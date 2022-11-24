Read full article on original website
Suspect on the run after 1 killed, 1 wounded in Lafayette shooting
LAFAYETTE, Colo. — Police are looking for a suspect after a man was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting in a Lafayette apartment early Saturday. The Lafayette Police Department said officers were called to a report of a shooting at 725 S. Lafayette Dr., the address of the Copper Stone apartment complex, just after 3 a.m.
2 more suspects wanted in connection with East Colfax shooting
DENVER — Police are searching for two additional suspects in connection with a shooting that killed one person and injured five others in East Colfax earlier this month. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. on Nov. 1 in the area of Colfax Avenue and Verbena Street. One victim, 41-year-old Allen Dawkins, died at the scene. The other five were taken to hospitals.
Judge denies motion to dismiss lawsuit that blames Xcel for Marshall Fire
DENVER — A lawsuit blaming Xcel Energy for the Marshall Fire will be allowed to move forward after a judge denied an Xcel motion to have it dismissed. The judge made the ruling Tuesday. Xcel filed the motion to dismiss in July. The original lawsuit was filed in March...
Pedestrian killed, driver arrested after crash in Aurora
AURORA, Colo. — A man was arrested after he hit a pedestrian in Aurora on Saturday morning. The Aurora Police Department (APD) said that around 3 a.m. on Saturday, they received multiple 911 calls about a man who had been hit by a vehicle at the intersection of South Peoria Street and East Montana Place.
Wheat Ridge police investigating fatal wrong-way crash
WHEAT RIDGE, Colorado — A stretch of Interstate 70 was shut down after a fatal wrong-way crash on Saturday morning. The Wheat Ridge Police Department (WRPD) first tweeted about the crash at 12:29 a.m. on Saturday. A spokesperson for the Police Department said the crash involved two trucks traveling in the eastbound lanes of I-70 at Kipling.
Suspect arrested in shooting that killed 1, injured 5
DENVER — Denver police have arrested a suspect in a shooting after one person was killed and five others injured. The Denver Police Department (DPD) said Wednesday that officers arrested Dexter Martinez, 24, in connection with the Nov. 1 shooting near East Colfax Avenue and Verbena Street. Martinez was...
Survivors injured in Club Q shooting share what happened that night
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Seventeen people were injured by gunfire in the shooting that killed five people at LGBTQ+ nightclub Club Q Saturday night. Some of the victims are still recovering at hospitals, while others are healing from home. 9NEWS spoke to two people who said they were inside...
Man dies after shooting in west Denver
DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) was investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sunday evening in the 100 block of North Osceola Street in west Denver. Police responded to the scene around 7 p.m. and found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead at the hospital, DPD said in an update Monday morning.
Boy who fell through ice into lake dies
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A boy who was among four children to fall through ice into a neighborhood lake and was pulled out by a West Metro Fire dive team has died, the Douglas County Coroner's Office said Friday. Family members identified the boy as Dyllan Whittenburg, 14. A...
Victims of Club Q shooting honored at state Capitol vigil
DENVER — People gathered at the state Capitol in Denver Wednesday. It was another opportunity to grieve together and show support for the LGBTQ+ community after five people were killed at Club Q in Colorado Springs. People lit candles next to five poster boards with the names and faces...
Guanella Pass closes for winter season
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — A popular mountain pass west of the Denver metro area has closed for the winter season. The gates to the Guanella Pass Road and Scenic Byway were closed by Clear Creek County officials at 5 a.m. Monday. Located between Georgetown and Grant, the alpine...
RTD says R Line will return to full-service Tuesday
AURORA, Colo. — The R line will be restored to full service Tuesday morning after a light rail derailment in Aurora on Sept. 21, the Regional Transportation District (RTD) said. Service between the four-mile stretch between Aurora Metro Center to the 13th Avenue Station has experienced interruptions since the...
Kelly Loving's friend paints sunroom in her honor
DENVER — For the past week, Natalee Skye Bingham has been grieving and working through the death of her friend Kelly Loving, who was killed at Club Q the night of Nov. 19. Bingham and Loving had been friends for about seven years. The two met at a nightclub in Florida, and Bingham turned to Loving for guidance during her transition.
Light rail train was going 38.8 mph before derailment, RTD says
AURORA, Colo. — A light rail train derailment that sent three people to the hospital in Aurora earlier this year happened because the train was going 38.8 miles per hour into a 10-mile-per-hour curve, says a newly-released Regional Transportation District corrective action plan. The derailment happened Sept. 21 at...
Snow returns to Colorado: How much will we get?
DENVER — A new round of snow is set to impact Colorado, prompting the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories across the state. Snow will begin developing across Colorado's mountains on Monday afternoon, before spreading across the state and Denver metro area...
'Colorado Playboy Mansion' in Evergreen is back on the market for $24.8M (photos)
EVERGREEN, Colo. — Retired race-car driver Richard Berry has once again listed his custom-designed "Colorado Playboy Mansion" in Evergreen for sale. Previously listed for $19.999 million in December 2019, the home returned to the market on Nov. 21 with an asking price of $24.799 million. Set on 74.5 acres,...
An inside look at education behind bars
DENVER — There are some prisoners who are spending their time behind bars in a different way. They are planning and preparing for their release by turning to a local university for help. That university is Regis. The program is called 'Inside/Out'. Students are working towards 18 college credits...
Longtime 9NEWS sportscaster dies at 85
DENVER — Longtime 9NEWS sportscaster Mike Nolan died in Sante Fe, New Mexico Thursday after a brief illness. He was 85. Nolan began working for Channel 9 in the late 1970s. He stayed with the station into the 1990s, and continued reporting on Denver sports until his retirement in 2004.
Cherry Creek, Chatfield to close to boating for the season
AURORA, Colo. — Chatfield State Park and Cherry Creek State Park have announced the end of the 2022 boating season. The two busiest state parks in the Denver area will to close to boating at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said parkgoers should...
Retired architect designs homes for neighbors, builds new firm after Marshall Fire
SUPERIOR, Colo. — Trying to find a way to help – that's the story of many who responded after the Marshall Fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes in Boulder County last December. Jason Serbu survived the fire but lost his own home. He couldn't sit on the sidelines...
