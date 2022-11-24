Read full article on original website
Related
californiaexaminer.net
A Child Dies After Slipping Through The Ice Into A Lake In Colorado
According to the Douglas County Coroner’s Office, a teenage boy who was rescued from a lake by West Metro Fire, one of four kids to fall through the ice Tuesday afternoon, has passed away. He was one of the four teens that fell through the ice. On Tuesday, authorities...
Kelly Loving's friend paints sunroom in her honor
DENVER — For the past week, Natalee Skye Bingham has been grieving and working through the death of her friend Kelly Loving, who was killed at Club Q the night of Nov. 19. Bingham and Loving had been friends for about seven years. The two met at a nightclub in Florida, and Bingham turned to Loving for guidance during her transition.
KDVR.com
Vigil held for teen who fell through ice
A Douglas County community held a memorial for a teen who fell through an icy lake earlier this week. A Douglas County community held a memorial for a teen who fell through an icy lake earlier this week. Pinpoint Weather Alert Day Tuesday. A snowstorm moving into the state late...
Family of teen who died from jumping into icy lake speaks out
By: Jasmine Arenas, CBS News Colorado reporterThe community of Roxborough is mourning the loss of a teen who fell through an icy lake on Tuesday afternoon.Family, friends and loved ones held a vigil for Dyllan Whittenburg, who the family says died attempting to save the life of three others who also fell in the lake. Yvonne Wenzel, the aunt of the teen says he is the oldest of four siblingsRight now the family is feeling tremendous pain to have lost him in this way. "We are sad, we are devastated, but we are at peace knowing we had a hero,"...
actionnews5.com
Teen dies after trying to save others trapped in icy lake
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KMGH) - It is a story of heroism and tragedy out of Colorado when a teenage boy died after trying to help rescue two girls who were trapped in an icy lake. The other children involved in the incident survived, but 14-year-old Dyllan Whittenberg did not. Family...
Guanella Pass closes for winter season
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — A popular mountain pass west of the Denver metro area has closed for the winter season. The gates to the Guanella Pass Road and Scenic Byway were closed by Clear Creek County officials at 5 a.m. Monday. Located between Georgetown and Grant, the alpine...
Help this elderly couple who lost their Denver home before Thanksgiving
This Thanksgiving, a Colorado family is grateful to have every chair filled at the dinner table after an early morning house fire nearly changed the course of the holiday season.
Pedestrian killed in Aurora in early morning crash
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle early Saturday morning and now a man has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Couple's newborn off to healthy start thanks to Children's Hospital Colorado
As one couple journeyed to start their own family, they were reminded that health and life are the best gifts we can receive during the holiday season.
2 injured in Sunday morning shooting, Denver Police investigate
Two people were shot in the 15000 block of east 51st place early Sunday morning. Police located two victims, an adult male and a juvenile male, who were transported to a local area hospital. The extent of injuries to each victim was unknown to police. Police first reported the shooting...
KDVR.com
Attorney for Glass family responds to indictments
The deputies involved in the shooting death of Christian Glass, a young man who was killed by a deputy after calling 911 for help, have been indicted and fired. Nicole Fierro reports. Attorney for Glass family responds to indictments. The deputies involved in the shooting death of Christian Glass, a...
Denver prepares to settle lawsuit against police for $65,000
Denver City Hall.Photo byCity and County of Denver. (Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council will vote Monday whether to approve yet another settlement with someone suing the police department.
'Colorado Playboy Mansion' in Evergreen is back on the market for $24.8M (photos)
EVERGREEN, Colo. — Retired race-car driver Richard Berry has once again listed his custom-designed "Colorado Playboy Mansion" in Evergreen for sale. Previously listed for $19.999 million in December 2019, the home returned to the market on Nov. 21 with an asking price of $24.799 million. Set on 74.5 acres,...
Dive team pulls boy from lake after 4 children fall through ice
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Four children who were on an icy lake fell into the water on Tuesday afternoon, and one of them was taken to a hospital after being pulled out by a dive team, according to West Metro Fire Rescue. The two boys and two girls were...
Longtime 9NEWS sportscaster dies at 85
DENVER — Longtime 9NEWS sportscaster Mike Nolan died in Sante Fe, New Mexico Thursday after a brief illness. He was 85. Nolan began working for Channel 9 in the late 1970s. He stayed with the station into the 1990s, and continued reporting on Denver sports until his retirement in 2004.
Opinion: Some homeless Denverites are snowbirds
We think of snowbirds as wealthy seniors who jet to warmer climes in the winter. But some snowbirds can’t even afford a bus ticket. Indeed, people experiencing homelessness in Denver often migrate to places like Florida, California, Arizona, and Nevada when the weather gets cold. Some hop aboard freight trains, a few hitchhike, and still others do save up a few bucks for a bus ticket.
Volunteers make handmade ornaments for Marshall Fire families
BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Volunteers made handmade Christmas ornaments for families impacted by the Marshall Fire. A Facebook group called "Operation Christmas Ornaments From Near And Far" had people from all over the United States and even Japan make ornaments for people who lost their homes in the December 2021 fire.
Want to Live in Denver? You Might Need a Career Change
Purchasing a home is not a cheap endeavor — especially in the Centennial State. Last year, GOBankingRates discovered that Colorado's cost of living is worse than New York's. In March, Porch.com ranked it as the No. 2 state where homebuyers need co-signers to purchase a house. Still, property costs...
4-vehicle crash may have left 6000+ Aurora customers without power
A multi-vehicle crash is believed to be what led to power lines being damaged leaving nearly 7000 customers without power in Aurora.
Hot Deal? You Could Buy a Burnt Down House in Colorado for $840k
If you are in the market to start a fresh build of a home in Colorado and looking for a prime location, this might be the ideal property for you. However, if you are looking for a home that you can move into after signing the closing documents, you might want to keep looking as this Golden, Colorado home has certainly seen better days.
9NEWS
Denver, CO
32K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 1