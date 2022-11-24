ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Virginia Walmart mass shooting brings up difficult memories for El Pasoans

By Shelby Kapp
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E2Sj2_0jM57Djd00

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Six people are dead after a shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake Virginia and it’s bringing back grim memories to the El Paso community.

The gunman, an employee of the Walmart, has reportedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The news of the mass shooting, the images and videos that have come out bring back difficult memories for El Pasoans of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting in 2019.

The Cielo Vista Walmart parking lot was packed on Wednesday evening the day ahead of Thanksgiving.

El Pasoans who shopped at the store spoke with KTSM 9 News about how they were feeling after the news of the Virginia mass shooting.

“I think it’s wrong what’s happening we’ve got to take care of each other. There are people that don’t think about what they’re doing,” said Gerardo Rocha as he carried Walmart grocery bags. “We have to be conscious about what’s happening, but we have to be careful more than anything.”

“Sometimes I feel nervous every time I go to Walmart, I think what if it happens again, I don’t know, I’m always nervous,” said El Pasoan Ruvarashe Violet Nhamo who was pushing a cart out of the Cielo Vista Walmart.

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, who was the county judge during the August 3 mass shooting spoke with KTSM.

“Our community does need to recover properly but we keep getting hit with these other situations that remind us about what happened here,” said Samaniego.

Difficult time in our community when you see the resemblance it was at Walmart. Different circumstances, but that grocery store situation we saw that happen prior at another grocery store, so it’s very unfortunate especially as we’re going into Thanksgiving,” added Samaniego.

Former El Paso Mayor who was mayor during the El Paso Walmart shooting also spoke about his reaction to the shooting in Virginia.

“The first thing I thought was: oh, gee, here we go again, what’s going on with people like this? But it’s also what I’ve read so far, this particular shooter was an employee, so maybe we have a disgruntled employee over a white supremacist racist hate-filled individual who came from 700 miles away,” said Margo.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 11

Fred Dahler
4d ago

And of Course they will blame Guns again and not the Nut Cases that use them!

Reply(6)
6
Nana SS
4d ago

May God 🙏 bless everyone affected by this tragedy and may he help them find peace and justice and help mend their hearts.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

El Paso, Juarez continue to wait for time zones to correspond

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ciudad Juarez and El Paso have experienced different time zones since daylight saving ended on Nov. 6, 2022. According to our news partners across the border, Mexico’s Congress has approved to adjust the time zones for several border cities including Juarez and El Paso. Congress approved the said time change […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Tulsa company opens new ‘customer contact’ center in El Paso, will employ 150

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Avantive Solutions, a company specializing in what it calls “innovative customer experience and strategic sales solutions,” announced that it has opened a new contact center in El Paso and graduated its first class of customer service representatives. Avantive said it chose El Paso because of its “well-established bilingual and multicultural […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Early morning shooting at UTEP parking garage

EL PASO, Texas - One person was injured in a shooting that happened at a public parking garage on UTEP's campus early Sunday morning, according to a spokesman from the El Paso Police Department. The shooting at happened at the parking garage at 100 E Glory Road, at around 12:40...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

First 24 hour drive-thru dispensary now open in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — The first 24-hour drive-thru dispensary opened in Las Cruces. A spokesperson with High Horse Cannabis company told CBS4 on your side they opened up to increase accessibility for medical patients. "I love that I am a medical patient," said Las Crucen Sydney Polk. "To us...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Man seen openly carrying a rifle in Far East El Paso earlier this month arrested

EL PASO, Texas -- The man that was seen walking down the Joe Battle area carrying a rifle and dressed in tactical gear on November 10 has been arrested. Mario Fernando Diaz, 28, caused alarm to many El Pasoans in the Far East when he was seen walking in several El Paso neighborhoods and near The post Man seen openly carrying a rifle in Far East El Paso earlier this month arrested appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Riot breaks out as migrants forced to leave makeshift camp along the Rio Grande

EL PASO, Texas -- A riot broke out Sunday morning at the camp where migrants had been staying along the Rio Grande in Ciudad Juarez. According to city authorities, they were attempting to move 500 migrants from the makeshift camp. Local, state and federal level police were involved in the process to remove them from The post Riot breaks out as migrants forced to leave makeshift camp along the Rio Grande appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting to see strong winds Tuesday, with the possibility of rainfall this coming weekend. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Multiple people hit on Loop 375 near Ascarate Park

EL PASO, Texas -- At least two people were hit by a car on Loop 375 near Ascarate Park, according to initial reports. Authorities tell ABC-7 that one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and another was taken with minor injuries. The crash appears to have happened...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso businesses encourage local shopping; Small Business Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Local businesses in the borderland are reminding the community that they can also be a destination for holiday shopping. KTSM 9 News reporter Tawny Davis spoke to a couple of local businesses as they encourage the community to shop local. With the busiest shopping time of the year taking place […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

New El Paso call center looking to hire 150 workers

EL PASO, Texas -- A new call center in El Paso is looking to hire 150 agent and leadership positions in the next month. Avantive Solutions said it is a contact center specializing in delivering innovative customer experience and strategic sales solutions. “El Paso is an amazing area with a rich cultural history and dedicated The post New El Paso call center looking to hire 150 workers appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy