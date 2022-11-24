ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Celtics handed worrisome Jayson Tatum injury news

The Boston Celtics are taking a cautious approach to Jayson Tatum’s sprained left ankle, and rightfully so. The team released its injury report for Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday, with the superstar forward listed as out due to his balky left ankle. Tatum was questionable...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James wanted to ‘do something’ to Zach Collins after bloody Russell Westbrook incident

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook’s relationship has been a source of speculation since midway through last season — particularly during NBA Summer League. On Saturday, however, during the Los Angeles Lakers’ fourth win in five games — a defenseless 143-138 victory over the San Antonio Spurs (L.A.’s third win this week over S.A.) — the […] The post LeBron James wanted to ‘do something’ to Zach Collins after bloody Russell Westbrook incident appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James makes history with unreal game against the Spurs

LeBron James recently returned to the Los Angeles Lakers lineup after dealing with an adductor strain and on Saturday he just added to his list of accomplishments. His statline of 39 points, 11 rebounds and seven made three-pointers made him the oldest player in NBA history to put up a game of at least 35 […] The post LeBron James makes history with unreal game against the Spurs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Mavs, Clippers linked to potential trade for Pistons’ young stud

December is just right around the corner, which means that the NBA trade market could soon be heating up. Right now, the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Clippers are two teams that could be looking to use the trade market to fortify their respective squads ahead of what they’re hoping will be a deep playoff run this season. It now seems that both teams have been keeping tabs on a particular young stud from the Detroit Pistons.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Is Sixers superstar Joel Embiid playing vs. Hawks?

The Philadelphia 76ers are rolling despite their star players suffering from injuries. The team’s top three scores were out ahead of Ben Simmons’ highly anticipated return and a short road trip, yet they held their ground and played well despite tough circumstances. As the Sixers prepare to face the Hawks for the third time this month, there is one key question to answer: Is Joel Embiid playing tonight?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Bulls star Nikola Vucevic slaps critics with harsh reality over desire to undo trade with Magic

Last week, the Chicago Bulls suffered a tough loss to the Orlando Magic, 108-107. It was an opportunity for Nikola Vucevic to face off against his former team, which unsurprisingly, drew out all sorts of narratives pertaining to his previous spell with Orlando. The critics went hard on Vucevic and the Bulls after the loss, […] The post Bulls star Nikola Vucevic slaps critics with harsh reality over desire to undo trade with Magic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Mavs closing in on Kemba Walker move to help Luka Doncic

If one thing is clear about the Dallas Mavericks roster, it’s that it is far too dependent on Luka Doncic. The superstar has been handling a massive workload to carry the offense and could use more ball handlers around him. The Mavs are trying to partly alleviate his burden by signing Kemba Walker. According to […] The post Mavs closing in on Kemba Walker move to help Luka Doncic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies star Ja Morant explains how Derrick Rose paved the way for his NBA journey

Ja Morant is a special player. It’s hard to find an apt comparison to the Memphis Grizzlies superstar. One man that could be considered to be in the same mold would be Derrick Rose. Not the Derrick Rose who’s currently become a role player for the New York Knicks, but the D-Rose who sent shockwaves throughout the basketball world when he first arrived on the scene.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

1 Mavs player who must be traded soon

The Dallas Mavericks haven’t been at their best to begin the 2022-23 campaign, as they have scuffled to a 9-10 start after losing four straight games. Dallas has, for better or for worse, merely been the Luka Doncic show, as the Mavs have placed an unenviably heavy burden on their superstar’s shoulders.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Blazers’ Jerami Grant hints at early free agency outlook

Portland Trail Blazers star Jerami Grant is loving life early on in the Pacific Northwest. After an offseason trade to the organization, he’s set to become an unrestricted free agent next summer. However, it appears Grant is already trending towards staying long-term with the Blazers. After erupting for a career-high 44 points against the New […] The post Blazers’ Jerami Grant hints at early free agency outlook appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PORTLAND, OR
ClutchPoints

LeBron James deletes tweet putting ‘corny’ clout chasers on blast

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the hottest teams in basketball. Ever since starting out slow with a 2-10 record, the Lakers have won five of their last six and, at 7-11, are just two games back of a play-in spot. After early signs pointed to the possibility of Los Angeles squandering another year of LeBron James’ career, the team has responded in a major way and is right back in the playoff hunt.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Suns vs. Kings prediction, odds and pick – 11/28/2022

The Phoenix Suns will travel to take on the Sacramento Kings in a Monday night NBA matchup at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Suns-Kings prediction and pick, laid out below. Phoenix has surged to a 13-6 record, leading […] The post NBA Odds: Suns vs. Kings prediction, odds and pick – 11/28/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
208K+
Followers
122K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy