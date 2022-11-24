Has there ever been snowfall in Chicago on Thanksgiving, but on Christmas?
Dear Tom,
Has Chicago ever experienced a “white” Thanksgiving, but not a “white” Christmas?
Belinda Montgomery
Dear Belinda,
According to Chicago’s snowfall records, which date to winter 1884-85, during the previous 137 Thanksgivings there has been an inch or more of snow on the ground at any time during the holiday 13 times, a frequency of about 1 out of 10. The city’s most recent white Thanksgiving was in 2004 when 4 inches of snow covered the ground on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 25, following a crippling 4.3-inch snowfall during the Wednesday evening rush hour. Ten of the city’s 13 white Thanksgivings have been followed by a white Christmas; the three exceptions were 1895, 1949, and 2004.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.
Comments / 1