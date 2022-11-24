Virginia Walmart mass shooting brings up difficult memories for El Pasoans

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Six people are dead after a shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake Virginia and it’s bringing back grim memories to the El Paso community.

The gunman, an employee of the Walmart, has reportedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The news of the mass shooting, the images and videos that have come out bring back difficult memories for El Pasoans of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting in 2019.

The Cielo Vista Walmart parking lot was packed on Wednesday evening the day ahead of Thanksgiving.

El Pasoans who shopped at the store spoke with KTSM 9 News about how they were feeling after the news of the Virginia mass shooting.

“I think it’s wrong what’s happening we’ve got to take care of each other. There are people that don’t think about what they’re doing,” said Gerardo Rocha as he carried Walmart grocery bags. “We have to be conscious about what’s happening, but we have to be careful more than anything.”

“Sometimes I feel nervous every time I go to Walmart, I think what if it happens again, I don’t know, I’m always nervous,” said El Pasoan Ruvarashe Violet Nhamo who was pushing a cart out of the Cielo Vista Walmart.

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, who was the county judge during the August 3 mass shooting spoke with KTSM.

“Our community does need to recover properly but we keep getting hit with these other situations that remind us about what happened here,” said Samaniego.

“ Difficult time in our community when you see the resemblance it was at Walmart. Different circumstances, but that grocery store situation we saw that happen prior at another grocery store, so it’s very unfortunate especially as we’re going into Thanksgiving,” added Samaniego.

Former El Paso Mayor who was mayor during the El Paso Walmart shooting also spoke about his reaction to the shooting in Virginia.

“The first thing I thought was: oh, gee, here we go again, what’s going on with people like this? But it’s also what I’ve read so far, this particular shooter was an employee, so maybe we have a disgruntled employee over a white supremacist racist hate-filled individual who came from 700 miles away,” said Margo.

