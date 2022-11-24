Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MCPS closes schools on Monday as power outage affects thousands of MoCo residents after Gaithersburg plane crashHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
United Airlines Uses 100% Sustainable FuelJudyDWashington, DC
The Ultimate Weekend Guide to Annapolis, MarylandA Daily Dose of MomAnnapolis, MD
Winter WonderlandyaqianWashington, DC
Why Activists Are Taking Action for Climate Change.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
Golden Knights faceoff: Looking for road ice advantage Monday against Columbus Blue Jackets
The Golden Knights begin a four-game road trip today against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Puck drop is at 4 p.m. PST.
NBC Sports
Grading every Bruin at the quarter pole of a record-setting start to 2022
The Boston Bruins are the NHL's best team at the quarter point of the 2022-23 NHL season. It's a pretty surprising development when you consider that first-line left wing Brad Marchand, No. 1 defenseman Charlie McAvoy and top-four defenseman Matt Grzelcyk all missed the start of the campaign recovering from offseason surgeries.
NBC Sports
Steph, Draymond hit with 'ridiculous' techs late in Dubs' win
Long after they had been removed from the Warriors' blowout win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, Draymond Green and Steph Curry were hit with technical fouls. Following a Jordan Poole layup with under 90 seconds remaining in regulation, Green was assessed a technical foul for walking onto the court while celebrating the play.
NBC Sports
What we learned as Warriors run T-Wolves out of building
The saying goes, "It's not about how you start, it's about how you finish." Building a 20-point lead after the first quarter, second quarter and third quarter certainly helps. That was the case in the Warriors' 137-114 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday at Target Center. The Warriors are...
NBC Sports
Latest update on Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark's upper body injury
The Boston Bruins recently welcomed goalie Jeremy Swayman back to the team after he missed several games with an injury. On Friday, the Bruins lost a different netminder to injury. Linus Ullmark had to exit Friday afternoon's game against the Carolina Hurricanes at TD Garden with an upper body injury....
NBC Sports
Celtics injuries: Horford out, Jaylen Brown questionable vs. Hornets
The Boston Celtics will have another chance to prove they can win shorthanded Monday night at TD Garden. Al Horford is listed as out for Boston's home matchup with the Charlotte Hornets due to low back stiffness, while Jaylen Brown is questionable due to neck stiffness, the team announced Monday afternoon.
NBC Sports
Report: Ex-Celtics guard Kemba Walker set for NBA return
Kemba Walker's period of unemployment is about to end. The Dallas Mavericks plan to sign the free-agent guard and waive Facundo Campazzo in a corresponding move, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday morning. Walker played just 37 games for the New York Knicks during the 2021-22 season and was traded...
NBC Sports
Six weeks into season, Dubs finally look like beast of NBA
Passes were crisp and timely and frequent. Once again. The pace was rapid and fluid, with shots often falling through the net as if pre-programmed. Once again. And the defense, so problematic in the opening weeks, was again solid enough through three-plus quarters Sunday afternoon that the Warriors – at times – resembled the beast that bullied the NBA.
NBC Sports
KAT explains why he views Dubs as 'well-oiled machine'
The Warriors have been the envy of the NBA for how the team operates on the floor with their ball movement and understanding of how to get an open shot. Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns claims that teams like the Warriors are "a well-oiled machine" following their 137-114 loss to the Warriors on Sunday at Target Center.
NBC Sports
Wild win gives Commanders their best record in 5 years
In Ron Rivera's first two seasons at the helm in Washington, his teams each finished the season with seven wins. In Ron Rivera's third season in Washington, his team has seven wins before December with five left to play. The latest win, a 19-13 thrill ride, wasn't too pretty in...
NBC Sports
Klay impresses himself with vocab in postgame press conference
The Warriors have found their groove after a difficult start to the 2022-23 NBA season. Golden State is 11-10 and finally above .500 following their 137-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday at Target Center. After struggling to find the right formula to get his team going -- especially...
