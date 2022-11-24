Read full article on original website
How to Stream 'Fantasy Football' For FREE on Paramount+
Score with the whole family and stream Nickelodeon's Fantasy Football now exclusively on Paramount+. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com. This isn't your typical football family. Marsai Martin, Omari Hardwick and Kelly Rowland star in the new family comedy Fantasy Football, now streaming exclusively on Paramount+. Callie Coleman's dad is a...
Nickelodeon to Premiere 'Bubble Guppies' Episode 'The Big Rig Bandit!' on December 9
Nickelodeon will premiere the brand new Bubble Guppies episode "The Big Rig Bandit!", which is thought to be the series finale of the current run of the beloved CG-animated preschool series, on Friday, December 9 at 12:00 p.m. (ET/PT). In the all new Bubble Guppies episode "The Big Rig Bandit!,"...
Jace Norman Set to Make Directorial Debut with Upcoming 'Danger Force' Episode
Jace Norman is stepping behind the camera for an upcoming episode of Danger Force!. The 22-year-old actor, who is a producer on the Nickelodeon show and occasionally makes appearances, has revealed that is directing an upcoming ep of the hit Henry Danger spinoff series. If you missed, Danger Force was...
Nickelodeon to Premiere New 'The Really Loud House' and 'Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder' Episodes on December 1
Catch brand new episodes of The Really Loud House and The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder, premiering Thursday, December 1, 2022 from 7:00 p.m. (ET/PT), only on Nickelodeon! Check out the promo below!:. 7:00 p.m. - The Really Loud House - Ro-Bro: Lincoln (Wolfgang Schaeffer) dreams of having a cool older...
The Really Loud House Behind The Scenes Ep.5 w/ Lola & Lana Loud, Clyde McBride & More | Nickelodeon
The Really Loud House Behind The Scenes Ep.5 w/ Lola & Lana Loud, Clyde McBride & More | Nickelodeon. The cast of The Really Loud House sings "Happy Half-Birthday" to Lynn Loud Sr. and we get a closer look of the cast recording the song! Then, Lola and Lana give a room tour and Lisa Loud shows us the craft area with all the food and drinks!
Will Smith Says He Loses Sleep About The Oscars Slap Impacting His New Movie "Emancipation"
"The only discomfort my heart has around that is that so many people have done spectacular work on this film."
Will Bumblebee Rescue The NEW Transformers? | Transformers: EarthSpark Full Scene | Nickelodeon Cartoon Universe
Will Bumblebee Rescue The NEW Transformers? | Transformers: EarthSpark Full Scene | Nickelodeon Cartoon Universe. Bumblebee is training Twitch and Thrash to be the best Transformers they can be - but it's proving to be more challenging than he initially thought. And when things finally start to go right, Twitch finds herself in a more dangerous situation than ever! Can Bumblebee rescue her?
Tulsa King | Series Premiere | Full Episode | Paramount+
Tulsa King | Series Premiere | Full Episode | Paramount+ Canada. For a limited time between November 27 to December 3, watch the full first episode of the new and exclusive Paramount+ Original Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone!. In the series premiere of Tulsa King, Dwight (Sylvester Stallone), blindsided by...
Frankie Zaps Cleo Into A Camera Monster! | New Monster High Animated Series | Monster High
Frankie Zaps Cleo Into A Camera Monster! | New Monster High Animated Series | Monster High. It's time to take Fearbook pics and Frankie struggles to figure out their pose since there are a lot of parts that make up who they are! Frankie gets help from Draculaura, Clawdeen, Cleo, Deuce and more but accidentally ends up zapping everything by accident. Things go south when Frankie's bolts strike the school camera.
Every Christmas Song from Big Time Rush! 🎄 (ft. Miranda Cosgrove, Snoop Dogg) | NickRewind
Every Christmas Song from Big Time Rush! 🎄 (ft. Miranda Cosgrove, Snoop Dogg) | NickRewind. Tis the season for some of your favorite holiday songs from Big Time Rush! Let Kendall, James, Logan, and Carlos be your carolers this year ❄️. 0:00 Beautiful Christmas. 1:58 Let’s Stay In...
Smurfette to Jump Off The Page in AR FCBD 'The Smurfs' Comic
Plus: Three Peyo Stories Published in English for the First Time. Papercutz is bringing something new to Free Comic Book Day 2023: Their Smurfs FCBD comic includes an augmented reality (AR) feature that brings the characters off the page and into virtual reality, ICv2 reports!. When the cover is viewed...
EVERY Character from ATLA Ever! ⬇️ | Avatar: The Last Airbender
EVERY Character from ATLA Ever! ⬇️ | Avatar: The Last Airbender. Everyone knows the classic Avatar: The Last Airbender characters like Avatar Aang, Katara, and Toph... but are there some you've forgotten about? What about Avatar Szeto? Aunt Wu? Guru Pathik? We could go on and on, so enjoy this compilation of every ATLA character in Avatar: The Last Airbender history!
Week 48, 2022 | What's On Nick | Nickelodeon Premiere Highlights
Your guide to What's New on Nickelodeon for the week of Monday, November 28 - Sunday, December 4, 2022!. --> Stream all your favorite Nickelodeon shows on Paramount+! <-- For Nickelodeon's full November highlights, click here! For Nick's December highlights, click here! or Nickelodeon's Nickmas holiday highlights, click here!. Join...
The Loud House Thanksgiving Special 🏠🍽 | FULL EPISODE | The Loud House
The Loud House Thanksgiving Special 🏠🍽 | FULL EPISODE | The Loud House. Lincoln and Clyde are helping each other plan the perfect Thanksgiving dinner over video chat! They are sharing tips for everything from prepping & cooking to eating & enjoying! Watch this full episode of The Loud House Thanksgiving Special!
Nickelodeon To Premiere New 'Face’s SuperSnowtacular Holiday Special' on December 1
Nickelodeon will premiere the brand new Face's Music Party holiday special "Face’s SuperSnowtacular Holiday Special" on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. (ET/PT)!. In "Face’s SuperSnowtacular Holiday Special," Face is hosting their biggest party yet, and this one is a celebration of all their friends at Nick Jr.! Get ready to party with characters from lots of Nick Jr. hits while singing songs kids already know and love.
'Nickmas Is For All Of Us' Music Video w/ Josh Dela Cruz | Nick Jr.
If you're wishing for a holiday the whole world can enjoy, with puppies, guppies, pirates, trucks and every boy and girl, well, look no further - Nickmas is for all of us! Celebrate Nickmas all season long, everywhere you find Nick Jr. and Nickelodeon! Check out Josh Dela Cruz's brand new "Nickmas Is For All Of Us" music video below!
Billy West Reveals Kurt Cobain Once Tried to Write a Song for ‘Ren & Stimpy’
The Ren & Stimpy Show is one of Nickelodeon's most iconic animated series. The cult favorite premiered on August 11, 1991 as one of the original Nicktoons, alongside Rugrats and Doug, and if you were a '90s Nick Kid, there’s a good chance that “Happy Happy Joy Joy” will be seared into your mind until the end of time.
Avatar Studios Releases Stunning New Last Airbender Artwork
Avatar Studios drops gorgeous new artwork featuring some of Avatar: The Last Airbender's most beloved characters, including Aang, Iroh and Zuko. Avatar Studios is busy working on a number of new projects set in the Four Nations. But while the releases of those projects are some years away, the Nickelodeon subsidiary still knows how to keep fans excited for the return of their favorite characters.
Every Type of Bending From Avatar: The Last Airbender 🌊⛰️🔥🌪️ | Avatar: The Last Airbender
Every Type of Bending From Avatar: The Last Airbender 🌊⛰️🔥🌪️ | Avatar: The Last Airbender. Let's look at every type of bending, and the powers that come along with it! We're bending it all - water, fire, lava, blood, metal, soup, and more! Here's every sub-bending skill from Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra!
Paralyzed (Official Music Video) | Big Time Rush
The official music video for Big Time Rush's latest single, "Paralyzed". Big Time Rush to Tour Latin America and Brazil in 2023!. Stream Big Time Rush on Paramount+. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Credits:. Filmed By: Aaron Gatewood & Fortress LA. Edited By: Kerry Henderson. Lyrics:. You walked into the...
