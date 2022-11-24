ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Editorial: Betting on Ohio suckers

By The Blade Editorial Board
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

Legalized sports’ gambling arrives in Ohio on Jan. 1, and the marketing promotions have already begun.

To lure gullible gamblers to their particular internet sports-betting app, the licensed bookmakers are offering Ohioans free money if they open an account before the new law takes effect.

The idea of risk-free betting with the bookie’s money is a myth to anyone who understands the long-term odds of beating the house. The sports betting companies simply want the biggest possible share of a gambling gusher the Ohio Legislative Service Commission estimates at $3.35 billion a year. Plus, Ohio foolishly allows the gaming companies to deduct promotional play from the taxes they pay, so all of us subsidize a lure to gambling as if it were a good thing the state ought to encourage.

The sports-betting experts think the state is way off on projections of how much gambling will go on when Ohio makes it legal. Gaming industry analysts estimate Ohio will generate between $9 and $12 billion in sports bets. The state will get 10 percent of the gambling net revenue and 100 percent of the social problems.

Professional games and college sports will be legal for betting, as will golf, tennis, auto racing, and fights. If the promotions create a betting habit, there will be myriad options to gamble in Ohio.

The new sports betting options were created by a U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning federal law that restricted sports gambling to Las Vegas.

With the gambling laws now set by states, the sports leagues and broadcast rights holders have realized bettors watch more games for longer periods.

When TV ratings rise, the payments for broadcast rights go up too, so the professional leagues and major college conferences have dropped their once vehement opposition to legalized gambling.

Sports betting will add a little tax revenue to Ohio, make the professional and major college teams more money, and be a source of new dollars for bars and bowling alleys with betting kiosks. But average sports fans will lose money. The entire gambling business model is based on that fact.

The Ohioans taking free money to open online sports betting accounts are assumed to be suckers who will follow on with their own money after they lose the illusory promotional dollars.

