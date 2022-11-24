West Virginia will enter the 2022-23 season with six guards on its men’s basketball roster. Three of those are returnees from last year – Kedrian Johnson, Kobe Johnson and Seth Wilson – but the group figures to look decidedly different from last year’s assemblage, which relied on scorer Taz Sherman and long-range shooter Sean McNeil for much of its offensive punch. Sherman and fellow guard Malik Curry played out their eligibility strings, while McNeil transferred.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 HOURS AGO