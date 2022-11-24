ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arapahoe County, CO

9NEWS

Kelly Loving's friend paints sunroom in her honor

DENVER — For the past week, Natalee Skye Bingham has been grieving and working through the death of her friend Kelly Loving, who was killed at Club Q the night of Nov. 19. Bingham and Loving had been friends for about seven years. The two met at a nightclub in Florida, and Bingham turned to Loving for guidance during her transition.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Vigil held for teen who fell through ice

A Douglas County community held a memorial for a teen who fell through an icy lake earlier this week. A Douglas County community held a memorial for a teen who fell through an icy lake earlier this week. Pinpoint Weather Alert Day Tuesday. A snowstorm moving into the state late...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Family of teen who died from jumping into icy lake speaks out

By: Jasmine Arenas, CBS News Colorado reporterThe community of Roxborough is mourning the loss of a teen who fell through an icy lake on Tuesday afternoon.Family, friends and loved ones held a vigil for Dyllan Whittenburg, who the family says died attempting to save the life of three others who also fell in the lake. Yvonne Wenzel, the aunt of the teen says he is the oldest of four siblingsRight now the family is feeling tremendous pain to have lost him in this way. "We are sad, we are devastated, but we are at peace knowing we had a hero,"...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
actionnews5.com

Teen dies after trying to save others trapped in icy lake

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KMGH) - It is a story of heroism and tragedy out of Colorado when a teenage boy died after trying to help rescue two girls who were trapped in an icy lake. The other children involved in the incident survived, but 14-year-old Dyllan Whittenberg did not. Family...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Guanella Pass closes for winter season

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — A popular mountain pass west of the Denver metro area has closed for the winter season. The gates to the Guanella Pass Road and Scenic Byway were closed by Clear Creek County officials at 5 a.m. Monday. Located between Georgetown and Grant, the alpine...
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

Attorney for Glass family responds to indictments

The deputies involved in the shooting death of Christian Glass, a young man who was killed by a deputy after calling 911 for help, have been indicted and fired. Nicole Fierro reports. Attorney for Glass family responds to indictments. The deputies involved in the shooting death of Christian Glass, a...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Longtime 9NEWS sportscaster dies at 85

DENVER — Longtime 9NEWS sportscaster Mike Nolan died in Sante Fe, New Mexico Thursday after a brief illness. He was 85. Nolan began working for Channel 9 in the late 1970s. He stayed with the station into the 1990s, and continued reporting on Denver sports until his retirement in 2004.
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Opinion: Some homeless Denverites are snowbirds

We think of snowbirds as wealthy seniors who jet to warmer climes in the winter. But some snowbirds can’t even afford a bus ticket. Indeed, people experiencing homelessness in Denver often migrate to places like Florida, California, Arizona, and Nevada when the weather gets cold. Some hop aboard freight trains, a few hitchhike, and still others do save up a few bucks for a bus ticket.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Volunteers make handmade ornaments for Marshall Fire families

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Volunteers made handmade Christmas ornaments for families impacted by the Marshall Fire. A Facebook group called "Operation Christmas Ornaments From Near And Far" had people from all over the United States and even Japan make ornaments for people who lost their homes in the December 2021 fire.
BROOMFIELD, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Want to Live in Denver? You Might Need a Career Change

Purchasing a home is not a cheap endeavor — especially in the Centennial State. Last year, GOBankingRates discovered that Colorado's cost of living is worse than New York's. In March, Porch.com ranked it as the No. 2 state where homebuyers need co-signers to purchase a house. Still, property costs...
DENVER, CO
99.9 KEKB

Hot Deal? You Could Buy a Burnt Down House in Colorado for $840k

If you are in the market to start a fresh build of a home in Colorado and looking for a prime location, this might be the ideal property for you. However, if you are looking for a home that you can move into after signing the closing documents, you might want to keep looking as this Golden, Colorado home has certainly seen better days.
GOLDEN, CO
