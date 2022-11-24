ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

2-vehicle crash in Lower Valley caused lane closure

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police and fire responded to a 2-vehicle crash involving two trucks Monday morning in the Lower Valley. The crash happened on Lee Trevino Drive and Highland Avenue heading north blocking the right lane and shoulder, according to fire dispatch. Dispatch said the...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Multiple-vehicle crash reported at Loop 375 and Iron Medics

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash involving multiple vehicles along Loop 375 near William Beaumont Army Medical Center was reported Monday morning. Cameras that belong to the Texas Department of Transportation showed several vehicles at the crash site along Loop 375 and Iron Medics Drive. The crash caused...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Car wrecks into ravine in El Paso's Upper Valley neighborhood

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police were at the scene of a wrecked car in a neighborhood in El Paso's Upper Valley Monday morning. A car wrecked into a ravine along Montoya Drive near Mulberry Avenue sometime at night on Saturday or Sunday, according to El Paso police spokesman Sergeant.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Las Cruces RoadRUNNER begins zero-fare trial period

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — Las Cruces RoadRUNNER transit began a zero-fare trial period on Monday meaning no rider will have to fare to use the City's transit services. RoadRUNNER transit offers 8 fixed bus routes throughout the City of Las Cruces with service to major shopping areas, employment centers, healthcare facilities and recreation destinations.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Rollover crash along I-10 in West El Paso sends 1 person to hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A single vehicle rollover crash along Interstate 10 in West El Paso sent one person to the hospital with what fire dispatchers called non-life-threatening injuries. The crash happened at about 9:20 p.m. near the Sunland Park exit. The crash forced the closure of two right lanes on I-10 West. The […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Multiple people hit on Loop 375 near Ascarate Park

EL PASO, Texas -- At least two people were hit by a car on Loop 375 near Ascarate Park, according to initial reports. Authorities tell ABC-7 that one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and another was taken with minor injuries. The crash appears to have happened...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Shooting at Glory Road Parking Garage leaves 1 injured

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police stated two people were arrested in connection to a shooting at the parking garage located on Glory Road in west El Paso. The shooting left left a 23-year-old woman injured. Police responded to a shooting call at 12:31 a.m. Sunday. Sasha...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Tulsa company opens new ‘customer contact’ center in El Paso, will employ 150

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Avantive Solutions, a company specializing in what it calls “innovative customer experience and strategic sales solutions,” announced that it has opened a new contact center in El Paso and graduated its first class of customer service representatives. Avantive said it chose El Paso because of its “well-established bilingual and multicultural […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

One person dead following crash on Loop 375 at Midway

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes are closed at Loop 375 and Midway westbound after a serious crash in the lower valley. The crash happened on Saturday afternoon. This was a crash involving two cars and two pedestrians, according to information from the El Paso Police Department. Police...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Shop Small Saturday Market held at Cimarron in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Canyons at Cimarron hosted the Shop Small Saturday Market just in time for the Holidays. The market was held at 7460 Cimarron Market on the west side of El Paso. Local creators, artisans, and artists were on hand to share their local goods...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Snows falls on Transmountain Road on Black Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Transmountain and some areas in far northeast El Paso and far east El Paso on Black Friday. The snow fell in the early morning hours and around 9 a.m. Roads were wet and slick. A strong winter storm will hang out until Friday night...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso, Juarez continue to wait for time zones to correspond

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ciudad Juarez and El Paso have experienced different time zones since daylight saving ended on Nov. 6, 2022. According to our news partners across the border, Mexico’s Congress has approved to adjust the time zones for several border cities including Juarez and El Paso. Congress approved the said time change […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Strong winds arrive

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — An upper trough will bring in stronger winds today. Expect southwest winds of 20-30 mph, with gusts to 45mph. Winds will grow stronger this afternoon and into the evening. These winds will continue through Tuesday afternoon before they begin to relax, behind the cold...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting to see strong winds Tuesday, with the possibility of rainfall this coming weekend. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
EL PASO, TX
YAHOO!

El Paso police seek suspect in parking lot shooting outside Bad Habits bar

A man was wounded in a shooting when another man fired a handgun at a car outside a bar in the parking lot of Airway Plaza last week. El Paso police investigators are working to identify a man suspected in the shooting at 1:38 a.m. on Nov. 22 outside Bad Habits Bar & Grill at 1160 Airway Blvd. in East-Central El Paso.
EL PASO, TX

