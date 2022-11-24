Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
How to watch Brazil vs Switzerland in Canada: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
With talisman Neymar ruled out, the burden of carrying favorites Brazil into the knockout stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup will likely fall on Richarlison against Switzerland. PSG forward Neymar is out of the group stages at least, after a nasty ankle injury in the opening 2-0 win over...
Sporting News
Mexico loses Messi, Argentina game, and possibly FIFA World Cup knockout berth in a single moment
For a few perilous seconds, everyone in a green Mexico shirt lost track of Lionel Messi. The ball was to the right side of the field. He stood alone in the center, 25 feet removed from the goal. No El Tri defender noticed he was there. This is the same sort of high-risk behavior as climbing a sheer rock wall with no ropes.
Sporting News
Brazil vs. Switzerland final score, result: Late Casemiro goal takes South Americans into World Cup last 16
A late Casemiro goal took Brazil into the last 16 of World Cup 2022 as the resistance of a dogged Switzerland side finally cracked late on in the second round of Group G games. Deprived of Neymar by injury, Brazil struggled to find a way through a typically disciplined Switzerland...
Sporting News
What time is Spain vs. Germany today? TV schedule, channel, live stream to watch 2022 World Cup match
The two European powers in Group E were supposed to make it a true 'Group of Death'. One did their part; the other fell flat in the opening match. Spain pummelled Costa Rica 7-0 to begin group-stage play, but Germany must now pick up the pieces from the shock loss to Japan and move forward. Die Mannschaft are in a bad spot, needing a result from this game to have a chance at advancing through the group stage.
Sporting News
USA vs Iran World Cup press conference turns into discussion on race, human rights, and geopolitics
The USA vs. Iran group finale is a high-stakes match with both nations looking to secure a spot in the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. On the field, the task for both sides is clear: the United States must win to advance, while Iran moves on with a win or draw. There is no scenario in which both teams can qualify for the knockout stage.
Sporting News
Netherlands vs Qatar prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for World Cup 2022 Group A match
Qatar became the first World Cup hosts to be eliminated after two group-stage matches as they fell to Senegal 3-1 last time out. Sitting on zero points through the first two matches, head coach Felix Sanchez and his squad will be desperate to give the home fans something to savor before they bow out of this year's tournament.
Sporting News
South Korea vs. Ghana final score, result: Mohammed Kudus double gives Black Stars victory in World Cup thriller
Ghana revived their hopes of reaching the World Cup knockout stages for only the second time with a thrilling Group H victory after a second-half fightback from South Korea. The 2010 quarterfinalists impressed in an opening 3-2 defeat against Portugal and went in front in the 24th minute when defender Mohammed Salisu swept home Jordan Ayew's curling free-kick.
Sporting News
Can Ghana still qualify for World Cup knockout stages? Group H scenarios for Black Stars in Qatar 2022
Ghana's chances of a 2022 FIFA World Cup last-16 spot will depend on their final Group H match against Uruguay on Friday, December 2. The Black Stars lost in dramatic style to Portugal 3-2 in their opening game, then were involved in another five-goal blockbuster as they recovered to balance their goal difference with a 3-2 victory after at one point being pegged back by South Korea.
Sporting News
Why is Neymar not playing today? Ankle injury has Brazil star out for Switzerland match
Following a 2-0 victory over Serbia in their first match of the 2022 World Cup, Brazil sit atop Group G as they get set to take on Switzerland in the second round of action. Yet they'll likely have to progress through at least the rest of group stage action without their best player.
Sporting News
When is the 2023 World Juniors? Dates, schedule, location for IIHF junior hockey championship
Christmas is just around the corner and hockey fans know what that means — the World Juniors are nearly here. The annual U20 IIHF tournament is back at its normal time of year after the 2022 edition was forced to be played in the summer. The 2023 tourney is set to begin the day after Christmas.
Sporting News
What channel is Spain vs Germany on in USA? How to watch 2022 World Cup Group E game on TV from Qatar
One of the biggest clashes of the World Cup group stages takes place on November 27, as Spain take on Germany in Group E action. Germany have no margin for error after their shock loss to Japan in the opening round of fixtures, and this game is almost a must-win if the 2014 champions are to avoid the embarrassment of going out in the group stages for the second tournament in a row.
Sporting News
Portugal vs Uruguay free live stream: How to watch World Cup game online without cable
An epic 2022 FIFA World Cup match awaits as Portugal take on Uruguay in Group H action on Monday, November 28. Cristiano Ronaldo made history last time out for Portugal as his nation began the tournament in Qatar with a dramatic 3-2 win over Ghana. It wasn't such smooth sailing...
Sporting News
Ronaldo backs injured Neymar bounce back for Brazil at World Cup amid 'envy and evil' on social media
Neymar can call upon the full support of Brazil icon Ronaldo as he recovers from injury, with R9 posting an emotional message on social media. A superstar of the present has been laid low with an ankle problem picked up in a 2022 World Cup opener against Serbia, with that knock set to prevent him from competing in a Qatar showpiece again until the knockout stages have been reached.
Sporting News
Tunisia vs Australia final score, result: Mitchell Duke goal secures historic Socceroos win at World Cup
Australia boosted their hopes of reaching the 2022 World Cup knockout stages with a nailbiting victory over Tunisia. Mitchell Duke's superb header – glancing home Craig Goodwin's deflected cross in the 23rd minute – proved to be the winner as the Socceroos claimed their first World Cup finals win since beating Serbia in 2010.
Sporting News
Round of 16 World Cup 2022: Teams qualified, bracket, match schedule, fixtures and how it works
All 32 teams started the 2022 FIFA World Cup with one goal: get to the knockout rounds. Any player and coach will tell you that, in the single-elimination knockout stage, anything can happen. That's why teams don't care how they get there. They just want to get there. There will...
Sporting News
Iran vs USA World Cup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for FIFA Qatar 2022 match
Iran and USA wrap up their Group B campaigns with a crucial showdown in Al Thumama on November 29 as they both fight for a knockout-stage spot. The U.S. sealed an impressive 0-0 draw against group leaders England last time out with Iran snatching a dramatic late 2-0 win over Wales.
Sporting News
Canelo blasts Messi on Twitter after video shows Argentina star apparently cleaning floor with Mexico jersey
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez is ready to defend his country against all who he believes insults it. That includes international soccer icons. Canelo, the undisputed super-middleweight champion from Mexico, took exception to the fact that Lionel Messi, the captain of the Argentine National Team, disrespected Mexico. Following a 2-0...
Sporting News
Jurgen Klinsmann's Iran World Cup comments earn the ire of coach Carlos Queiroz
Former Germany and USA coach Jurgen Klinsmann has sparked outrage for comments he made about Iran and their manager Carlos Queiroz. Klinsmann isn't on the sidelines for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar having led Germany to the semifinals in 2006 and the USA to the last 16 in 2014.
Comments / 0