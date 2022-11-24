Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrants Attacked Customs and Border Patrol, and It Wasn't the First TimeTom HandyEl Paso, TX
President Biden Plans to House Migrants at a Texas Military BaseTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Kevin McCarthy Calls for Top Biden Official to Resign or Face ImpeachmentNews Breaking LIVEEl Paso, TX
Texas Could See an Avalanche of Migrants Crossing the Border in DecemberTom HandyTexas State
El Paso is Preparing For the End of Title 42 With MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
KFOX 14
2-vehicle crash in Lower Valley caused lane closure
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police and fire responded to a 2-vehicle crash involving two trucks Monday morning in the Lower Valley. The crash happened on Lee Trevino Drive and Highland Avenue heading north blocking the right lane and shoulder, according to fire dispatch. Dispatch said the...
KFOX 14
Multiple-vehicle crash reported at Loop 375 and Iron Medics
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash involving multiple vehicles along Loop 375 near William Beaumont Army Medical Center was reported Monday morning. Cameras that belong to the Texas Department of Transportation showed several vehicles at the crash site along Loop 375 and Iron Medics Drive. The crash caused...
KFOX 14
Car wrecks into ravine in El Paso's Upper Valley neighborhood
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police were at the scene of a wrecked car in a neighborhood in El Paso's Upper Valley Monday morning. A car wrecked into a ravine along Montoya Drive near Mulberry Avenue sometime at night on Saturday or Sunday, according to El Paso police spokesman Sergeant.
KFOX 14
Las Cruces RoadRUNNER begins zero-fare trial period
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — Las Cruces RoadRUNNER transit began a zero-fare trial period on Monday meaning no rider will have to fare to use the City's transit services. RoadRUNNER transit offers 8 fixed bus routes throughout the City of Las Cruces with service to major shopping areas, employment centers, healthcare facilities and recreation destinations.
Rollover crash along I-10 in West El Paso sends 1 person to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A single vehicle rollover crash along Interstate 10 in West El Paso sent one person to the hospital with what fire dispatchers called non-life-threatening injuries. The crash happened at about 9:20 p.m. near the Sunland Park exit. The crash forced the closure of two right lanes on I-10 West. The […]
KVIA
Multiple people hit on Loop 375 near Ascarate Park
EL PASO, Texas -- At least two people were hit by a car on Loop 375 near Ascarate Park, according to initial reports. Authorities tell ABC-7 that one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and another was taken with minor injuries. The crash appears to have happened...
1 Person Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Crash In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the Texas State Police, a motor-vehicle crash was reported on Saturday night in El Paso. Authorities confirmed that one person was injured due to the accident. Officials stated that the collision occurred near the Sunland Park exit, on I-10 West.
KFOX 14
Shooting at Glory Road Parking Garage leaves 1 injured
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police stated two people were arrested in connection to a shooting at the parking garage located on Glory Road in west El Paso. The shooting left left a 23-year-old woman injured. Police responded to a shooting call at 12:31 a.m. Sunday. Sasha...
YAHOO!
Mexican girl, 12, dies after hit by truck on Border Highway in El Paso's Lower Valley
A 12-year-old girl from Mexico is dead after she and her mother were struck by a pickup Saturday night while with a group crossing the César Chávez Border Highway in the Lower Valley, El Paso police said. The deadly collision occurred at 5:52 p.m. on the westbound lanes...
Tulsa company opens new ‘customer contact’ center in El Paso, will employ 150
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Avantive Solutions, a company specializing in what it calls “innovative customer experience and strategic sales solutions,” announced that it has opened a new contact center in El Paso and graduated its first class of customer service representatives. Avantive said it chose El Paso because of its “well-established bilingual and multicultural […]
KFOX 14
One person dead following crash on Loop 375 at Midway
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes are closed at Loop 375 and Midway westbound after a serious crash in the lower valley. The crash happened on Saturday afternoon. This was a crash involving two cars and two pedestrians, according to information from the El Paso Police Department. Police...
KFOX 14
Shop Small Saturday Market held at Cimarron in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Canyons at Cimarron hosted the Shop Small Saturday Market just in time for the Holidays. The market was held at 7460 Cimarron Market on the west side of El Paso. Local creators, artisans, and artists were on hand to share their local goods...
KFOX 14
Snows falls on Transmountain Road on Black Friday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Transmountain and some areas in far northeast El Paso and far east El Paso on Black Friday. The snow fell in the early morning hours and around 9 a.m. Roads were wet and slick. A strong winter storm will hang out until Friday night...
El Paso Mexican Grill in Carencro Now Accepting Applications, Hints at Opening Date
It looks like the Carencro location of El Pason Mexican Grill will finally be opening soon. Locals have wondered if the Carencro El Paso restaurant would ever open its doors after a lengthy construction period that actually began when the restaurant first hinted at building at that location all the way back in 2015.
El Paso, Juarez continue to wait for time zones to correspond
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ciudad Juarez and El Paso have experienced different time zones since daylight saving ended on Nov. 6, 2022. According to our news partners across the border, Mexico’s Congress has approved to adjust the time zones for several border cities including Juarez and El Paso. Congress approved the said time change […]
Early morning shooting at UTEP sends 1 person to hospital, 2 under arrest
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A shooting early Sunday morning at a UTEP parking garage left one woman wounded and two people under arrest. The incident happened at 12:30 a.m. at the Glory Road parking garage at UTEP. Police learned that one of the victims had been involved in a fight with 21-year-old Sasha Michaela […]
KFOX 14
Strong winds arrive
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — An upper trough will bring in stronger winds today. Expect southwest winds of 20-30 mph, with gusts to 45mph. Winds will grow stronger this afternoon and into the evening. These winds will continue through Tuesday afternoon before they begin to relax, behind the cold...
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy Tuesday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting to see strong winds Tuesday, with the possibility of rainfall this coming weekend. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
YAHOO!
El Paso police seek suspect in parking lot shooting outside Bad Habits bar
A man was wounded in a shooting when another man fired a handgun at a car outside a bar in the parking lot of Airway Plaza last week. El Paso police investigators are working to identify a man suspected in the shooting at 1:38 a.m. on Nov. 22 outside Bad Habits Bar & Grill at 1160 Airway Blvd. in East-Central El Paso.
Will Texans Finally Be Allowed To Buy Booze On Sundays After 2023
If a new bill being proposed in 2023 passes, it will finally allow Texas liquor stores to sell the hard stuff on Sundays. Texas liquor laws are weird and the no Sunday sales bit is one of the oldest. It started in 1935, when prohibition ended and alcohol sales in Texas resumed.
Comments / 0