snow and ice covered I94 in La Grand Township.
valleynewslive.com

North Dakota caps unbeaten weekend with 4-2 victory over Bemidji State

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – North Dakota closed out an unbeaten weekend with a 4-2 victory over Bemidji State on Saturday night at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, N.D. UND (6-6-3) jumped out to a 3-0 lead, but the Beavers (5-4-3) struck for a pair of goals in a 1:02 span in the third period to trim the advantage to just 3-2. The Fighting Hawks were stout defensively over the final moments, holding BSU to no shots on goal over the final 6:22 of the contest to preserve the win.
valleynewslive.com

Weber State Holds on to Defeat No. 20/24 North Dakota, 38-31

OGDEN, Utah – No. 20/24 North Dakota fell 38-31 to No. 9/10 Weber State in the opening round of the FCS Playoffs on Saturday afternoon. Despite trailing 24-0 late in the first half, the Fighting Hawks clawed their way back within seven late but were not able to overcome the early deficit.
fightinghawks.com

Fighting Hawks storm back for 65-59 victory over Manhattan

PHOENIX -- The University of North Dakota women's basketball team rallied for a 65-59 victory over Manhattan on Saturday afternoon to conclude the GCU Thanksgiving Classic from Phoenix, Ariz. UND (3-3) closed the game on a 16-2 run over the final 3:30 of the contest to rally from a 57-49...
