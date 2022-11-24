ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Has there ever been snowfall in Chicago on Thanksgiving, but on Christmas?

WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

Dear Tom,

Has Chicago ever experienced a “white” Thanksgiving, but not a “white” Christmas?

Belinda Montgomery

Dear Belinda,

According to Chicago’s snowfall records, which date to winter 1884-85, during the previous 137 Thanksgivings there has been an inch or more of snow on the ground at any time during the holiday 13 times, a frequency of about 1 out of 10. The city’s most recent white Thanksgiving was in 2004 when 4 inches of snow covered the ground on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 25, following a crippling 4.3-inch snowfall during the Wednesday evening rush hour. Ten of the city’s 13 white Thanksgivings have been followed by a white Christmas; the three exceptions were 1895, 1949, and 2004.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Weekend Break: Smoke Daddy transforms into the Lumberjack Lodge

CHICAGO — A pop-up across from Wrigley Field offers a warm and toasty lodge for visitors to get out of the cold and warm their bellies with holiday cocktails and festive food options. WGN’s Marcella Raymond takes you to Smoke Daddy in Wrigleyville, which has rebranded itself as the ‘Lumberjack Lodge’ for the holiday season. […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago native completes historic hike on trans-Bhutan trail

CHICAGO — A Chicago man is sharing his journey which he hope may also be an inspiration to others. It’s a trip Patrick Wingert has dreamed of for years and finally made it happen despite adversity. There are times when our steps lead us onto a new path. And that path for Wingert began on […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago, Cook County move to medium COVID-19 alert levels

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With the holiday season here, there are new concerns about COVID-19 in Chicago and in Cook County. Both have shifted from low to medium alert levels, and health officials again are urging precautions to reduce the spread. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke with an epidemiologist who said it's not just COVID people should take precautions against. After Thanksgiving weekend, and with more gatherings planned through the end of the year, health officials are expecting to see a spike with the tripledemic: Covid, the flu and RSV. Dr. Katrine Wallace, who is an epidemiologist at the University of Chicago, said it's...
COOK COUNTY, IL
classicchicagomagazine.com

A Cause for Sweetness

Once Thanksgiving Day ends, the spirit of the holidays starts to stir up the soul. All the winter commotions of icy winds and snow, conjures up a cozy and warm fireplace with a hot cup of coffee…and of course some warm freshly baked cookies. This helped setup a journey to find a bakery known for their cookies.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

‘It’s wintertime’: Chicago-area student athletes donate 1,000 sweaters to help keep homeless warm

CHICAGO — Student athletes from the Chicagoland area came together Sunday to help keep some of Chicago’s homeless population warm this winter. Soccer players from high schools across Chicago and the suburbs donated 1,000 sweatshirts to drop boxes at Lincoln Park Community Services — an organization that helps the impoverished across Chicago find stable housing […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Black Friday shoppers flood Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. — By Friday afternoon, traffic heading into the Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora was at nearly a standstill. By nightfall, the crowds hadn’t dwindled much. Cars without spaces parked along the side of the road.  “We actually had to go all the way in the back parking lot, like in the boonies, and […]
AURORA, IL
wgnradio.com

Paul Eisenberg: Lincoln Oasis is more than just a rest stop

Chicago Tribune’s Paul Eisenberg joins Jon Hansen to pay tribute to one of the last hidden gems of the Chicago expressways, the Lincoln Oasis. Paul shares many of his own personal anecdotes and some of the history of the last remaining oases, something unique to Chicago. You can read about more on the Lincoln Oasis in Paul’s latest article here.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

The Kindness Family: Delivering packages to strangers across the country

BRADLEY, Ill. — Thousands of people from all over the country have logged onto their Amazon accounts, only to discover “saved cart items” had suddenly disappeared. Rhonda Yates and her daughter are the masterminds behind a Facebook page called “The Kindness Family,” where strangers come together to secretly fulfill other’s Amazon wishlists. “There’s so much […]
BRADLEY, IL
WGN News

Brookfield Zoo back with lights festival for holidays

BROOKFIELD, Ill. – Chicago’s longest running lights festival is back with millions of twinkling lights to brighten up the holiday season. “Holiday Magic” features over two million twinkling LED lights with the “Sea of Lights” returning with a new design of two miles of colorful lights synchronized to music on the zoo’s entire West mall. […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2022 Aurora Festival of Lights open through Christmas Day

AURORA — The holiday season has officially arrived in Aurora as the ribbon for the Festival of Lights was cut Friday. The festival is one of the largest free drive-thru light displays in the region. A million lights are spread out over a one-mile route through Phillips Park. There is no cost for admission, you […]
AURORA, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Week in Review: Chicago teacher killed • Winning $1M lotto ticket sold • Fatal 7-car wreck on Thanksgiving

CHICAGO - The wife of a Chicago teacher killed in a traffic crash is seeking justice after charges were dismissed in the case, a winning $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in suburban Chicago, a northwest Indiana man has received one of the most prestigious recognitions in country music, and a wrong-way driver caused a deadly seven-vehicle wreck on the Kennedy Expressway Thanksgiving night.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy