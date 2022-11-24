Read full article on original website
Marion Co., West Virginia, Chamber reports 'exceptional' Small Business Saturday
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Over the weekend, hundreds of Marion County residents stayed local to support Small Business Saturday, a day intended to shine a spotlight on locally owned shops across the country. To promote Small Business Saturday — which always falls on the weekend after Thanksgiving —...
Motorcyclists donate toys to needy Harrison County (West Virginia) Schools children via annual toy run
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — The holiday season will be a little more magical for about 75 young Harrison County Schools students this year thanks to proceeds from the 43rd annual Harrison County Toy Run. Sunday's weather originally forecast that the 105 motorcyclists would ride through scattered rain...
New scholarship at Fairmont State University (West Virginia) to support students looking to study abroad
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — A Marion County family has created The Midge Teahan Travel Scholarship for Fairmont State University students who wish study abroad. The $25,000 endowed scholarship honors the life Margaret Murphy “Midge” Teahan and her love of world travel.
Jamey Lynn Corbin
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The man found dead in a vehicle near Greenbag Road and Luckey …
Glenville State University hosts NHLA lumber grading training
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Glenville State University recently hosted a lumber grading training through the Appalachian Hardwood Training Initiative and the National Hardwood Lumber Association. NHLA Lumber Inspector Mark Depp was on hand for the three-day lumber grading short course. Ten students representing five different sawmills took part...
Roberta Earland Devericks
WESTON- Roberta Earland Devericks, 78, of Rock Cave went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in St Joseph Hospital of Buckhannon, WV. She was born in Horner, WV on July 11, 1944: daughter of the late Frank Henline and Leda (Henline) Henline. Roberta will be...
Maxine (Bolyard) Carte
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Maxine (Bolyard) Carte of Moatsville, WV, passed away at her home on Saturday, November 26, 2022. She was born in Arden, WV, on June 20, to the late Roxie and Stanley Bolyard.
Sheriff's office: Man found dead in vehicle in Morgantown, West Virginia, was stabbed to death
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The man found dead in a vehicle near Greenbag Road and Luckey Lane on Nov. 15 was stabbed multiple times. That’s according to a criminal complaint against Chance Austin Williams, 23, who is charged with first degree murder of 47-year-old Fairmont resident Jamey Lynn Corbin.
Alan Mark Whitlock
WESTON- Hard working hands have been laid to rest, Alan Mark Whitlock, 63, of Weston, passed away on November 25, 2022 at Mon General Hospital in Morgantown, WV. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on July 2, 1959, son of the late Sidney E. and Gertrude (Unkless) Whitlock. Alan was united in marriage on June 3, 1984 to his loving wife of 38 years, Susan M. (Dylnicki) Whitlock, who survives.
Mountaineer women undergoing a major makeover
A new women’s basketball season brings a great deal of change to West Virginia’s program. After 21 years leading the Mountaineers, Mike Carey retired following the 2021-22 season, taking with him a record of 447-239 in his time at WVU and an overall mark of 735-341 including his 12 seasons as the men’s coach at Salem (W.Va.) University.
Florida offensive tackle makes WVU his choice
Recruiting never stops, even for those programs that might be facing a bit of drama. Offensive lineman Chrisdasson Saint-Jean announced his pledge to the Mountaineer program on Monday morning, just two days after WVU completed its season with a 24-19 win on the road over Oklahoma State.
Robert 'Bob' Charles Cleavenger
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert “Bob” Charles Cleavenger, age 62, a resident of Philippi,…
Shane Lyons speaks for 1st time since departure, criticizes E. Gordon Gee, Rob Alsop
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Former West Virginia University athletic director Shane Lyons believes he’s the “scapegoat” for the failures of the football team and says that all the decisions that were given out for his dismissal a week ago were group decisions involving himself, school President Gordon Gee and his No. 1 aide Rob Alsop, who is serving as interim AD as a search goes on.
West Virginia’s backcourt mixes new faces with old ones
West Virginia will enter the 2022-23 season with six guards on its men’s basketball roster. Three of those are returnees from last year – Kedrian Johnson, Kobe Johnson and Seth Wilson – but the group figures to look decidedly different from last year’s assemblage, which relied on scorer Taz Sherman and long-range shooter Sean McNeil for much of its offensive punch. Sherman and fellow guard Malik Curry played out their eligibility strings, while McNeil transferred.
The week in Mountaineer athletics
Nov. 28, 2008 – In the Las Vegas Classic at the Orleans Center, Bob Huggins’ squad cruised to a 48-29 halftime lead and a comfortable 87-69 victory over Iowa. Sophomore John Flowers led the way with 14 points and eight boards, while Joe Mazzulla (13 points and six assists) and Alex Ruoff (13 points) helped key the victory over the Hawkeyes.
WVU women's basketball suffers 1st loss
The West Virginia women’s basketball team split its two games at the Cancun Challenge over the holiday. On Thanksgiving, the Mountaineers had no problems with Central Michigan, winning 64-33.
Familiar faces in new spots on the Mountaineer staff
If there is one word that can be used to describe the coaching and support staff of West Virginia’s men’s basketball program over the past decade and a half, it would be “stable.”. Head man Bob Huggins is entering his 16th season at his alma mater, a...
No. 13 Auburn 65, Saint Louis 60
SAINT LOUIS (5-2) Okoro 1-5 2-2 4, Collins 5-13 0-2 10, Jimerson 4-11 0-0 12, Pickett 7-14 0-2 16, Perkins 2-8 0-2 4, Thatch 2-6 0-2 4, Hargrove 1-2 0-0 2, Forrester 2-3 1-3 5, Parker 1-3 1-1 3. Totals 25-65 4-14 60.
The 10 greatest WVU men’s basketball players of all times
The Mountaineer men’s basketball program has had hundreds of outstanding players in its 118 years of existence. Whittling it down to a top 10 was difficult. There were several no-brainers, but others were tougher choices.
