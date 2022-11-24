Read full article on original website
Current Publishing
Zionsville Fire dept. responds to house fire
The Zionsville Fire Dept. was dispatched 11:48 a.m. on Nov. 25 to a house fire at 12202 Daugherty Dr. in Zionsville. Smoke could be seen from miles away and multiple 911 calls were placed while crews responded, indicating it was a working fire, according to a release. Two residents were...
WRBI Radio
Several departments dispatched to weekend structure fire
— Several Decatur County fire departments were called to a structure fire Saturday afternoon on the 200 block of North County Road 800 West. Crews from the Adams Township, Burney/Clay Township, and Town of St. Paul fire departments responded. There’s no word on a cause, damage estimate, or if anyone...
cbs4indy.com
2 dead after train crashes into car in Rush County
RUSH COUNTY, Ind. –Police are investigating after two people were killed in a crash involving a train and passenger vehicle early Sunday morning. The Rush County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 2 a.m. on County Road 700 West in Arlington. When police arrived, they found two occupants of a passenger vehicle dead. No injuries were reported on the train.
IMPD: Pedestrian killed in far east side crash
INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was killed Monday morning on the far east side of Indianapolis after he was hit by a car at the intersection of East Washington Street and Kitley Avenue, according to IMPD. Officers were called to the area shortly before 8 a.m. to investigate the crash...
1017thepoint.com
MONDAY MORNING FIRE DESTROYS NIEWOEHNER ROAD BARN
(Richmond, IN)--A large barn fire broke out on Niewoehner Road in Richmond Monday morning. It started at around 3:30 Monday morning on a property near the bottom of the large hill at the north end of Niewoehner. Richmond firefighters responded and got help from other agencies including Boston and Abington. Crews had cleared up by 6 o’clcock. A battalion chief said that the barn burned to the ground in ten minutes. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
shelbycountypost.com
Woman killed in McCordsville fire
A woman killed in a McCordsville house fire has been identified. Police and fire arrived at the home in the Bay Creek subdivision about 9 p.m. Wednesday. Flames and heavy smoke prevented police from gaining entry. Firemen later found Susan Spangler, 68, inside. The state fire marshal's office is investigating.
WISH-TV
69-year-old dies in house fire in McCordsville
McCORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A McCordsville woman was found dead after a fire hit her home Wednesday night, the McCordsville police said Thursday night. McCordsville Police Department officers were sent about 9 p.m. Wednesday to assist Vernon Township Fire Department at the house in the 9300 block of North Bayhill Court. That’s in the Bay Creek subdivision, which is northeast of the intersection of Hancock County roads 600 West and 900 North.
mdmh-bloomington.com
Collision near Anderson involving a semi-truck and a dump truck sent two people to hospital
Madison County, Indiana – A collision that occurred early on Friday morning on Interstate 69 involving a semi-truck and a dump truck resulted in the injuries of two drivers. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said the impact caused both vehicles to flip over, and the drivers involved in the accident sustained injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
Police renew effort to ID remains of 17 victims found at Herbert Baumeister's property
WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Hamilton County Coroner's Office is asking for a renewed effort to identify the remains of more than a dozen people found in Westfield 26 years ago. In 1996, deputies from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office searched the grounds of Fox Hollow Farm, located near 156th Street and U.S. 31.
Trash truck hits east Indianapolis rail overpass, catches fire
INDIANAPOLIS — East New York Street was shut down at LaSalle Street on the east side of Indianapolis during Monday morning's rush hour after a trash truck hit a railroad overpass and caught fire. According to IMPD, the Republic trash truck hit the concrete bridge shortly before 8 a.m....
1 arrested after deadly shooting in Hope, Indiana
The Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office has a man in custody after a deadly shooting Saturday night.
WTHR
IMPD investigates shooting on East Washington Street
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers were called to investigate a person shot Sunday morning on the east side of Indianapolis in the area of Washington Street east of Sherman Drive. Police found a man shot near 130 North Gladstone Avenue shortly after 8:30 a.m. He was described by police as "awake and breathing" when taken to the hospital, but considered to be in critical condition.
WTHR
Man dead in shooting on Indy's near northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating an overnight shooting that left a man dead on the city's near northeast side Sunday. Officers were called to 1848 Ludlow Avenue, just east of the Interstate 70 North Split, shortly before 3 a.m. on a report of a person shot. They found the man with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to IMPD, and pronounced dead by medical staff.
WIBC.com
IMPD Investigates Early Morning Homicide
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating an early Saturday-morning homicide. Officers were called to a home on South Temple Avenue, where they found a man who had been shot. The Indianapolis Fire Department arrived, and he was pronounced dead. As of Saturday afternoon, no one has been arrested in connection...
WISH-TV
Danville police issue traffic alert for Winterland Holiday Light Show
DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Danville police have issued a traffic plan for the Winterland Holiday Light Show in Ellis Park until the end of December, according to a Facebook post from Danville Metropolitan Police Department. The Winterland Holiday Light Show entrance will only be accessible from the west-bound...
Police: Shooting victim found in crashed vehicle on east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that ended in a vehicle crash on the east side of Indianapolis Thursday evening. IMPD officers were investigating a report of shots fired when they came upon the crash near East 10th Street and North Olney Street around 5:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a female victim inside the vehicle that had apparently been shot.
WTHR
Homeowner hospitalized in Plainfield house fire
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A garage fire in Plainfield sent one person to the hospital Tuesday night. A fire broke out at around 9 p.m. in the garage of a home in the 500 block of Crestpoint Lane, off of North Center Street. Firefighters arrived on the scene and began...
mdmh-bloomington.com
Teenager suspected of killing three people last year is now arrested on drug-related charges
Indianapolis, Indiana – Authorities have once again arrested a teenager who was suspected of fatally shooting two men and another teenager a year before, but this time on drug-related charges. The bodies of the victims were discovered in the vicinity of the 4400 block of South Meridian Street in...
Triple murder suspect jailed on pre-trial release violation
INDIANAPOLIS — Accused triple killer Caden Smith turned 18 last Wednesday morning and celebrated with a female friend in her brother’s house, where Indy police detectives served a search warrant and claimed they found marijuana, ammunition and four guns. Smith was out on bond at the time, wearing a GPS monitor on his ankle, and […]
WIBC.com
Person Found Dead Outside Home on Indy’s Northeast Side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was found dead outside a home Thanksgiving morning on the northeast side of Indianapolis. IMPD officers were told that a person was on the side of the road near 3400 North Leland Avenue. That’s near the 34th street and Emerson Avenue intersection. There, they...
WTHR
