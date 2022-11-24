Read full article on original website
Related
Chiefs lament more special teams blunders in win over Rams
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs moved the ball well against the Los Angeles Rams between the 20s, though drives too often fizzled in the red zone, and their defense shut down a team missing most of its offensive playmakers. All good things from Sunday’s 26-10 victory. Special teams, on the other hand? It was another rough day for coordinator Dave Toub, who watched Skyy Moore fumble a punt for the third time this season, then watched the Rams execute a fake punt that kept another drive alive. Those two miscues didn’t cost the Chiefs any points, thanks mostly to the fact that the Rams were missing quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson II and two starting offensive linemen. But against just about any other NFL team, including the Bengals this coming weekend, that sort of execution isn’t going to cut it.
Klahowya's Lyons, Bremerton's Warthen earn soccer MVP awards
Klahowya sophomore Amira Lyons and Bremerton senior Claire Warthen were the big winners among West Sound girls soccer players as coaches recently voted on all-league selections. Lyons, a midfielder/forward, finished with 18 goals and 10 assists to earn Nisqually League most valuable player honors. Lyons helped lead Klahowya (19-1-0) to the Class...
KAAL-TV
Hayfield’s Pack duo ready for the last dance of sharing a basketball court together
(ABC 6 News) — Hayfield boys basketball head coach Chris Pack has been coaching his son Ethan for ten years. With Ethan a senior now, it will be the last season he gets to be his head coach. The two look to win the state championship for the third year in a row.
Comments / 0