DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be dry with fog across the area and temperatures in the middle to upper 50s. Saturday has a 20-30% chance for a few light showers during the day. The heaviest and more consistent/widespread rain will hold off until the overnight hours. Temperatures will stay in the low to middle 60s much of the afternoon under cloudy skies. The day’s high temperature might actually come just before midnight with some folks ending up in the upper 60s.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO