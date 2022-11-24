ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

West Virginia DHHR announces first change following McChrystal report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has announced its first operational change following a "top-to-bottom" assessment of the agency. Cammie Chapman will serve as the DHHR's new deputy secretary of child and adult services and will oversee the Bureau for Child...
Glenville State University hosts NHLA lumber grading training

GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Glenville State University recently hosted a lumber grading training through the Appalachian Hardwood Training Initiative and the National Hardwood Lumber Association. NHLA Lumber Inspector Mark Depp was on hand for the three-day lumber grading short course. Ten students representing five different sawmills took part...
Aretta Pearl Gum

WESTON- Aretta Pearl Gum, 78, of Camden, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. She was born in Lewis County on July 21, 1944, daughter of the late James and Florence (Ruble) Harris. Aretta was united in marriage on April 1, 1966 to James Robert Gum. Together they shared 56 wonderful years.
Florida offensive tackle makes WVU his choice

Recruiting never stops, even for those programs that might be facing a bit of drama. Offensive lineman Chrisdasson Saint-Jean announced his pledge to the Mountaineer program on Monday morning, just two days after WVU completed its season with a 24-19 win on the road over Oklahoma State.
O. Clarence Forinash

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — O. Clarence Forinash, known as “Barney” to co-workers, has gone to His Heavenly Home to be with the Lord and his loved ones who have gone before him. He was born on December 31, 1926, in Stonewood, WV to Opha Clarence,...
Roberta Earland Devericks

WESTON- Roberta Earland Devericks, 78, of Rock Cave went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in St Joseph Hospital of Buckhannon, WV. She was born in Horner, WV on July 11, 1944: daughter of the late Frank Henline and Leda (Henline) Henline. Roberta will be...
Alan Mark Whitlock

WESTON- Hard working hands have been laid to rest, Alan Mark Whitlock, 63, of Weston, passed away on November 25, 2022 at Mon General Hospital in Morgantown, WV. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on July 2, 1959, son of the late Sidney E. and Gertrude (Unkless) Whitlock. Alan was united in marriage on June 3, 1984 to his loving wife of 38 years, Susan M. (Dylnicki) Whitlock, who survives.
Mountaineer women undergoing a major makeover

A new women’s basketball season brings a great deal of change to West Virginia’s program. After 21 years leading the Mountaineers, Mike Carey retired following the 2021-22 season, taking with him a record of 447-239 in his time at WVU and an overall mark of 735-341 including his 12 seasons as the men’s coach at Salem (W.Va.) University.
The week in Mountaineer athletics

Nov. 28, 2008 – In the Las Vegas Classic at the Orleans Center, Bob Huggins’ squad cruised to a 48-29 halftime lead and a comfortable 87-69 victory over Iowa. Sophomore John Flowers led the way with 14 points and eight boards, while Joe Mazzulla (13 points and six assists) and Alex Ruoff (13 points) helped key the victory over the Hawkeyes.
Helen Oester

GRANTSVILLE — Helen Gertrude Oester, 95, of Grantsville, died Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at UPMC Western Maryland, Cumberland. Born July 1, 1927, in Frostburg, she was the daughter of the late Raymond C. “Buck” Durst and Cordella G. (Garlitz) Durst.
Maxine (Bolyard) Carte

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Maxine (Bolyard) Carte of Moatsville, WV, passed away at her home on Saturday, November 26, 2022. She was born in Arden, WV, on June 20, to the late Roxie and Stanley Bolyard.
Nebraska 75, Florida St. 58

FLORIDA ST. (1-7) Fletcher 4-12 1-2 10, McLeod 1-3 0-0 2, Cleveland 6-11 5-6 17, Da.Green 3-11 0-0 6, Mills 3-8 3-5 9, Warley 1-4 0-2 2, Corhen 1-3 0-0 2, House 1-4 0-0 3, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, De.Green 3-3 0-0 7. Totals 23-59 9-15 58.
Independence dominant in semifinal victory over North Marion

COAL CITY, W.Va. (WV News) — Each time Independence needed a big play in Friday’s Class AA semifinal, the Patriots pushed the right buttons as they raced out to a big lead early and cruised to a 58-19 win over North Marion, punching a ticket to next Friday’s title game.
No. 20 UConn 71, Iowa St. 53

IOWA ST. (5-1) Kunc 1-1 0-1 3, Osunniyi 5-7 3-3 14, Grill 0-5 1-2 1, Holmes 4-12 2-4 11, Lipsey 6-9 0-0 12, Kalscheur 3-13 0-0 6, Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Ward 2-2 0-0 4, Watson 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 22-54 6-10 53.
