DENVER — For the past week, Natalee Skye Bingham has been grieving and working through the death of her friend Kelly Loving, who was killed at Club Q the night of Nov. 19. Bingham and Loving had been friends for about seven years. The two met at a nightclub in Florida, and Bingham turned to Loving for guidance during her transition.

DENVER, CO ・ 17 HOURS AGO