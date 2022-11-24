ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Hundreds of volunteers work to make the St. Vincent de Paul Thanksgiving Food Box Program a success

BOISE, Idaho — The St. Vincent de Paul Thanksgiving Food Box Program took place at Expo Idaho this week. Over 2500 families came through the drive-thru pickup line to get their meal boxes packed with all the trimmings needed to make a traditional dinner. Hundreds of volunteers and donors make it happen, this is the 46th year of the program.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

The official 2023 Dogs of Boise State calendar is here

BOISE, Idaho — The official 2023 Dogs of Boise State calendar is here. The calendar features all kinds of cute dogs that are showing their support for the Boise State Broncos and by purchasing one, you are showing support too. The money raised from the calendar goes towards supporting the Campus Food Pantry.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Nampa celebrates holiday season with Christmas tree lighting event

BOISE, Idaho — Folks flocked to downtown Nampa for an annual tradition on Saturday, as the city hosted its Christmas tree lighting event. A 45-foot-tall Colorado Spruce came to life in front of the train depot in Nampa. A festive crowd counted down before the tree was illuminated by a lights display. After that, the colors of the bulbs glowed a traditional Christmas red and green, with colors as crisp as the evening sky overhead.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Fire at Boise apartment complex on Sunday

In a recent Facebook post, the department said that crews were able to extinguish the fire and kept it from moving onto the second and third floors. Everyone made it out safely and no injuries of firefighters or tenants were reported. The department said it appears to have started accidentally but the cause is still under investigation.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Melba man killed in head-on collision south of Nampa

BOISE, Idaho — A Melba man was killed after a two-vehicle collision on State Highway 45 south of Nampa Saturday morning, Idaho State Police reported. The 26-year-old was driving northbound in a Toyota Corolla when it crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a Ford F-150. ISP said the man died at the scene of the crash.
NAMPA, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Nampa man dies in hospital after being shot

BOISE, Idaho — A man in Nampa died from injuries sustained from a gunshot wound Saturday night, according to the Nampa Police Department (NPD). On Saturday, Nov. 26 at around 11:30 p.m. police went to a location close to 17000 N. Pegram Way in Nampa regarding a shooting. According to a press release from Nampa Police, when the police got there they found a 20-year-old man who had been shot.
NAMPA, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

You Can Grow It with Jim Duthie: Poinsettias

BOISE, Idaho — On this special 'You Can Grow It', Garden Master Jim Duthie tells us about these fascinating and beautiful plants, and shows us how they magically transform into all of their brilliant colors, just in time for the holidays. They don't grow wild around here, or even...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

This Day In Sports: The blue and orange shocks the Bluejays

BOISE, Idaho — THIS DAY IN SPORTS…November 28, 2012, 10 years ago today:. Boise State records one of the biggest basketball wins in school history, upsetting No. 11 Creighton in Omaha, 83-70. Sophomore Derrick Marks poured in 35 points, 28 of them after halftime, and scored 18 consecutive Bronco points during one stretch in the second half. The Broncos won a road game over a Top 25 team for only the second time ever. The Bluejays were also the highest-ranked team — home or away — Boise State had ever defeated, a distinction that stands to this day.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Ways to help family of missing Fruitland boy

FRUITLAND, Idaho — Fruitland Police and members of several other agencies investigating the disappearance of Michael Joseph "Monkey" Vaughan continue excavating and searching a house and backyard for possible remains or other evidence. As of Monday, Nov. 21, police have not revealed what, if anything, they have found. A woman living at that house has been arrested, but proceedings in her case are now on hold.
FRUITLAND, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Caldwell Police respond to reports of gunfire at The Ranch bar

BOISE, Idaho — Caldwell Police are searching for a suspect they believe may have shot a gun outside of The Ranch bar in the early hours on Saturday morning. Just after 1:00 a.m., police responded to a report of a bar fight and possible gunfire at The Ranch, located at 4919 Hwy 20/26. Once officers arrived, they found a man who had been punched in the face, with multiple bruises and bumps and lacerations to his face, but no gunshot wound.
CALDWELL, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Ada County Sheriff's Office investigating recent string of home burglaries in, around Eagle

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Sheriff's Office is looking for more information on seven home burglaries in the Eagle and north Ada County area since the start of November. Four home break-ins were reported Sunday morning in a neighborhood near Spurwing Country Club, off Chinden Boulevard and Linder Road. According to ACSO Public Information Officer, Patrick Orr, the updated number of burglaries in the area is up to seven.
ADA COUNTY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise, ID
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Boise local news

 https://www.ktvb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy