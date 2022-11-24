ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cypress, CA

Portola basketball team captures championship at Corona del Mar Tournament

Portola High School’s basketball team after winning the CdM Tournament. (Courtesy Portola Athletics). Portola High School’s girls basketball team captured the championship of the Corona del Mar Tournament, defeating Westwood 53-44 Saturday at CdM. The Bulldogs (7-1) were led by Moka Saiki, the tournament MVP, who had 29...
PORTOLA, CA
Quick-out: Cypress falls to Downey in CIF Division 4 championship game

Cypress captain Bryant Carey and Centurions Coach Rick Feldman accept the runner-up trophy from CIF official Paul Caldera Friday night. (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Cypress High School’s football team was unable to slow down Downey High and standout quarterback Aidan Chiles in the CIF Division 4...
DOWNEY, CA
PHOTOS: Orange County high school football teams go for CIF championships

Cypress Coach Rick Feldman talks to his players before Friday’s CIF championship game. (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Some photos from around two of the locations where CIF championship games are being held: Cypress vs. Downey at Western in Division 4 and Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco in Division 1 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
PHOTOS: Northwood steps up against Lakewood to capture second straight CIF title

Adam Harper (middle) holds the CIF championship plaque for Northwood after the win over Lakewood. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Northwood High School’s football team wasn’t intimidated about the challenges of competing in Division 8 for the CIF playoffs after capturing the Division 11 crown last season.
LAKEWOOD, CA
Veteran assistant JC Clarke finds a home as Northwood’s head football coach

Northwood football head coach JC Clarke (left) with offensive line coach Zaverio Brenner after Saturday’s win. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt) Northwood High School football coach JC Clarke wasn’t exactly sure what he was getting in when he took over as the Timberwolves head coach for the 2021 season.
IRVINE, CA
Eight teams entered in Loara Boys Basketball Tournament next week

The pool play schedule for the Loara Boys Basketball Tournament have been announced by Loara Coach Ed Sprague. The eight-team tournament begins on Monday, Nov. 28 at Loara High School. Loara, Newport Harbor, Servite and Western are in Pool A and California, Costa Mesa, Dana Hills and Fullerton are in...
ANAHEIM, CA
Rossmoor Woman’s Club Holiday Home Tour coming on Sunday, December 4

Getting ready for the holidays is an all-consuming project for Connie and Joe Baxter, who start decorating months in advance. Every room in their 3,100-square-foot Rossmoor home is themed and color coded. The living room honors the Grinch, an immense gold reindeer takes over the dining nook, and the family room (nicknamed “the Grand Room” for its baby grand piano) turns into a pastel Sweet Shoppe. Outside is done up in traditional red and green with a huge Christmas tree lighting up the front in the evenings.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
City of Los Alamitos street signs for sale

The City of Los Alamitos recently replaced the artieral overhead street signs and will make the old signs available for purchase. Quantities are limited and are sold on a first-come, first-served basis!. Registration forms are available at the Community Center located at 10911 Oak Street and will only be accepted...
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
La Palma-Cerritos AAUW celebrates its 50th Anniversary

On November 17, the Skyline Room of the Cerritos Library was festively decorated to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Founding of the La Palma-Cerritos Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW). Prior to the branch business meeting, members and former members enjoyed seeing pictures, publicity articles and other memorabilia that were on display showing some of the branch’s activities over the past 50 years.
CERRITOS, CA
Seven day local weather forecast for November 27 through December 03

Seven day local weather forecast for November 27 through December 03. Details for seven day local weather forecast for November 27 through December 03. Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51....
December Cypress Chamber Networking Breakfast early-bird discount ending soon!

The Cypress Chamber of Commerce will host a representative from the well known Spark of Love Toy Drive campaign as our guest speaker at the December Networking Breakfast. Our event will be held Tuesday, December 13 at the Residence Inn by Marriott at 4931 Katella Avenue, Cypress/Los Alamitos starting at 7:30 a.m. and will follow all current protocols for attendee safety. Attendees will hear about the success of this annual toy program and get an idea of how the toys are distributed for the Holidays.
CYPRESS, CA

