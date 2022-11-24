Read full article on original website
Celtics handed worrisome Jayson Tatum injury news
The Boston Celtics are taking a cautious approach to Jayson Tatum’s sprained left ankle, and rightfully so. The team released its injury report for Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday, with the superstar forward listed as out due to his balky left ankle. Tatum was questionable...
Ja Morant’s 10-word call-out of Klay Thompson, Ben Simmons haters
Ja Morant may be one of the NBA’s most prominent trash-talkers today. The Memphis Grizzlies star point guard is a menace on the court, due to his trash talking antics. It backfires on him sometimes, but at the end of the day, Morant just wants to talk smack against his fellow competitors.
Austin Reaves roasts LeBron James after 39-point outburst in Lakers win vs. Spurs
The Los Angeles Lakers are finally starting to show some promise. They have won five of their last six games, including a tight win over the San Antonio Spurs. LeBron James delivered a masterpiece with a season-high 39 points on 11-21 shooting. James came through with a massive performance against...
LeBron James wanted to ‘do something’ to Zach Collins after bloody Russell Westbrook incident
LeBron James and Russell Westbrook’s relationship has been a source of speculation since midway through last season — particularly during NBA Summer League. On Saturday, however, during the Los Angeles Lakers’ fourth win in five games — a defenseless 143-138 victory over the San Antonio Spurs (L.A.’s third win this week over S.A.) — the […] The post LeBron James wanted to ‘do something’ to Zach Collins after bloody Russell Westbrook incident appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James makes history with unreal game against the Spurs
LeBron James recently returned to the Los Angeles Lakers lineup after dealing with an adductor strain and on Saturday he just added to his list of accomplishments. His statline of 39 points, 11 rebounds and seven made three-pointers made him the oldest player in NBA history to put up a game of at least 35 […] The post LeBron James makes history with unreal game against the Spurs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja Morant goes 100% Jordan with insane reverse layup hops; Twitter goes wild
Ja Morant has more than his share of highlight reel plays in his early career and on Sunday he added one more. In the Memphis Grizzlies game against the New York Knicks, Morant drove baseline, was met at the rim by two defenders, hung in the air as he sailed between both of them and completed the reverse layup.
Jaylen Brown fires stern Celtics warning to NBA after latest win without Jayson Tatum
The Boston Celtics continue to prove they are the best team in the NBA after their latest win against the Washington Wizards, but Jaylen Brown thinks they have yet to reach their peak. Brown has every reason to say that, though, as the Celtics took down the Bradley Beal-led Wizards...
Myles Turner makes change that will have Lakers fans raising eyebrows amid trade rumors
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner has been the subject of trade rumors for years now. That noise has never been stronger with LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers reportedly hot on his trail. Amidst what’s been a career-best season for Myles Turner thus far, the value of his services is...
RUMOR: Mavs, Clippers linked to potential trade for Pistons’ young stud
December is just right around the corner, which means that the NBA trade market could soon be heating up. Right now, the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Clippers are two teams that could be looking to use the trade market to fortify their respective squads ahead of what they’re hoping will be a deep playoff run this season. It now seems that both teams have been keeping tabs on a particular young stud from the Detroit Pistons.
Is Sixers superstar Joel Embiid playing vs. Hawks?
The Philadelphia 76ers are rolling despite their star players suffering from injuries. The team’s top three scores were out ahead of Ben Simmons’ highly anticipated return and a short road trip, yet they held their ground and played well despite tough circumstances. As the Sixers prepare to face the Hawks for the third time this month, there is one key question to answer: Is Joel Embiid playing tonight?
Bulls star Nikola Vucevic slaps critics with harsh reality over desire to undo trade with Magic
Last week, the Chicago Bulls suffered a tough loss to the Orlando Magic, 108-107. It was an opportunity for Nikola Vucevic to face off against his former team, which unsurprisingly, drew out all sorts of narratives pertaining to his previous spell with Orlando. The critics went hard on Vucevic and the Bulls after the loss, […] The post Bulls star Nikola Vucevic slaps critics with harsh reality over desire to undo trade with Magic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mavs closing in on Kemba Walker move to help Luka Doncic
If one thing is clear about the Dallas Mavericks roster, it’s that it is far too dependent on Luka Doncic. The superstar has been handling a massive workload to carry the offense and could use more ball handlers around him. The Mavs are trying to partly alleviate his burden by signing Kemba Walker. According to […] The post Mavs closing in on Kemba Walker move to help Luka Doncic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant explains how Derrick Rose paved the way for his NBA journey
Ja Morant is a special player. It’s hard to find an apt comparison to the Memphis Grizzlies superstar. One man that could be considered to be in the same mold would be Derrick Rose. Not the Derrick Rose who’s currently become a role player for the New York Knicks, but the D-Rose who sent shockwaves throughout the basketball world when he first arrived on the scene.
Clippers drop concerning updates on Paul George, Kawhi Leonard
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Clippers are hitting the road for a post-Thanksgiving back-to-back set against the Portland Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz. Unfortunately, they’ll be doing so without the services of both Paul George and Luke Kennard, as well as potentially Kawhi Leonard. The Clippers announced...
1 Mavs player who must be traded soon
The Dallas Mavericks haven’t been at their best to begin the 2022-23 campaign, as they have scuffled to a 9-10 start after losing four straight games. Dallas has, for better or for worse, merely been the Luka Doncic show, as the Mavs have placed an unenviably heavy burden on their superstar’s shoulders.
LeBron James reacts to former Lakers teammate Ivica Zubac nearly dropping a 30-30 game
LeBron James’ debut season with the Los Angeles Lakers didn’t go as planned. James missed considerable time due to a groin injury, and the Lakers, in desperation mode to bolster the team’s shooting, traded away promising third-year center Ivica Zubac (along with Michael Beasley) in exchange for Mike Muscala.
Sixers would be fools not to make a run at trading for Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley
The Philadelphia 76ers would certainly benefit from some upgrades on the bench, especially with so many of them having increased roles amid injuries to Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey. One of the Sixers’ divisional rivals, the New York Knicks, could give them that upgrade in the form of Immanuel Quickley.
Blazers’ Jerami Grant hints at early free agency outlook
Portland Trail Blazers star Jerami Grant is loving life early on in the Pacific Northwest. After an offseason trade to the organization, he’s set to become an unrestricted free agent next summer. However, it appears Grant is already trending towards staying long-term with the Blazers. After erupting for a career-high 44 points against the New […] The post Blazers’ Jerami Grant hints at early free agency outlook appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James deletes tweet putting ‘corny’ clout chasers on blast
The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the hottest teams in basketball. Ever since starting out slow with a 2-10 record, the Lakers have won five of their last six and, at 7-11, are just two games back of a play-in spot. After early signs pointed to the possibility of Los Angeles squandering another year of LeBron James’ career, the team has responded in a major way and is right back in the playoff hunt.
NBA Odds: Suns vs. Kings prediction, odds and pick – 11/28/2022
The Phoenix Suns will travel to take on the Sacramento Kings in a Monday night NBA matchup at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Suns-Kings prediction and pick, laid out below. Phoenix has surged to a 13-6 record, leading […] The post NBA Odds: Suns vs. Kings prediction, odds and pick – 11/28/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
