NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Shoppers flocked to the Nashville West shopping center on Charolette Pike Friday afternoon to get the best deals they could find. Some of the deals were just too good to pass up, like an 83-inch Samsung TV $400 cheaper than it was last week. A treadmill at Dick’s Sporting Goods was $2,000 last week and on Friday, it was $900.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO