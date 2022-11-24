Read full article on original website
Downtown Dothan businesses participate in Small Business Saturday
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - People in Dothan supported small businesses downtown in honor of Small Business Saturday. Naomi and Olive, Honey Bee Tees, and Downtown Books welcomed shoppers. The holiday season is vital for small businesses as it can count for one-third of their yearly income. This day is important...
How you can help the Wiregrass United Way this Giving Tuesday!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tuesday marks another day of Giving Tuesday, a day across the country where people are urged to give back to organizations that serve our communities. The United Way raised over $100,000 in just eight hours last year on Giving Tuesday, they are hoping for similar numbers again this year.
House of Ruth prepares for Giving Tuesday
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — In just two days, the House of Ruth in Dothan will hold Giving Tuesday. Any money raised from Giving Tuesday will go towards their efforts in trying to put an end to domestic violence. House of Ruth provides shelter and services to people affected by...
November 2022 Teacher of the Month: Hunter Miller
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass is full of wonderful teachers who go above and beyond their expected duties. So, News 4 and All In Credit Union want to highlight their dedication to ensuring students succeed. News 4′s Carmen Fuentes recently sat down with our November Teacher of the Month,...
“Ice and Lights” is now open to the public
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The weather didn’t stop some people today from hitting the ice skating rink in Dothan. “Ice and Lights” has officially opened up for the public and they are hoping for a great turnout. Due to the growing success of last year, the rink...
Enterprise business destroyed by fire is helped by a Dothan business
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—IN THE SPIRIT OF THANKSGIVING, A DOTHAN BUSINESS HAS LENT A “HELPING HAND” TO AN ENTERPRISE BUSINESS. THAT WAS DESTROYED IN LAST MONTH’S DOWNTOWN FIRE. “MATT AND JENNIE CHANCEY” MAY HAVE LOST “COFFEE CORNER” FIVE WEEKS AGO, BUT TODAY THEY’RE BACK SELLING “CUPS OF...
Wiregrass Wonders: Trawick’s Christmas in the Woodlands
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - For the last 25 years, the Trawicks have been lighting up the night in Enterprise. The Trawick’s Christmas in the Woodlands drive-thru light display is back up and running for another year and is known to bring in a large crowd. “Annually we see anywhere...
Walk the Dog Forecast for November 28, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Today will be pleasant, with sunshine and a few high clouds filling the skies. High temperatures will be around where we should be for late November in the upper 60s to low 70s.
DPD: Cyber Monday Safety Tips
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Cyber Monday is just hours away and the Dothan Police Department wants you to be careful. Police stress to beware of scams, pop-up windows, and ads because you want to make sure you are buying from a legitimate website and are not clicking on unknown links or text messages.
Next storm system expected to move in mid-week
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will be pleasant, with sunshine and a few high clouds filling the skies. High temperatures will be around where we should be for late November in the upper 60s to low 70s. We’ll begin Tuesday near the 50-degree mark and warm solidly into the...
Sports bars prepare for the Iron Bowl
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — With the Iron Bowl Saturday, many sports bars were preparing for one of their biggest crowds of the year. To prepare for these numbers, most bars made sure they had extra food prepared and that all hands were on deck. “Make sure we had a...
Alabama church files restraining order against its own denomination
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Houston County judge has sided with Harvest Church-Dothan and ordered a temporary restraining order against the United Methodist Church and its Alabama-West Florida Conference. The church is concerned that the conference could try to confiscate church property if it votes to leave the denomination. While the temporary court order is […]
News4Now: What’s Trending?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now. Thanksgiving is the #1 day for cooking fires in the home. Harvest Church Dothan briefly addressed its ongoing...
Bonifay, Florida Police Department Arrest Buford Glen Goddin, 35 from Chipley on Numerous Felony Charges on November 23, 2022
The Bonifay Police Department attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a motorcycle this afternoon with no license plate. A BOLO had been received from Washington County concerning the motorcycle that had fled from the Chipley Police Department. The driver of the motorcycle refused to stop for law enforcement. A...
More wet weather on the way
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be dry with fog across the area and temperatures in the middle to upper 50s. Saturday has a 20-30% chance for a few light showers during the day. The heaviest and more consistent/widespread rain will hold off until the overnight hours. Temperatures will stay in the low to middle 60s much of the afternoon under cloudy skies. The day’s high temperature might actually come just before midnight with some folks ending up in the upper 60s.
Houston County, Alabama Sheriff’s Office Investigating Fatal Love Triangle Shooting of Inmate on Holiday Pass on November 25, 2022
An inmate of the Houston County, Alabama Community Corrections facility was fatally shot, possibly by the estranged husband of his girlfriend, while on holiday leave on Friday, November 25, 2022. Lashawn Poke, 41, was shot and killed in Taylor, Alabama on Friday, purportedly by Brent Guilford, the suspect at this...
UPDATE: Victim identified in early morning shooting in Houston Co.
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The victim from Friday morning’s shooting in Houston County has been identified as Lashawn Poke, 41, of Dothan. Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd says his cause of death was a gunshot wound. Sources say Poke was with a woman at the home and...
Alabama inmate on work release fatally shot in apparent ‘love triangle,’ police say
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. — An Alabama inmate free on a work release holiday pass was fatally shot on Friday by the estranged husband of a woman the victim was visiting, authorities said. Lashawn Poke, 41, of Dothan died at a residence near Taylor, Alabama, WTVY reported. Brent Guilford, 35,...
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Jeffrey Lane on Charges of Battery Domestic Violence on November 24, 2022
On November 23, 2022, around 4:45PM, Jackson County, Florida deputies responded to 4991 Hwy. 77 in Graceville in reference to a physical altercation. After making contact with the victim, deputies learned that Jeffrey Lane had pushed the victim to the floor, covered her nose and mouth, depriving her of oxygen, locked her in her home and took her cell phone to prevent her from calling for help.
Police: 1 stabbed in Samson, illegal immigrant arrested
SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) - One man is in jail and another is recovering from injuries after being stabbed Saturday night, according to Samson Police. Officials say the stabbing happened on South Bay Street in Samson. We’re told when they arrived, they found a Hispanic man who’d been stabbed in the...
