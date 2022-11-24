KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On this Thanksgiving Day, one military son is even more grateful for his military dad. “I can't even put him into words. He was just -- he was a wonderful person. He was an amazing teacher. And I mean, I grew up thinking, I want to be like my dad,” said James Cook Jr. in an interview about his father earlier this summer.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO