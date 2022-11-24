Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KBTX.com
Texas A&M fined for Competition Area Policy violation
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (November 27, 2022) - The Southeastern Conference announced today that Texas A&M University will be fined for a violation of the league’s access to competition area policy due to fans entering the field following its football game against Louisiana State University on November 26. Texas A&M will...
Bryan College Station Eagle
How Texas A&M coordinates its flyovers before home football games
Lt. Col. Morgan Smyth had what he called a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity earlier this fall as his Marine Corps career nears an end: leading a flyover at Kyle Field before a home Texas A&M football game. Smyth, A&M Class of 2002, and his crew flew an AH-1Z Viper helicopter over Kyle...
KBTX.com
Class of ‘01 Aggie among F-15C Fighters to flyover Kyle Field
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The roar of three F-15C fighters will mingle with the final notes of the National Anthem today in Kyle Field. “Out of New Orleans, Louisiana, they are out of a joint reserve base, the 159th fighter ranks. They do air superiority and air over watch for our nation.”
wtaw.com
Former Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson Grants An Exception To His Public Speaker Policy For Political Opponent Patrick Giammalva
Before the Bryan city council voted on November 14 to bring a movie theater and bowling alley to Midtown Park, the park’s primary opponent was escorted out of the building for being disruptive. Patrick Giammalva, who opposed the conversion of the former municipal golf course to Midtown Park, returned...
KBTX.com
Aggie Gameday: LSU vs. Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -KBTX Media’s award winning Texas A&M Football pregame show, Aggie Gameday, aired from 5 - 6 p.m. on the CW8 Aggieland. It looked ahead to the Aggies match up against LSU on Nov. 26, 2022. Attached to this story are the segments from the show.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M fires OC Darrell Dickey
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M released the following statement: “Texas A&M offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey has been relieved of his duties from the program, the school announced on Monday.”. Dickey arrived in Aggieland in January 2018 as the offensive coordinator. Prior to this season, he was moved...
KBTX.com
National Charity League Aggieland hosts Skate with Santa event to benefit CSISD
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Community members laced up their ice skates Sunday for a good cause as part of the National Charity League of Aggieland’s ‘Skate with Santa event.’. The event was held at the Spirit Ice Arena in College Station and featured ice skating, food trucks, dance...
SEC Announces Punishment For Texas A&M's Field Rush
Texas A&M ended a disappointing season with a 38-23 upset over LSU. Aggies fans celebrated their fifth and final win of the 2022 campaign by storming the field. On Sunday, the SEC fined the school $250,000 for its third violation of the conference's "access to competition area policy." Texas A&M...
Video: College Fan Gets Destroyed During Field Storming
A massive upset took place in college football on Saturday. Texas A&M, who was 4-7 heading into its game against LSU, beat the latter by 15, 38-23. The loss ended up knocking LSU out of contention for the College Football Playoff since it now has three losses. After the game,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU faces backlash from fans and media as Texas A&M upset dashes Playoff hopes
Brian Kelly and LSU saw their College Football Playoff hopes go up in smoke at Kyle Field on Saturday night as Texas A&M delivered its biggest win of the season. The Aggies prevailed 38-23 to finish the season 5-7. LSU fell to 9-3 with the SEC Championship Game on deck next week in Atlanta against Georgia.
KBTX.com
Burton to host Christmas Market & More
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The tiny town of Burton is ready for Christmas and they want you to join in the holiday spirit. Steph Jarvis, Director of the Texas Cotton Gin Museum, joined News 3 at Noon to tall about the Burton Christmas Market & More. The free event is...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M defender, former 4-star recruit, reportedly set to enter transfer portal
Texas A&M is expected to lose a former 4-star recruit and linebacker who was from the 2022 recruiting class. Ish Harris, a 6-foot-3 and 210-pounder from Pilot Point, Texas, announced to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports that he would enter the portal. Harris thanked God, his family, coaches and teammates, and then said his recruitment is open.
KBTX.com
Family turns pain into purpose by raising awareness for Cerebral Palsy
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Family and friends of Epiphany Wells, a local woman who recently lost her battle with Cerebral Palsy, gathered Sunday at the Brian Bachman Community Park in College Station to celebrate her life and raise awareness about the disorder. According to the Mayo Clinic, Cerebral Palsy is...
NOLA.com
LSU, Texas A&M and others are about to have a big issue to deal with: free agency
The day after details emerged about Mark Stoops’ contract extension with Kentucky, the coach held his weekly show. As callers asked about a range of topics Monday night, they congratulated Stoops on his new deal. Stoops’ annual salary had increased to $8.6 million per year plus incentives through the...
KBTX.com
Grimes Co. food pantry seeing uptick in people using services
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - At the the Christian Community Service Center, the shelves are full, but they won’t stay that way for long. “For most of the year it’s been very up. We’re slowly adding people back in of course it’s picking up now since September.” Volunteer Director, Patricia Gaston said.
saturdaydownsouth.com
SEC fines Texas A&M for rushing field after win over LSU
Texas A&M has been hit with another fine from the SEC following the Aggies’ upset win over LSU in Saturday’s season finale. The SEC announced Sunday that it has fined Texas A&M $250,000 for rushing Kyle Field after defeating No. 5 LSU 38-23. Texas A&M was fined last year for the same violation after the home upset win over Alabama. Saturday marked Texas A&M’s third violation of the access to competition area policy.
Jayvon Thomas, 4-star cornerback and Texas A&M pledge, showcases speed with clutch 97-yard touchdown run
South Oak Cliff (Texas) star Jayvon Thomas is rated the nation's No. 8 cornerback, and his future is firmly set on the defensive side of the ball. But at the high school level, it would be unwise to waste his talent by playing him on just one side of the ball. On Friday night, the 5-foot-11, ...
KBTX.com
Weekend Gardener: Recycling fall leaves
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It’s that time of year when we see lots of leaves on lawns across the area. Experts suggest recycling them instead of throwing them away. “These leaves that fall on your landscape have about 75% of the nutrients that that tree took up during the year, so as you put fertilizer out and you’re growing out your lawn and your trees, a lot of your nutrients are going into these leaves,” said Skip Richter with Texas A&M AgriLife.
KBTX.com
Aggies showed a glimpse of what they could be in season finale
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team knew they had nothing to lose coming into the season finale against No. 5 LSU. It’s been a roller coaster of a year and the Aggies seemed to save their best performance for last, beating the Tigers 38-23 and spoiling any chance for the Bayou Bengals to make the College Football Playoff. It was a statement win that gives the Maroon and White much-needed momentum heading into the offseason. While their disappointing season ended with a 5-7 record, the Aggies certainly finished on a high note.
KBTX.com
‘Sheriff Don Sowell Classic Car Show’ benefiting Grimes County law enforcement
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) -Classic car lovers and supporters of area law enforcement made their way to the historic town of Anderson for the ‘Sheriff Don Sowell Classic Car Show’ hosted by Charlie Diggs Entertainment & Promotions. More than 40 classic cars and trucks spanning more than 10 classes...
Comments / 0