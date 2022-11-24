Read full article on original website
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New HampshireTravel MavenBarrington, NH
House cat steps in to look after bobkitten abandoned by motherAmy ChristieBrentwood, NH
A Tale Of Two CitiesKevin VitaliHaverhill, MA
Brian Nguyen Wins New Hampshire Beauty Pageant Making Pageant HistoryThe Maine WriterDerry, NH
Related
Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting to Bring the 2022 Christmas Cheer
The 2022 Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Holiday Parade & Tree Lighting is right around the corner!. Holiday parades and tree lightings are the unofficial kickoff to the holidays in whatever town you're in. Let me be the first to tell you that going to these parades matters. Whether you think your...
Expected Rain Postpones Tree Lighting and Holiday Festivities at Haverhill’s Gale Park Until Monday
Haverhill’s Gale Park’s Christmas tree lighting, visit by Santa and other festivities planned for tonight, have been postponed until Monday night because of predictions of rain.. The 23rd annual tree lighting is now planned for Monday, Nov. 28, at 6 p.m. Gale Park Association’s Kathy Fitts told WHAV...
Is Canobie Lake Park in New Hampshire Hinting That We Will Not See These 3 Attractions in 2023?
After the 2021 removal of the Corkscrew, I have been wondering "what's next?". For years, I have visited Canobie Lake Park in Salem, NH, with friends, family, and camp members. Every year, the joys of Canobie Lake Park never stopped. But, just like any other amusement park, rides come and go.
Luke’s Lights Display Is Back Up in Dover, NH
After a one-year hiatus the Luke's Lights holiday light display in Dover has returned. The display that was first put up by Luke Dobson when he was 11 continues for a 12th Christmas season even he after he graduated from Yale University and has moved to New York City. After a year off Dobson has spent the past few weekends home setting up the display with his dad, just like when he first started setting up the display as a child.
New Hampshire Woman Unexpectedly Created a Scrumptious Online Pie Business Straight From Her 200-Year-Old Home
It's always fun to have self-discoveries. For many, it happened during stay-at-home. While my self-discoveries included ordering foreign language apps I barely used and missing people I never liked anyway, this woman actually turned hers into a deliciously successful pie business that took off during the pandemic and continues to soar. She actually just won Best Pies in New Hampshire from WMUR-TV.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New Hampshire
The Granite State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Strafford County, you might just want to visit.
manchesterinklink.com
2022 Tons of Turkeys yields 12 tons of turkeys distributed to those in need in conjunction with Hannaford
MANCHESTER, NH – Last weekend, for the 20th year, 96.5 The Mill teamed up with three different Hannaford stores in Manchester to collect Tons of Turkeys! This year, we collected over 12 tons of turkey. All of the proceeds benefit The New Hampshire Food Bank to help families in need this holiday season.
iheart.com
Some Salem N.H. Black Friday Shoppers Were Underwhelmed By Deals This Year
SALEM, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Early birds were out bright and early with wallets in hand on Black Friday this year. Spots were sparse in the parking lot of the Mall at Rockingham Park in Salem New Hampshire as shoppers hunted down deals. Some shoppers from Methuen headed for...
nbcboston.com
Man Stabbed in Hand During Thanksgiving Eve Bar Dispute in Manchester, NH
A man was allegedly stabbed in the hand during a dispute at a bar in Manchester, New Hampshire, over Thanksgiving weekend. Manchester police said they responded to Catholic Medical Center around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday for a report of a stabbing. When they arrived, police said they found a man...
nhsportspage.com
Manchester Community College Division 1 Championship: Bedford 15, Londonderry 14
10th seeded Bedford wins the Championship over #1 Londonderry. The Bedford Bulldogs are NH Division 1 State Champs after a thrilling come-from-behind 15-14 win over Londonderry at Exeter High School. Bedford trailed 14-12 with 2:08 remaining and the ball at their own 11 yard line before going on a Championship winning drive that ended on Colby Snow's 27 yard FG with 13 seconds left.
Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?
If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
manchesterinklink.com
‘Through All Seasons’ exhibition features work of several artists, opens Dec. 2 at City Hall
MANCHESTER, NH – Several members of Manchester Artists Association will be displaying their work as the December exhibitors of Manchester Art Commission’s Art on the Wall at City Hall program. They will be hanging their work Friday, December 2. The exhibition, “Through All The Seasons,” is a celebration...
manchesterinklink.com
Palace Theatre’s ‘A Christmas Carol’ delivers every morsel of merriment holiday audiences come craving
MANCHESTER, NH – There is nothing that signals the official start of the holiday season in earnest like the Palace Theatre’s production of “A Christmas Carol.” The Dickens’ classic is a study in greed, generosity and forgiveness, and the Palace’s treatment of this festive classic exudes all the warmth of Christmastime with a sentimental side order of human redemption and kindness.
Woman killed in NH crash on Thanksgiving was college softball player
PORTSMOUTH -- A woman who died after a car crash in Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been identified as a Salve Regina University student. Drew Ceppetelli, 21, of Barrington, N.H. played softball at the school, the team confirmed. "With heavy hearts, we share the passing of Drew Ceppetelli. Her infectious smile made everyone around her light up. Our program is better because of Drew and we hope we will continue to make her proud. We love you Drew, give Frankie a big hug for us. Fly high lucky seven," Salve Regina tweeted. According to New Hampshire State Police, the car rolled over several...
WMUR.com
Car stolen while warming up in Concord found in Weare
WEARE, N.H. — A car that was reported stolen Friday morning in Concord while the owner said it was warming up was found in Weare Sunday morning. Mike McCormack told News 9 on Saturday said he went back to his Tremont Street apartment to grab his water bottle. On...
manchesterinklink.com
Inflation and increased demand are straining NH food pantries and soup kitchens
MANCHESTER, NH – Some New Hampshire food pantries said they are struggling to keep up with growing demand heading into the holiday season as inflation is making it hard for families to afford food — and harder for others to afford the charitable donations that power many food distribution efforts.
Changes Are Coming to Eaton Plaza in Seabrook, New Hampshire
Up in Smoke is indeed up in smoke. But a new shop is set to take its place at Eaton Plaza in Seabrook, as part of what owner Ivan Eaton III terms a “change in model and practices.”. Eaton is hopeful that a new shop, described as an upscale...
manchesterinklink.com
Original works hit the main stage of the Players Ring
PORTSMOUTH, NH – The Players’ Ring Theatre has long been known as a hub for new works and a center for artists exploring innovative forms of storytelling. From November 25-27, award-winning clown and local storyteller Gemma Soldati brings her one-woman family comedy The Adventures of Sleepyhead to the Players’ Ring stage, perfect for dreamers of all ages.
WMUR.com
Manchester woman missing for 41 years last seen with killer Terry Rasmussen, also known as 'Bob Evans'
MANCHESTER, N.H. — It's been 41 years since a Manchester woman was reported missing and investigators still don't know what happened to her. Denise Beaudin was 23 years old when she vanished. She was last seen by family on Thanksgiving in 1981, with her boyfriend, then-37-year-old Terry Rasmussen. Officials...
WMUR.com
5 displaced after fire at multi-unit home in Londonderry
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — Five people are displaced after a fire at a multi-unit home in Londonderry on Thanksgiving. The Londonderry Fire Department said it happened around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday on Fieldstone Drive. It took crews nearly 30 minutes to bring it under control. No injuries were reported and...
