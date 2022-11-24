ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enterprise, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtvy.com

Downtown Dothan businesses participate in Small Business Saturday

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - People in Dothan supported small businesses downtown in honor of Small Business Saturday. Naomi and Olive, Honey Bee Tees, and Downtown Books welcomed shoppers. The holiday season is vital for small businesses as it can count for one-third of their yearly income. This day is important...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

How you can help the Wiregrass United Way this Giving Tuesday!

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tuesday marks another day of Giving Tuesday, a day across the country where people are urged to give back to organizations that serve our communities. The United Way raised over $100,000 in just eight hours last year on Giving Tuesday, they are hoping for similar numbers again this year.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

House of Ruth prepares for Giving Tuesday

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — In just two days, the House of Ruth in Dothan will hold Giving Tuesday. Any money raised from Giving Tuesday will go towards their efforts in trying to put an end to domestic violence. House of Ruth provides shelter and services to people affected by...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

November 2022 Teacher of the Month: Hunter Miller

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass is full of wonderful teachers who go above and beyond their expected duties. So, News 4 and All In Credit Union want to highlight their dedication to ensuring students succeed. News 4′s Carmen Fuentes recently sat down with our November Teacher of the Month,...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

“Ice and Lights” is now open to the public

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The weather didn’t stop some people today from hitting the ice skating rink in Dothan. “Ice and Lights” has officially opened up for the public and they are hoping for a great turnout. Due to the growing success of last year, the rink...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Enterprise business destroyed by fire is helped by a Dothan business

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—IN THE SPIRIT OF THANKSGIVING, A DOTHAN BUSINESS HAS LENT A “HELPING HAND” TO AN ENTERPRISE BUSINESS. THAT WAS DESTROYED IN LAST MONTH’S DOWNTOWN FIRE. “MATT AND JENNIE CHANCEY” MAY HAVE LOST “COFFEE CORNER” FIVE WEEKS AGO, BUT TODAY THEY’RE BACK SELLING “CUPS OF...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

Wiregrass Wonders: Trawick’s Christmas in the Woodlands

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - For the last 25 years, the Trawicks have been lighting up the night in Enterprise. The Trawick’s Christmas in the Woodlands drive-thru light display is back up and running for another year and is known to bring in a large crowd. “Annually we see anywhere...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

Walk the Dog Forecast for November 28, 2022

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Today will be pleasant, with sunshine and a few high clouds filling the skies. High temperatures will be around where we should be for late November in the upper 60s to low 70s.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

DPD: Cyber Monday Safety Tips

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Cyber Monday is just hours away and the Dothan Police Department wants you to be careful. Police stress to beware of scams, pop-up windows, and ads because you want to make sure you are buying from a legitimate website and are not clicking on unknown links or text messages.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Next storm system expected to move in mid-week

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will be pleasant, with sunshine and a few high clouds filling the skies. High temperatures will be around where we should be for late November in the upper 60s to low 70s. We’ll begin Tuesday near the 50-degree mark and warm solidly into the...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Sports bars prepare for the Iron Bowl

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — With the Iron Bowl Saturday, many sports bars were preparing for one of their biggest crowds of the year. To prepare for these numbers, most bars made sure they had extra food prepared and that all hands were on deck. “Make sure we had a...
DOTHAN, AL
CBS 42

Alabama church files restraining order against its own denomination

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Houston County judge has sided with Harvest Church-Dothan and ordered a temporary restraining order against the United Methodist Church and its Alabama-West Florida Conference. The church is concerned that the conference could try to confiscate church property if it votes to leave the denomination. While the temporary court order is […]
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

News4Now: What’s Trending?

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now. Thanksgiving is the #1 day for cooking fires in the home. Harvest Church Dothan briefly addressed its ongoing...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

More wet weather on the way

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be dry with fog across the area and temperatures in the middle to upper 50s. Saturday has a 20-30% chance for a few light showers during the day. The heaviest and more consistent/widespread rain will hold off until the overnight hours. Temperatures will stay in the low to middle 60s much of the afternoon under cloudy skies. The day’s high temperature might actually come just before midnight with some folks ending up in the upper 60s.
DOTHAN, AL
fosterfollynews.net

Houston County, Alabama Sheriff’s Office Investigating Fatal Love Triangle Shooting of Inmate on Holiday Pass on November 25, 2022

An inmate of the Houston County, Alabama Community Corrections facility was fatally shot, possibly by the estranged husband of his girlfriend, while on holiday leave on Friday, November 25, 2022. Lashawn Poke, 41, was shot and killed in Taylor, Alabama on Friday, purportedly by Brent Guilford, the suspect at this...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
fosterfollynews.net

Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Jeffrey Lane on Charges of Battery Domestic Violence on November 24, 2022

On November 23, 2022, around 4:45PM, Jackson County, Florida deputies responded to 4991 Hwy. 77 in Graceville in reference to a physical altercation. After making contact with the victim, deputies learned that Jeffrey Lane had pushed the victim to the floor, covered her nose and mouth, depriving her of oxygen, locked her in her home and took her cell phone to prevent her from calling for help.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Police: 1 stabbed in Samson, illegal immigrant arrested

SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) - One man is in jail and another is recovering from injuries after being stabbed Saturday night, according to Samson Police. Officials say the stabbing happened on South Bay Street in Samson. We’re told when they arrived, they found a Hispanic man who’d been stabbed in the...
SAMSON, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy