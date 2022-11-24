ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay Nation: Must-Win Territory

By Lauren Helmbrecht
(WFRV) – In this week’s episode of Green Bay Nation, our panel of Lauren Helmbrecht, Marques Eversoll, and Ryan Wood break down what went wrong in a dispiriting loss to the Titans that dropped the Packers to 4-7 on the season.

Despite the loss, the Green & Gold remain in high spirits, knowing that it’s essentially a “one-game season,” with six left on the slate, if the Pack are to make their fifth straight playoff appearance.

Recapping the Titans loss

Previewing the Eagles

In the Zone: One-Game Season

Challenge or No Challenge

Green & Bold Predictions

