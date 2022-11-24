Inside UConn basketball’s flight to Oregon and the ‘interesting’ chat between Geno Auriemma and Dan Hurley

Read full article on original website
The decision by Lane Kiffin to stay at Ole Miss has apparently thrown a curve ball into Auburn's search to find a new head football coach, according to a report. Looking at the school's continued effort to replace Bryan Harsin, CBS Sports reporter Dennis Dodd says there has been some negative ...
(Oakland) Riverside has had a couple of dress rehearsals and now it is time for the real things. The 2022-23 season opener for the Lady Dawgs will be against AHSTW on Tuesday. KSOM will have the broadcast with a video stream at WesternIowaToday.com. Coach Mitch Rice fills us in on some of the bright spots from their preseason scrimmages. “We did a lot of things well. We move the ball a lot better already this year than we did last year. Just getting out in transition and doing the things we want to do. Just playing some good offensive basketball. Defensively we are trying to change up a few things and need to make sure we get in the right rotations and are really getting after the rebounds and boxing out.”
The Iowa Hawkeyes are a team and program becoming very much linked to the transfer portal this offseason, which hasn’t even gotten underway yet. News today has only sparked that intrigue even more. Cade McNamara, a quarterback from Michigan, is reportedly entering the NCAA transfer portal. He has made the choice to do so as Michigan has went with J.J. McCarthy as their starting quarterback and guy for the future. Michigan QB Cade McNamara has entered the transfer portal, according to @247SportsPortal pic.twitter.com/khM0sTKPKo — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 28, 2022 In a full season during 2021, McNamara led Michigan to the Big Ten title...
