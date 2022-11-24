Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Cabazon Dinosaurs a Good Family Trip During Christmas?VishnuCabazon, CA
A Week in Fabulous Palm SpringsJourneyswithstevePalm Springs, CA
The San Bernardino MLK Day Parade & Extravaganza Returns to San Bernardino's WestSideCarl M. DameronSan Bernardino, CA
Sandals Church Fights to Help Inland Empire Teens with New CenterCarl M. DameronSan Bernardino, CA
Mikki Cichocki Receives Teacher of the Year AwardCarl M. DameronSan Bernardino, CA
Related
localocnews.com
Five OC football teams earn trip to CIF Regional Championship Bowl Games
CIF State officials on Sunday announced the pairings for the CIF Regional Football Championship Bowl Games Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3. Laguna Beach, Northwood, Laguna Hills, Whittier Christian and Yorba Linda earned berths. Winners from the NorCal and SoCal Regional games will advance to the CIF State Football.
ocsportszone.com
QUICK-OUT: Three Orange County high school football teams win CIF titles
Northwood’s Adam Harper (left) with his younger brother Joseph Harper after the Timberwolves won the CIF Division 8 title Saturday. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). Northwood, Laguna Beach and Laguna Hills football teams all captured CIF titles on Saturday night. Five OC teams are moving on to the...
Xavier Prep, Shadow Hills girls cross-country impress at CIF-State meet
The last two fall sports programs still competing found themselves running against the best in the state on Saturday. Shadow Hills and Xavier Prep girls cross country both had impressive performances at Woodward Park. 🏆 The 35th CIF State Cross Country Championships were highlighted with repeat winners and new records set at Woodward Park!Recap 🔗https://t.co/WnoL3cnFXuResults The post Xavier Prep, Shadow Hills girls cross-country impress at CIF-State meet appeared first on KESQ.
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Orange County high school football teams go for CIF championships
Cypress Coach Rick Feldman talks to his players before Friday’s CIF championship game. (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Some photos from around two of the locations where CIF championship games are being held: Cypress vs. Downey at Western in Division 4 and Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco in Division 1 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena and the Division 6 game between Orange and San Jacinto at Fred Kelly Stadium.
ocsportszone.com
Final scores of CIF championship football games for OC teams on Friday, Nov. 25
It’s the biggest night of the high school football season with five Orange County teams going for CIF championships. Team reps and coaches, please tag us on Twitter @OC Sports Zone so we can share updates with our readers. Check back later tonight for photos and game stories on...
localocnews.com
Tustin boys basketball team captures championship at Rancho Alamitos Tourney
Tustin players and coaches celebrate after winning the Rancho Alamitos Tournament. (Photo courtesy Tustin Athletics). Tustin High School’s boys basketball team, coached by Ringo Bossenmeyer, captured the championship of the Rancho Alamitos Tournament Saturday, defeating Irvine 43-32. Tustin (7-1) was led by Eli Nyeazi with 18 points and Blake...
localocnews.com
Portola basketball team captures championship at Corona del Mar Tournament
Portola High School’s basketball team after winning the CdM Tournament. (Courtesy Portola Athletics). Portola High School’s girls basketball team captured the championship of the Corona del Mar Tournament, defeating Westwood 53-44 Saturday at CdM. The Bulldogs (7-1) were led by Moka Saiki, the tournament MVP, who had 29...
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: San Jacinto dominates in second half to defeat Orange in CIF Division 6 title game
Orange senior defensive back Jonathan Smith Jr. is consoled by Panthers’ head coach Robert Pedroza after the CIF Division 6 Championship game. (Photos: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). San Jacinto High School’s football team scored four touchdowns in the second-half to defeat Orange 42-15, capturing the CIF...
localocnews.com
Eight teams entered in Loara Boys Basketball Tournament next week
The pool play schedule for the Loara Boys Basketball Tournament have been announced by Loara Coach Ed Sprague. The eight-team tournament begins on Monday, Nov. 28 at Loara High School. Loara, Newport Harbor, Servite and Western are in Pool A and California, Costa Mesa, Dana Hills and Fullerton are in...
localocnews.com
Santa Ana boys basketball team enjoying early season success under new coach
Zach Johnson is Santa Ana’s new boys basketball coach. (Photo OC Sports Zone: Tim Burt). Santa Ana High School’s boys basketball team is off to a 4-1 start under first-year coach Zach Johnson. The Saints finished 2-1 at the Luis Macias Tournament last weekend and added two more...
MaxPreps
High school football: No. 2 St. John Bosco hands No. 1 Mater Dei first loss in three seasons, ends Bruce Rollinson's coaching career
No. 2 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) did what no high school football team had been able to do in three seasons — beat Elijah Brown and No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) 24-22. But the Monarchs did not go down quietly, nearly erasing an 11-point fourth-quarter lead before a two-point conversion failed after a Jordon Davison touchdown.
Sliding on Air: Lucerne Valley’s Blackhawk landslide
LUCERNE VALLEY – The Blackhawk Landslide, a large land mass said to have slid on a cushion of air, has generated curiosity since Ronald Shreve’s 1959 dissertation detailing a series of slides. This prehistoric slide is one of the largest known in North America.
Monday kicks off week of cooler temps in SoCal
Southern California will feel a bit more like the winter holiday season as cold temperatures and some snow and rain may resume later in the week.
Wind advisory forcing Southern California Edison to shut down power in Moorpark, Simi Valley
With an extreme wind advisory in effect for parts of the Southland, Southern California Edison is not taking any chances with the threat of potential wildfires. CBSLA's Jeff Nguyen reports from Moorpark.The company has shut down power for almost 2,000 customers in Ventura County, as strong Santa Ana winds pose a serious threat of wildfires.As a result, residents are forced to spend Thanksgiving elsewhere or turn to other power alternatives, such as generators. At William Paduano's home in Moorpark the generator is connected to his refrigerator this Thanksgiving. "You gotta keep the food from spoiling," Paduano told.The strong Santa Ana winds...
Suspect in Riverside triple homicide, house fire killed by deputies in San Bernardino County
The suspect in a triple homicide in Riverside was killed by deputies in San Bernardino County Friday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department confirmed Saturday.
KESQ
Calm weekend, wind on the way
Higher winds are set to return this week as a trough of low pressure arrives on Monday. Conditions will be breezy on the valley floor by Monday night. Peak wind gusts will occur in more wind-prone areas like the San Gorgonio Pass, High Desert and mountain pass areas. This trough...
menifee247.com
Five-car collision on Scott Road results in multiple injuries
Nine people were involved in a traffic collision of five vehicles in southwest Menifee on Saturday. The incident occurred about 12:16 p.m. on Scott Road and Daily Road, according to a Cal Fire news bulletin. One person was extricated from a vehicle. Two people suffered moderate injuries and three had minor injuries. Multiple ambulances transported the victims to local hospitals.
menifee247.com
Project will resurface a portion of Menifee Road, add median
The Menifee City Council recently approved a resurfacing project for a stretch of Menifee Road. The project will consist of header grind with an asphalt overlay, according to city documents. It would also construct a raised median from Newport Road north to Diamond Road (Fire Station 76 entrance). In addition,...
vvng.com
Teenager airlifted after Polaris overturns in Oak Hills on Jenny Street
OAK HILLS, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A teenage girl was airlifted after a Polaris off-road vehicle crashed on Jenny Street in an unincorporated part of Hesperia, in the community of Oak Hills. San Bernardino County Fire, California Highway Patrol and AMR responded to the crash on Jenny Street between Mariposa...
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on San Gabriel Canyon Road in Azusa
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday in Azusa, authorities said.
Comments / 0