Las Vegas, NV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

news3lv.com

The Shade Tree looks to collect holiday donations for those in need

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The season of giving is here, and one local shelter is looking to provide necessary items to those in need with the community's help. The Shade Tree, a 24-hour accessible emergency shelter for domestic violence and human trafficking survivors and their children, encourages the community to donate wish list items, gift cards, and everyday staples for the individuals and families spending the holidays at the shelter.
LAS VEGAS, NV
srhslariat.com

Home For The Holidays

Christmas time is fast approaching, but luckily there’s no shortage of fun Christmas activities here in Las Vegas. Whether with family or friends, day or night, there’s plenty to do this holiday season. One of the most popular things to do in the winter time is Glistening Lights,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
nonprofitnews.vegas

HELP of Southern Nevada Distributes More Than 600 Thanksgiving Meals

On Monday, Nov. 21, HELP of Southern Nevada volunteers passed out bags of Thanksgiving meals to over 600 families at the organization’s annual Turkey Distribution event. Over the weekend, HELP of Southern Nevada teamed up with 97.1 FM The Point (KXPT), KOMP 92.3 FM, Smith’s Food & Drug and Southern Glaziers Wine, Spirits and Beers to collect donations of frozen turkeys, non-perishable food items or financial donations to benefit Las Vegas families in need this holiday season. With the help of Junior League Las Vegas, all the donations were sorted and packed into family-sized bags during the annual Done in a Day volunteer event.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Ongoing challenges continue for Las Vegas Christmas light installation business

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Supply chain and staffing challenges caused a major slowdown for one Christmas light installation business in 2021. The owner and general manager for Las Vegas Christmas Light Installation Ceilee Sandhill said while things are slightly better, he is still experiencing staffing shortages. Sandhill was hard...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

‘Black Friday isn’t dead, but changing,’ said Las Vegas shoppers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Though financial experts have said Black Friday is either a dying or changing tradition, Las Vegas shoppers proved that they are adapting to it. Black Friday no longer begins on the day. Holiday savings began back in October for several big box stores nationwide – including Target, Kohl’s and Walmart – in an effort to mitigate supply chain concerns and too much inventory.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

LVing: Home in vintage community offers plenty of appeal for families

For its historic value alone, Rancho Nevada Estates is one of the most desirable communities in the Las Vegas Valley. The homes in this guard-gated vintage community were all built in the 1960s and ’70s, and the neighborhood’s character is incredibly distinct. It’s full of beautiful cul-de-sacs, perfect for running, biking and dog-walking. You really feel like part of something when you’re here. And a home has recently become available, one that offers plenty of space for families and a high standard of living.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

I-15 southbound backed up all Sunday after Thanksgiving holiday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Drivers heading back to home from the valley saw heavy traffic on Sunday. RTC was reporting miles of heavy traffic on the I-15 north and south throughout the weekend. During the day Sunday, RTC reported a 17 mile backup. Later that night, RTC reported about...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Holiday carnival with ‘Mini Matterhorn’ slide to be held at Henderson casino

Signatures submitted in move to break up Clark County School District. Only on FOX5: Behind the scenes of completing a home inspection before becoming a foster parent. Now more than ever before, Clark County needs foster parents. These are people like you, who provide a temporary place for kids to call home but before a child can be fostered, there are several steps that need to be completed.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

What the Hall: Missing bird found at Las Vegas elementary school

LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

$4,100 stolen from mother’s EBT card ahead of Thanksgiving

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While thousands of Nevadans use food stamps or EBT cards to gather Thanksgiving groceries this week, one mother said she is unable to do so after losing $4,100 through fraud. One in every seven Nevadans, or 453,300 people, utilize Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits to purchase groceries each month through food […]
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Nye County authorities looking for man accused of attacking, kidnapping elderly woman

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Authorities in Nye County are searching for a man that they say is accused of attacking an elderly woman last week. According to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO), after 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 22, an elderly woman was awoken when she was attacked by an unknown male, believed to be Ryan Sanders, in her residence in the 1000 block of Enchanted Mesa in Pahrump.
NYE COUNTY, NV

