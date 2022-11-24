Inside UConn basketball’s flight to Oregon and the ‘interesting’ chat between Geno Auriemma and Dan Hurley

Read full article on original website
Related
Robert Kraft arranged for Virginia to attend slain players' services via Patriots plane
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft showed great compassion and generosity when it came to the University of Virginia and its football team. According to a team spokesperson, Kraft did cover the costs of the Patriots charter plane for the Cavaliers team and staff so they could attend the funerals of the three players killed on campus two weeks ago.
Comments / 0