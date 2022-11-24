Read full article on original website
NebraskaTV
Reindeer and John Deere: Aurora celebrates the season with tractor parade
AURORA, Neb. — Santa depends on his reindeer but did you know he also relies on John Deere?. Hamilton County is one of the state's top corn producers and while lights keep farmers working late into the night during harvest, it doesn't look like this!. Folks decorated their tractors...
NebraskaTV
Felony charge dismissed against Marquette man charged in Hamilton Co. pedestrian-car crash
HAMILTON COUNTY, Neb. — A judge has dismissed a felony charge against a Marquette man charged in connection to a fatal pedestrian-car crash earlier this year. Hamilton County Court records show Judge Lynelle Homolka dismissed a charge of failure to stop and render aid for a fatality crash against 40-year-old Phillip Wiles. Wiles still faces a misdemeanor charge of motor vehicle homicide.
NebraskaTV
The Christmas City hosts its annual Christmas parade
MINDEN, Neb. — Minden has started it's holiday festivities with the annual Christmas parade. Families went out to the courthouse square for the parade where candy was thrown to kids, lights turned on and Santa made an appearance. “I live in Colorado but a lot of my family and...
NebraskaTV
Small business owners talk inflation and how it's impacted their business
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — With Black Friday deals almost done and Small Business Saturday over, small business owners said inflation has impacted their business and they hope they can continue having steady business. Axe Holes in Grand Island saw a major increase in price for lumber that is used...
NebraskaTV
Pet Doc: Pet Diabetes Month
KEARNEY, Neb. — November is Diabetes Awareness Month, and that includes our furry friends too. Dr. Pao Beebout from the Hilltop Pet Clinic said there is similarities in diabetes in pet and humans. “Dogs get type one diabetes more often, which means that your body won't produce enough insulin,...
NebraskaTV
Upland man charged in disturbance takes plea deal, sentenced to time served
UPLAND, Neb. — An Upland man charged in connection to a reported disturbance at a home in Upland last week has pled guilty and was sentenced to time served. According to Franklin County Court records, Elliott Johannsen, 31, pled guilty to a charge of third-degree domestic assault. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors reduced a charge of third-degree domestic assault – intentionally causing bodily injury to an intimate partner to third-degree domestic assault.
