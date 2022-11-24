ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keizer, OR

Prison crew finds woman’s skull in backpack along I-5

By Tim Steele
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SNGmo_0jM53Awc00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A human skull was found by prisoners on a cleanup crew along northbound I-5 in the Keizer area, the Oregon State Police said Wednesday night.

The Department of Corrections cleanup crew was in the area near milepost 260 around 9:20 a.m. when a small backpack was found. Authorities said the human skull — “likely that of a female in her late 30s to 40s” — was inside the backpack.

Milepost 260 is at Chemawa Road NE, not far from the Keizer Transit Center.

Schmidt: ‘Anarchist’ pleads guilty, owes almost $50,000 in restitution

The skull was taken to the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office to work on identification. Authorities said the skull “had no identifiable features.”

No further information is available at this time. KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 33

Emma Delgado
4d ago

could it be the gal that disappeared from the club/ bar in Keizer? the gal from Beaverton? or the gal from Albany ?

Reply(3)
4
Jason Seals
4d ago

defund the police, lol, how's that working out for ya oregon ha ha ha

Reply(6)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

Suspect allegedly involved in multiple Hillsboro thefts arrested

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - Police arrested an organized retail theft suspect on Saturday in Hillsboro. The Hillsboro Police Department said officers arrested the suspect with $1,200 of stolen merchandise. They did not say exactly where the merchandise was taken from. Officers said during the investigation, they learned the suspect was...
HILLSBORO, OR
KOIN 6 News

Authorities search for missing, endangered Tigard man

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities seek the public’s help finding a missing and endangered man after he was last seen leaving his home in Tigard on Tuesday, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said 32-year-old Daniel Huth left his home, on Southwest McFarland Boulevard near Southwest Bull Mountain Road, around 2:30 a.m. Authorities […]
TIGARD, OR
kptv.com

Motorcycle crashes into back windshield of car

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcycle crashed through the back windshield of a car Thursday afternoon in Southeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Police responded to the crash on Southeast 24th Avenue just after 1 p.m. The motorcyclist was conscious and breathing but there is no update on their condition.
PORTLAND, OR
nbc16.com

Salem Police locate missing and endangered teenager

SALEM, Ore. — The Salem Police Department located the 17-year-old girl Friday morning. She is safe and waiting to be reunited with her family. ORIGINAL STORY | The Salem Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing and endangered Salem teenager. Kaylee Lien Brooks is...
SALEM, OR
KDRV

OSP: human remains include skull in a backpack along Interstate 5

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon State Police say tonight they are investigating human remains found near Interstate 5 in Marion County. An Oregon State Police (OSP) report tonight says its troopers responded to a suspicious object found by an Oregon Department of Corrections cleanup crew on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 260 Monday morning.
MARION COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Man falls off airplane in Hillsboro, suffers ‘serious’ injuries

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A man is suffering “serious” injuries after falling off of an airplane in Hillsboro on Sunday evening, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. Emergency responders said the man was taking a tour of an airplane that has been converted into a Hillsboro home and event venue known as Airplane Home. He climbed onto the outside of the plane, slipped in the rain, and fell about 30 feet, they said.
HILLSBORO, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

46K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy