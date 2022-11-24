ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

97.5 WOKQ

Luke’s Lights Display Is Back Up in Dover, NH

After a one-year hiatus the Luke's Lights holiday light display in Dover has returned. The display that was first put up by Luke Dobson when he was 11 continues for a 12th Christmas season even he after he graduated from Yale University and has moved to New York City. After a year off Dobson has spent the past few weekends home setting up the display with his dad, just like when he first started setting up the display as a child.
DOVER, NH
103.7 WCYY

New Hampshire Woman Unexpectedly Created a Scrumptious Online Pie Business Straight From Her 200-Year-Old Home

It's always fun to have self-discoveries. For many, it happened during stay-at-home. While my self-discoveries included ordering foreign language apps I barely used and missing people I never liked anyway, this woman actually turned hers into a deliciously successful pie business that took off during the pandemic and continues to soar. She actually just won Best Pies in New Hampshire from WMUR-TV.
BEDFORD, NH
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New Hampshire

The Granite State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Strafford County, you might just want to visit.
BARRINGTON, NH
nhsportspage.com

Manchester Community College Division 1 Championship: Bedford 15, Londonderry 14

10th seeded Bedford wins the Championship over #1 Londonderry. The Bedford Bulldogs are NH Division 1 State Champs after a thrilling come-from-behind 15-14 win over Londonderry at Exeter High School. Bedford trailed 14-12 with 2:08 remaining and the ball at their own 11 yard line before going on a Championship winning drive that ended on Colby Snow's 27 yard FG with 13 seconds left.
LONDONDERRY, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Palace Theatre’s ‘A Christmas Carol’ delivers every morsel of merriment holiday audiences come craving

MANCHESTER, NH – There is nothing that signals the official start of the holiday season in earnest like the Palace Theatre’s production of “A Christmas Carol.” The Dickens’ classic is a study in greed, generosity and forgiveness, and the Palace’s treatment of this festive classic exudes all the warmth of Christmastime with a sentimental side order of human redemption and kindness.
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Boston

Woman killed in NH crash on Thanksgiving was college softball player

PORTSMOUTH -- A woman who died after a car crash in Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been identified as a Salve Regina University student. Drew Ceppetelli, 21, of Barrington, N.H. played softball at the school, the team confirmed. "With heavy hearts, we share the passing of Drew Ceppetelli. Her infectious smile made everyone around her light up. Our program is better because of Drew and we hope we will continue to make her proud. We love you Drew, give Frankie a big hug for us. Fly high lucky seven," Salve Regina tweeted. According to New Hampshire State Police, the car rolled over several...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
WMUR.com

Car stolen while warming up in Concord found in Weare

WEARE, N.H. — A car that was reported stolen Friday morning in Concord while the owner said it was warming up was found in Weare Sunday morning. Mike McCormack told News 9 on Saturday said he went back to his Tremont Street apartment to grab his water bottle. On...
WEARE, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Original works hit the main stage of the Players Ring

PORTSMOUTH, NH – The Players’ Ring Theatre has long been known as a hub for new works and a center for artists exploring innovative forms of storytelling. From November 25-27, award-winning clown and local storyteller Gemma Soldati brings her one-woman family comedy The Adventures of Sleepyhead to the Players’ Ring stage, perfect for dreamers of all ages.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
WMUR.com

5 displaced after fire at multi-unit home in Londonderry

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — Five people are displaced after a fire at a multi-unit home in Londonderry on Thanksgiving. The Londonderry Fire Department said it happened around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday on Fieldstone Drive. It took crews nearly 30 minutes to bring it under control. No injuries were reported and...
LONDONDERRY, NH

