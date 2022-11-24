Pickaway – A fatal crash occured in Circleville around 1 am on Friday. According to early reports, a single-vehicle crash occurred in the area of 552 Edgewood drive when a vehicle lost control left the roadway, and struck a tree. Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that the vehicle was heading from Lancaster Pike and turned Northbound on Nicolas Drive at a high rate of speed. An OSP trooper did attempt to stop but cut the chase due to high speed short of the High School.

CIRCLEVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO