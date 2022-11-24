Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
Family catches attempted car break-in on security system
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A family in Grand Forks, ND, said they are concerned after catching a man trying to break into their car the night before Thanksgiving. The incident was caught on their doorbell camera. ”It definitely was concerning, especially as a parents of a younger child,...
kfgo.com
Driver arrested, passenger injured after vehicle pursuit and crash south of Fargo
CASS COUNTY (KFGO) – A pursuit south of Fargo ended in a crash and an arrest early Wednesday. A Cass County Deputy told KFGO News, another deputy had attempted to stop a pick-up for speeding on Cass County Road 14 west of I-29 shortly before 3 a.m. The driver continued east and there was a pursuit. The driver turned off his vehicle lights and the deputy lost sight of the pickup. The deputy continued east on the rural road, eventually discovering the pickup had crashed several miles away at the intersection of Highway 81 and County 14 which was a dead-end road.
valleynewslive.com
Car smashed in Grand Forks with a propane tank
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Marshall McHargue went into a Grand Forks bar earlier this week and when he returned to his car he found his car smashed up. The windshield was bashed in and a propane tank was left next to his car. According to McHargue, he was...
kroxam.com
THE CROOKSTON CITY COUNCIL WILL MEET ON MONDAY TO HOLD PUBLIC HEARINGS FOR SEVERAL STREET RECONSTRUCTION PROJECTS
The Crookston City Council will meet on Monday at 7:00 p.m. inside the City Hall Council Chambers. The meeting will begin with a presentation by Crookston Public Schools Interim Superintendent Dave Kuehn on the Proposed Multi-Use Outdoor Complex. The Consent Agenda will include the approval of the City Council Minutes...
trfradio.com
3 Injured in Accident Involving Tow Truck
Three people from Thief River Falls, including a small child were injured in a two vehicle accident over the weekend in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Thomas Andrew Morales, 30 was injured when the eastbound 2004 GMC Sierra he was driving spun out while attempting to pass a 1999 Freightliner tow truck on a snow and ice covered I94 in La Grand Township.
valleynewslive.com
‘Thank God everyone is alive’: Fertile, MN, family loses home in fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A family is devastated after their home in Fertile, MN, of nearly two decades was burned to the ground on Saturday. The Jagols believe the fire started in the garage. “The whole corner of the house over here was just, it was big flames,”...
kroxam.com
BULLETIN BOARD-NOVEMBER 28, 2022
The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the Ag County Farm Credit Services, Brost Chevrolet, Home Delivered Meals Board, and the Crookston Public Library on the week of November 28-December 2. The Golden Link Center will have NAPS Food Box Pick up in the Parking Lot today from...
kroxam.com
THE COUNTY LINE-BY POLK COUNTY COMMISSINOER WARREN STRANDELL
On the morning after the election, neighbor/friend Allen Love and I went out with his pickup to pick up my campaign signs. Besides the more than 50 smaller signs, there were four larger signs that were held up by fence posts. A Handyman jack was required to get those posts out of the very dry, hard ground.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON GIRL’S HOCKEY BEATS NORTHFIELD IN A 4-2 THRILLER
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Hockey team built up a 2-0 lead going into the third period, and with a 3-2 lead late in the game, Crookston’s Emma LaPlante had a center-ice backhand into an empty net with 43 seconds left in the game to give the Pirates a 4-2 win over the Northfield Raiders at the Ralph Engelstad Arena Holiday Classic in Thief River Falls.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON PIRATE GIRLS HOCKEY FREIJI SHUTS OUT WEST FARGO UNITED 2-0 FOR HER SECOND SHUTOUT
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Hockey team scored two third period goals and Pirate goalie, Kambelle Freiji had 16 saves for her second shutout of the season to lead the Pirates to a 2-0 win over West Fargo United in the first game of the Thief River Falls Ralph Engelstad Arena Holiday Classic.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON AREA CHAMBER IS CELEBRATING BUSINESSES WITH NIGHT OF STARS ON FRIDAY
The Crookston Area Chamber of Commerce is celebrating local businesses in the community with its Chamber Celebration and Awards on Friday, December 2, in the Crookston Eagles Club. This year’s theme will be Night of Stars, and it will be the first time in two years that the event will be done in person. “This is the first time we’re doing it in person after a couple of years off. We’ve been doing a virtual presentation of awards for the past few years,” Chamber Executive Director Mark Landa explained. “This is a night to celebrate Crookston, another good year for the Chamber and the business community, and to celebrate some of the businesses and individuals that make up the business community here in Crookston.”
kroxam.com
THE CROOKSTON SCHOOL BOARD WILL MEET ON MONDAY TO DISCUSS THE SEARCH FOR THE NEXT SUPERINTENDENT
The Crookston School Board will meet on Monday, November 28, at 5:00 p.m. inside the Crookston High School Choir/Orchestra Room. The meeting is open to the public, with public hearings for visitors who wish to share concerns with the school board. The meeting will begin with a Feature Program by...
kroxam.com
PIRATE GIRLS HOCKEY TAKING ON WEST FARGO UNITED – ON KROX
The Crookston Pirate Girls Hockey team is looking to shake off the turkey legs a day after Thanksgiving as they take on the West Fargo United in the first game of the Ralph Englestad Arena in Thief River Falls classic. The game started at 5:00 p.m. and you can listen...
kfgo.com
Greater Minnesota cities to Democratic leaders: Don’t forget about us
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. – City leaders from Greater Minnesota meeting in Alexandria recently did not fail to notice that the incoming Democratic majorities in the Minnesota House and Senate will not have very many non-metro lawmakers. Thief River Falls Mayor Brian Holmer, president of the Coalition of Greater...
Weber State holds on to beat North Dakota in FCS playoffs
The Weber State Wildcats beat the North Dakota Fighting Hawks in the first round of the FCS playoffs at Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah.
