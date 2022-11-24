Read full article on original website
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
WATCH: Bucs QB Tom Brady reacts to crushing OT loss vs. Browns
Despite coming out of a bye week after back-to-back wins, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell flat Sunday, letting a late lead slip away in a 23-17 overtime loss to the Cleveland Browns. After the game, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady reacted to yet another disappointing loss to a team with one...
T.J. Hockenson is all-in with Kirk Cousins
The Minnesota Vikings were aggressive at the trade deadline in acquiring tight end T.J. Hockenson and he has been a difference-maker for the purple and gold. Through four games, Hockenson has been a favorite target of quarterback Kirk Cousins and they have built a special connection. He has 35 targets that have turned into 26 receptions for 192 yards and a touchdown. His presence has also extended to helping Justin Jefferson get open and it’s made a big-time impact across the board.
NBC Sports
Our Eagles vs. Packers predictions for Week 12 of the NFL season
Reuben Frank (8-2) The Packers are a tough team to figure out, losers of six of their last seven with the lone win since Week 5 coming against the red-hot Cowboys. They’ve got a Hall of Fame quarterback, but they don’t score many points – just 17.7 per game on offense (and only 12.2 on the road). They’re ranked in the top 10 defensively in interceptions, third down and passing yards. But they’ve allowed 27 or more points in five of their last seven games. One thing the Packers have had is one of the NFL’s toughest schedules. Eight of their 11 opponents have had winning records, and they’re 2-6 in those games. Only the Lions have faced more winning teams. They're 4-7 but by no means a team the Eagles can afford to take lightly. Bottom line: They’re dangerous but they usually lose. I don’t think this will be easy, but at home on a Sunday night, I think the Eagles find their way to 10-1.
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Ex-NFLer Encourages Odell Beckham to Visit Vikings
Odell Beckham has only been mentioned in the shadows as a possible free-agent addition to the Minnesota Vikings. In fact, the rumor mill has quietly suggested Beckham to Minnesota since Kevin O’Connell joined the franchise as the Vikings new skipper. O’Connell was Beckham’s offensive coordinator in 2021 during a Super Bowl triumph in Los Angeles. But now O’Connell’s Vikings own the NFL’s second-best record at 9-2, Beckham is choosing which Super Bowl contender to join, and the three-time Pro Bowler would actually fit with the Vikings.
Why Does the NFC Suddenly Feel So Winnable?
The Minnesota Vikings have a 9-2 record through Thanksgiving with 6.5 to 1 odds to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LVII. That probability is the fourth-highest in the conference behind the Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, and Dallas Cowboys. Sure, the Vikings are holstering the fancy 9-2 record, implying through sheer wins and losses that they’re a good football team.
NFL Suspends Packers Rookie Sean Rhyan
The league suspended third-round draft pick Sean Rhyan for six games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.
PurplePTSD: Xavier Rhodes Sighting, Bottomless Root Beers, Packers Stuff
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – Xavier Rhodes was signed to the Buffalo Bills active roster...
Harbaugh, Lamar Jackson met after 'out of character' tweet
Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he has spoken to Lamar Jackson about the quarterback's vulgar tweet in response to an online critic. Harbaugh called the tweet "out of character" for the QB.
This Is the Week You Cheer for the Packers
The pill is difficult to swallow, but this is the week when Minnesota Vikings fans should cheer for the Green Bay Packers. It’s not for loyalty-defiance or vibes. Rather, Vikings faithful should wish ill will upon the Philadelphia Eagles, who play the Packers on Sunday night. Of course, you...
Yardbarker
Watch: Kevin O'Connell claps back at Kirk Cousins prime-time cynics
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has taken his fair share of criticism for his underwhelming record as a starting QB in prime-time games. But after Thursday’s 33-26 win over the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving, first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell came to his quarterback’s defense during Minnesota’s postgame celebration.
Notes from the North: Thanksgiving Fun
The latest episode of Notes from the North – a humble Vikings podcast hosted by yours truly and Sam – spends a few minutes breaking down the win over the Patriots. Snagging the victory on Thanksgiving night pushed Minnesota to 9-2. Take a look at how Sam describes...
The Vikings Playoff Probability Meter: Week 13
Each week, VikingsTerritory tracks the Minnesota Vikings odds of reaching the postseason, starting with pre-Week 1 all the way to Week 18. Various probability sources are tracked and centralized in one spot for reference. This is the Vikings probability meter before Week 13, with a home contest at the New...
Twins targeting 2-time All-Star pitcher?
The Minnesota Twins may be trying to poach a former division rival. Dan Hayes of The Athletic reported this week that the Twins have “definite interest” in signing lefty starter Carlos Rodon. Hayes does say that Rodon’s price tag may soar to a range beyond what Minnesota is comfortable with paying but notes that the Twins would be able to afford him regardless.
VikingsTerritory
