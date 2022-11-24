Read full article on original website
nbc11news.com
Delta Panthers in Class 2A Championship
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The undefeated Delta Panthers football team is in Pueblo for the Class 2A State Championship game. They are taking on the back-to-back defending Class 2A Champion Eaton Reds at the Colorado State University Pueblo ThunderBowl. Final: Eaton 21, Delta 10. This article will update during...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Obituary: Harry Stutsman
Harry Eugene Stutsman passed away on November 19th, 2022. He was born in Grand Junction, CO on April 22nd, 1968, to Rita Kline and Charles Stutsman. Harry spent most of his life in Grand Junction, where he met his wife, Kappe Stutsman. They married on July 2nd of 1993 and eventually moved to Rifle to raise their family. He began his career as a locator and ended his career as a network technician for Century Link. Harry enjoyed anything that involved the outdoors including hunting, fishing, camping, and barbequing. He also enjoyed woodworking, working on vehicles with his sons, telling expeditions to his daughter, collecting Hot Wheels and Matchbox cars, as well as reading and watching football. His favorite football teams were the Washington Redskins and the Rifle Bears. Harry was known for his sense of humor and love of family, especially his wife, kids, and grandkids. His cooking was famous among those who knew him, but he always would swear something was missing. He was proceeded in death by his brother BJ Kline, and his parents Rita and Charles. His love is carried on by his wife Kappe Stutsman, his daughter Ashley Erwin (Ryan), and his sons Layton (Reese), Holden, and Dalton (Lyliah) Stutsman. Harry had three grandsons: Andrew, Reid, and Ridge. His father, Gary Kline, as well as his many brothers and sisters and extended family and friends were all loved dearly.
nbc11news.com
First of two snowmakers arriving in the state tonight.
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The dry and sunny conditions we have experienced over the past week have changed today. For most of the Western Slope, we started the day with sunshine and clear skies before cloud cover began to move towards the afternoon hours and will continue to be persistent throughout the remainder of the day. The next major story that changes the dry conditions is the snow.
nbc11news.com
Cedaredge church holds Club Q memorial service
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A church in Cedaredge will be holding a candlelight memorial service for the five victims killed in Colorado Springs at Club Q on Nov. 19, 2022. The memorial service will be held at Cedaredge Community United Methodist Church (CCUMC) at 6 p.m. on Dec. 1, 2022.
12 Restaurants with the Best Pancakes in Western Colorado
It's time to get excited if you love pancakes. If you live in Grand Junction you probably had no idea that you have access to literally well over 20 unique pancake creations at local restaurants. Do you know where to find Grand Junction's famous Carrot Cake pancakes? Do you know...
nbc11news.com
First significant November snowmaker of this year to arrive next week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Today has stayed roughly the same as this week, with sunshine, dry conditions, and temperatures remaining in the forty-degree range. The high temperature in Grand Junction reached 49, while Montrose stayed at 45. We will continue to have clear skies throughout the overnight hours as temperatures will remain in the mid to lower 20s for Grand Junction and Montrose.
nbc11news.com
Small Business Saturday in Fruita
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Black Friday brought crowds of people into the mall for holiday shopping, but small businesses in the valley had their turn on Saturday. “Well, this is Small Business Saturday, and we’re down here,” said David McKeand, co-owner of Bob and David’s Little Cottage Industries.
westernslopenow.com
Powderhorn opening day Thursday, Nov. 25
Skiers and snowboarders are gearing up for yet another frosty ski season as Powderhorn opens its slopes today. The lifts are set to run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Powderhorn guests are set to enjoy over 100 new parking spaces added to the fourth lot. Current snow accumulation is...
Gephardt Daily
Second county issues alert on woman ten days missing now
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. Nov. 26 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Following an initial missing person alert by Utah officials last week, Colorado authorities this week issued new details on a 70-year-old woman missing since Nov. 15. “The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has obtained photos from the Dollar General in Fruita...
Paranormal Spirits Haunt Montrose Colorado
Are you a fan of the Paranormal? I've been watching paranormal shows since Ghost Adventures debuted in 2004. My favorites also include Ghost Hunters, Kindred Spirits, Portals to Hell, and Destination Fear. I have many favorite investigators also. Too many to name. Montrose Brings Paranormal Show To Museum. As you...
Montrose Colorado’s Dream Country Music Festival
As a strong proponent of live music, I went on record a lot during the COVID-19 lockdown I was desperate to see some live music. I believe a direct quote from me in October 2021 was: "Bruno Mars could be playing bongos outside the Coffee Trader, and I'd be happy to see him."
KJCT8
Next snowmaker to produce winter storm conditions
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Winter weather alerts are in place ahead of our winter storm that will arrive in the state tomorrow. Therefore, a winter Storm Warning is active on Monday at 11 am and Winter Weather Advisory at 5 pm. Snowfall was the story last night and will...
Colorado’s Longest Cave is Also One of the Largest in the Country
Colorado is home to some pretty impressive cave systems. Did you know Colorado is home to about 600 caves in all? Some are meant for beginners while others are elaborate labyrinths of tunnels that burrow deep into the earth. Did you know the longest cave in Colorado is not far...
cpr.org
Grand Junction LBGTQ community gathering to mourn Club Q shooting
Another vigil will be held in Grand Junction this weekend for the victims of the Club Q shooting, with organizers inviting people to gather at Charlie Dwellington’s at 8pm Saturday. The pub, which often hosts LGBTQ-friendly events, is considered the Western Slope city’s unofficial gay bar. The event...
nbc11news.com
Robbery leads to car crash, suspect detained
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On the evening of Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, a suspect robbed Skillz, a skilled gaming business near 28 Road and I-70 Business Loop in Grand Junction. Shortly afterwards, the Mesa County Sheriff Deputies had reports of a car driving recklessly on Highway 6 near Palisade.
Aspen Daily News
Investigation reveals Colorado State Patrol sergeant changed reports
A Fruita-based Colorado State Patrol sergeant is no longer employed by CSP after an internal investigation found at least 13 instances of altering subordinates’ reports over the past two years. Sgt. Aaron Laing formerly oversaw CSP’s Smuggling, Trafficking and Interdiction unit in Fruita. Speaking to The Daily Sentinel,...
Colorado Officials Investigating String of Poaching Incidents That Left 8 Deer, Elk to Waste
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is investigating a string of suspected poaching incidents. Officials found eight animals allegedly killed and left to rot. There are eight cases that CPW is looking into. Three cases of mule deer bucks killed in Dry Creek Basin. Another of two bull elk at the Dan Noble State Wildlife Area. An additional bull elk and two cow elk were killed in the Callan Draw area. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, all eight incidents occurred between Oct. 30 and Nov. 15.
coloradosun.com
Silver dream goes bust: Ouray mine faces lawsuits for $10M in unpaid bills
OURAY — The court-appointed receiver for the Revenue Mine is searching for potential buyers, as Ouray Silver Mines, Inc., which aimed to resume production before shutting down last year, is facing multiple lawsuits over more than $10 million in allegedly unpaid bills. According to a report filed with the...
KJCT8
Midnight shooting leaves one dead, no arrests made
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday that a shooting was reported at about 12:30 a.m. that morning at an address on 16 Road. Upon arriving, deputies say they discovered a man who had been shot multiple times. Police say that the man was taken to the hospital where he later died.
