Clear Creek County, CO

Related
9NEWS

Suspect on the run after 1 killed, 1 wounded in Lafayette shooting

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — Police are looking for a suspect after a man was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting in a Lafayette apartment early Saturday. The Lafayette Police Department said officers were called to a report of a shooting at 725 S. Lafayette Dr., the address of the Copper Stone apartment complex, just after 3 a.m.
LAFAYETTE, CO
2 more suspects wanted in connection with East Colfax shooting

DENVER — Police are searching for two additional suspects in connection with a shooting that killed one person and injured five others in East Colfax earlier this month. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. on Nov. 1 in the area of Colfax Avenue and Verbena Street. One victim, 41-year-old Allen Dawkins, died at the scene. The other five were taken to hospitals.
DENVER, CO
Pedestrian killed, driver arrested after crash in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A man was arrested after he hit a pedestrian in Aurora on Saturday morning. The Aurora Police Department (APD) said that around 3 a.m. on Saturday, they received multiple 911 calls about a man who had been hit by a vehicle at the intersection of South Peoria Street and East Montana Place.
AURORA, CO
Wheat Ridge police investigating fatal wrong-way crash

WHEAT RIDGE, Colorado — A stretch of Interstate 70 was shut down after a fatal wrong-way crash on Saturday morning. The Wheat Ridge Police Department (WRPD) first tweeted about the crash at 12:29 a.m. on Saturday. A spokesperson for the Police Department said the crash involved two trucks traveling in the eastbound lanes of I-70 at Kipling.
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
Suspect arrested in shooting that killed 1, injured 5

DENVER — Denver police have arrested a suspect in a shooting after one person was killed and five others injured. The Denver Police Department (DPD) said Wednesday that officers arrested Dexter Martinez, 24, in connection with the Nov. 1 shooting near East Colfax Avenue and Verbena Street. Martinez was...
DENVER, CO
Man dies after shooting in west Denver

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) was investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sunday evening in the 100 block of North Osceola Street in west Denver. Police responded to the scene around 7 p.m. and found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead at the hospital, DPD said in an update Monday morning.
DENVER, CO
Boy who fell through ice into lake dies

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A boy who was among four children to fall through ice into a neighborhood lake and was pulled out by a West Metro Fire dive team has died, the Douglas County Coroner's Office said Friday. Family members identified the boy as Dyllan Whittenburg, 14. A...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
Guanella Pass closes for winter season

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — A popular mountain pass west of the Denver metro area has closed for the winter season. The gates to the Guanella Pass Road and Scenic Byway were closed by Clear Creek County officials at 5 a.m. Monday. Located between Georgetown and Grant, the alpine...
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
RTD says R Line will return to full-service Tuesday

AURORA, Colo. — The R line will be restored to full service Tuesday morning after a light rail derailment in Aurora on Sept. 21, the Regional Transportation District (RTD) said. Service between the four-mile stretch between Aurora Metro Center to the 13th Avenue Station has experienced interruptions since the...
AURORA, CO
Kelly Loving's friend paints sunroom in her honor

DENVER — For the past week, Natalee Skye Bingham has been grieving and working through the death of her friend Kelly Loving, who was killed at Club Q the night of Nov. 19. Bingham and Loving had been friends for about seven years. The two met at a nightclub in Florida, and Bingham turned to Loving for guidance during her transition.
DENVER, CO
Light rail train was going 38.8 mph before derailment, RTD says

AURORA, Colo. — A light rail train derailment that sent three people to the hospital in Aurora earlier this year happened because the train was going 38.8 miles per hour into a 10-mile-per-hour curve, says a newly-released Regional Transportation District corrective action plan. The derailment happened Sept. 21 at...
AURORA, CO
Snow returns to Colorado: How much will we get?

DENVER — A new round of snow is set to impact Colorado, prompting the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories across the state. Snow will begin developing across Colorado's mountains on Monday afternoon, before spreading across the state and Denver metro area...
COLORADO STATE
An inside look at education behind bars

DENVER — There are some prisoners who are spending their time behind bars in a different way. They are planning and preparing for their release by turning to a local university for help. That university is Regis. The program is called 'Inside/Out'. Students are working towards 18 college credits...
DENVER, CO
Longtime 9NEWS sportscaster dies at 85

DENVER — Longtime 9NEWS sportscaster Mike Nolan died in Sante Fe, New Mexico Thursday after a brief illness. He was 85. Nolan began working for Channel 9 in the late 1970s. He stayed with the station into the 1990s, and continued reporting on Denver sports until his retirement in 2004.
DENVER, CO
Cherry Creek, Chatfield to close to boating for the season

AURORA, Colo. — Chatfield State Park and Cherry Creek State Park have announced the end of the 2022 boating season. The two busiest state parks in the Denver area will to close to boating at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said parkgoers should...
DENVER, CO
Denver, CO
