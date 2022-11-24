ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

What time is Spain vs. Germany today? TV schedule, channel, live stream to watch 2022 World Cup match

The two European powers in Group E were supposed to make it a true 'Group of Death'. One did their part; the other fell flat in the opening match. Spain pummelled Costa Rica 7-0 to begin group-stage play, but Germany must now pick up the pieces from the shock loss to Japan and move forward. Die Mannschaft are in a bad spot, needing a result from this game to have a chance at advancing through the group stage.
South Korea vs. Ghana final score, result: Mohammed Kudus double gives Black Stars victory in World Cup thriller

Ghana revived their hopes of reaching the World Cup knockout stages for only the second time with a thrilling Group H victory after a second-half fightback from South Korea. The 2010 quarterfinalists impressed in an opening 3-2 defeat against Portugal and went in front in the 24th minute when defender Mohammed Salisu swept home Jordan Ayew's curling free-kick.
Can Ghana still qualify for World Cup knockout stages? Group H scenarios for Black Stars in Qatar 2022

Ghana's chances of a 2022 FIFA World Cup last-16 spot will depend on their final Group H match against Uruguay on Friday, December 2. The Black Stars lost in dramatic style to Portugal 3-2 in their opening game, then were involved in another five-goal blockbuster as they recovered to balance their goal difference with a 3-2 victory after at one point being pegged back by South Korea.
What channel is Spain vs Germany on in USA? How to watch 2022 World Cup Group E game on TV from Qatar

One of the biggest clashes of the World Cup group stages takes place on November 27, as Spain take on Germany in Group E action. Germany have no margin for error after their shock loss to Japan in the opening round of fixtures, and this game is almost a must-win if the 2014 champions are to avoid the embarrassment of going out in the group stages for the second tournament in a row.
Ronaldo backs injured Neymar bounce back for Brazil at World Cup amid 'envy and evil' on social media

Neymar can call upon the full support of Brazil icon Ronaldo as he recovers from injury, with R9 posting an emotional message on social media. A superstar of the present has been laid low with an ankle problem picked up in a 2022 World Cup opener against Serbia, with that knock set to prevent him from competing in a Qatar showpiece again until the knockout stages have been reached.

