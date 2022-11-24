Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Cypress unable to slow down explosive Downey offense in CIF Division 4 title game
As Downey players celebrate in the background, Cypress players Matthew Morrell (3) and Hayden Frazier (66) walk off field after Vikings won the CIF Division 4 title game. (Photos courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). When you go undefeated in the regular season and then advance to a championship...
Score updates of CIF championship football games for OC teams on Saturday, Nov. 26
It’s another big night of high school football as three Orange County teams go for CIF championships on Saturday, Nov. 26. Team reps and coaches, please tag us on Twitter @OC Sports Zone so we can share updates with our readers. Check back later tonight for photos and game...
Whittier Christian captures fifth CIF football championship with victory over Lynwood
Whittier Christian players and coaches celebrate after winning the CIF title Friday night. (Photo courtesy Whittier Christian Athletics). Whittier Christian High School’s football team brought home the fifth CIF title in school history, defeating Lynwood 20-7 Friday night in the Division 14 title game at Whittier College. The Heralds....
Portola basketball team captures championship at Corona del Mar Tournament
Portola High School’s basketball team after winning the CdM Tournament. (Courtesy Portola Athletics). Portola High School’s girls basketball team captured the championship of the Corona del Mar Tournament, defeating Westwood 53-44 Saturday at CdM. The Bulldogs (7-1) were led by Moka Saiki, the tournament MVP, who had 29...
Quick-out: Cypress falls to Downey in CIF Division 4 championship game
Cypress captain Bryant Carey and Centurions Coach Rick Feldman accept the runner-up trophy from CIF official Paul Caldera Friday night. (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Cypress High School’s football team was unable to slow down Downey High and standout quarterback Aidan Chiles in the CIF Division 4...
PHOTOS: Orange County high school football teams go for CIF championships
Cypress Coach Rick Feldman talks to his players before Friday’s CIF championship game. (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Some photos from around two of the locations where CIF championship games are being held: Cypress vs. Downey at Western in Division 4 and Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco in Division 1 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.
PHOTOS: Northwood steps up against Lakewood to capture second straight CIF title
Adam Harper (middle) holds the CIF championship plaque for Northwood after the win over Lakewood. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Northwood High School’s football team wasn’t intimidated about the challenges of competing in Division 8 for the CIF playoffs after capturing the Division 11 crown last season.
Veteran assistant JC Clarke finds a home as Northwood’s head football coach
Northwood football head coach JC Clarke (left) with offensive line coach Zaverio Brenner after Saturday’s win. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt) Northwood High School football coach JC Clarke wasn’t exactly sure what he was getting in when he took over as the Timberwolves head coach for the 2021 season.
Mater Dei battling St. John Bosco for CIF Division 1 championship at the Rose Bowl
Wide receiver Marcus Harris hauls in a touchdown catch in the first quarter for Mater Dei. (Photo courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Mater Dei and St. John Bosco, two Trinity League rivals, are battling for the CIF Division 1 title at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. The two...
Eight teams entered in Loara Boys Basketball Tournament next week
The pool play schedule for the Loara Boys Basketball Tournament have been announced by Loara Coach Ed Sprague. The eight-team tournament begins on Monday, Nov. 28 at Loara High School. Loara, Newport Harbor, Servite and Western are in Pool A and California, Costa Mesa, Dana Hills and Fullerton are in...
Santa Ana boys basketball team enjoying early season success under new coach
Zach Johnson is Santa Ana’s new boys basketball coach. (Photo OC Sports Zone: Tim Burt). Santa Ana High School’s boys basketball team is off to a 4-1 start under first-year coach Zach Johnson. The Saints finished 2-1 at the Luis Macias Tournament last weekend and added two more...
DIVISION 8 FINALS NOTES: A CIF title wasn’t on the minds of Northwood players at first
After a semifinal victory over Vista Del Lago, some Northwood players were acting as if they were rowing a boat like going to the ship, the CIF championship game. (Photo courtesy Mark Bausman). As Northwood High School football players and coaches looked ahead to the 2022 season, there wasn’t a...
Santa Ana man identified as the Thanksgiving Costa Mesa road rage shooter
The suspect who has been arrested in connection with the deadly Thanksgiving shooting that left one person dead and four others injured in Costa Mesa has been identified by police as 41-year-old Lee Walker of Santa Ana,. Walker was arrested early on Friday morning. The victim who died in the...
Rossmoor Woman’s Club Holiday Home Tour coming on Sunday, December 4
Getting ready for the holidays is an all-consuming project for Connie and Joe Baxter, who start decorating months in advance. Every room in their 3,100-square-foot Rossmoor home is themed and color coded. The living room honors the Grinch, an immense gold reindeer takes over the dining nook, and the family room (nicknamed “the Grand Room” for its baby grand piano) turns into a pastel Sweet Shoppe. Outside is done up in traditional red and green with a huge Christmas tree lighting up the front in the evenings.
City of Los Alamitos street signs for sale
The City of Los Alamitos recently replaced the artieral overhead street signs and will make the old signs available for purchase. Quantities are limited and are sold on a first-come, first-served basis!. Registration forms are available at the Community Center located at 10911 Oak Street and will only be accepted...
Anaheim’s Chance Theater to stage “Fancy Nancy: Splendiferous Christmas” in December
What could be fancier than a Southern California Premiere musical for Christmas!. The Off-Broadway hit musical adaptation of the best-selling book series is at the Chance, with many returning artists from prior “Fancy Nancy” productions!. Chance Theater, Anaheim’s official resident theater company, announces the Southern California Premiere of...
La Palma-Cerritos AAUW celebrates its 50th Anniversary
On November 17, the Skyline Room of the Cerritos Library was festively decorated to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Founding of the La Palma-Cerritos Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW). Prior to the branch business meeting, members and former members enjoyed seeing pictures, publicity articles and other memorabilia that were on display showing some of the branch’s activities over the past 50 years.
Seven day local weather forecast for November 27 through December 03
Seven day local weather forecast for November 27 through December 03. Details for seven day local weather forecast for November 27 through December 03. Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51....
December Cypress Chamber Networking Breakfast early-bird discount ending soon!
The Cypress Chamber of Commerce will host a representative from the well known Spark of Love Toy Drive campaign as our guest speaker at the December Networking Breakfast. Our event will be held Tuesday, December 13 at the Residence Inn by Marriott at 4931 Katella Avenue, Cypress/Los Alamitos starting at 7:30 a.m. and will follow all current protocols for attendee safety. Attendees will hear about the success of this annual toy program and get an idea of how the toys are distributed for the Holidays.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, November 26, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, November 26, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 70. South wind around 5 mph. Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 49. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Highs are expected to drop into the lower 60s and remain there...
