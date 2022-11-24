ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KBTX.com

Texas A&M fined for Competition Area Policy violation

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (November 27, 2022) - The Southeastern Conference announced today that Texas A&M University will be fined for a violation of the league’s access to competition area policy due to fans entering the field following its football game against Louisiana State University on November 26. Texas A&M will...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

How Texas A&M coordinates its flyovers before home football games

Lt. Col. Morgan Smyth had what he called a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity earlier this fall as his Marine Corps career nears an end: leading a flyover at Kyle Field before a home Texas A&M football game. Smyth, A&M Class of 2002, and his crew flew an AH-1Z Viper helicopter over Kyle...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Class of ‘01 Aggie among F-15C Fighters to flyover Kyle Field

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The roar of three F-15C fighters will mingle with the final notes of the National Anthem today in Kyle Field. “Out of New Orleans, Louisiana, they are out of a joint reserve base, the 159th fighter ranks. They do air superiority and air over watch for our nation.”
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Aggie Gameday: LSU vs. Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -KBTX Media’s award winning Texas A&M Football pregame show, Aggie Gameday, aired from 5 - 6 p.m. on the CW8 Aggieland. It looked ahead to the Aggies match up against LSU on Nov. 26, 2022. Attached to this story are the segments from the show.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M fires OC Darrell Dickey

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M released the following statement: “Texas A&M offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey has been relieved of his duties from the program, the school announced on Monday.”. Dickey arrived in Aggieland in January 2018 as the offensive coordinator. Prior to this season, he was moved...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

SEC Announces Punishment For Texas A&M's Field Rush

Texas A&M ended a disappointing season with a 38-23 upset over LSU. Aggies fans celebrated their fifth and final win of the 2022 campaign by storming the field. On Sunday, the SEC fined the school $250,000 for its third violation of the conference's "access to competition area policy." Texas A&M...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Burton to host Christmas Market & More

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The tiny town of Burton is ready for Christmas and they want you to join in the holiday spirit. Steph Jarvis, Director of the Texas Cotton Gin Museum, joined News 3 at Noon to tall about the Burton Christmas Market & More. The free event is...
BURTON, TX
KBTX.com

Grimes Co. food pantry seeing uptick in people using services

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - At the the Christian Community Service Center, the shelves are full, but they won’t stay that way for long. “For most of the year it’s been very up. We’re slowly adding people back in of course it’s picking up now since September.” Volunteer Director, Patricia Gaston said.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC fines Texas A&M for rushing field after win over LSU

Texas A&M has been hit with another fine from the SEC following the Aggies’ upset win over LSU in Saturday’s season finale. The SEC announced Sunday that it has fined Texas A&M $250,000 for rushing Kyle Field after defeating No. 5 LSU 38-23. Texas A&M was fined last year for the same violation after the home upset win over Alabama. Saturday marked Texas A&M’s third violation of the access to competition area policy.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Weekend Gardener: Recycling fall leaves

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It’s that time of year when we see lots of leaves on lawns across the area. Experts suggest recycling them instead of throwing them away. “These leaves that fall on your landscape have about 75% of the nutrients that that tree took up during the year, so as you put fertilizer out and you’re growing out your lawn and your trees, a lot of your nutrients are going into these leaves,” said Skip Richter with Texas A&M AgriLife.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggies showed a glimpse of what they could be in season finale

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team knew they had nothing to lose coming into the season finale against No. 5 LSU. It’s been a roller coaster of a year and the Aggies seemed to save their best performance for last, beating the Tigers 38-23 and spoiling any chance for the Bayou Bengals to make the College Football Playoff. It was a statement win that gives the Maroon and White much-needed momentum heading into the offseason. While their disappointing season ended with a 5-7 record, the Aggies certainly finished on a high note.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy