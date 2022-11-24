Read full article on original website
Hundreds of volunteers work to make the St. Vincent de Paul Thanksgiving Food Box Program a success
BOISE, Idaho — The St. Vincent de Paul Thanksgiving Food Box Program took place at Expo Idaho this week. Over 2500 families came through the drive-thru pickup line to get their meal boxes packed with all the trimmings needed to make a traditional dinner. Hundreds of volunteers and donors make it happen, this is the 46th year of the program.
The official 2023 Dogs of Boise State calendar is here
BOISE, Idaho — The official 2023 Dogs of Boise State calendar is here. The calendar features all kinds of cute dogs that are showing their support for the Boise State Broncos and by purchasing one, you are showing support too. The money raised from the calendar goes towards supporting the Campus Food Pantry.
Nampa celebrates holiday season with Christmas tree lighting event
BOISE, Idaho — Folks flocked to downtown Nampa for an annual tradition on Saturday, as the city hosted its Christmas tree lighting event. A 45-foot-tall Colorado Spruce came to life in front of the train depot in Nampa. A festive crowd counted down before the tree was illuminated by a lights display. After that, the colors of the bulbs glowed a traditional Christmas red and green, with colors as crisp as the evening sky overhead.
Boise businesses welcome holiday shoppers on Small Business Saturday
BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: The video above this article was published Friday, Nov. 25. It's one of the busiest weekends of the year for shoppers - and businesses. While there were many blockbuster deals being offered for Black Friday, local small businesses have another date circled on their calendar.
Idaho State Police seeking info after passing car threw beer bottle at trooper
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State Police are asking for information after a passing motorist threw a beer bottle at a trooper during a DUI investigation on Interstate 84 in Ada County, according to a news release Friday. Police said the incident happened near milepost 52 in Ada County around...
Fire at Boise apartment complex on Sunday
In a recent Facebook post, the department said that crews were able to extinguish the fire and kept it from moving onto the second and third floors. Everyone made it out safely and no injuries of firefighters or tenants were reported. The department said it appears to have started accidentally but the cause is still under investigation.
Melba man killed in head-on collision south of Nampa
BOISE, Idaho — A Melba man was killed after a two-vehicle collision on State Highway 45 south of Nampa Saturday morning, Idaho State Police reported. The 26-year-old was driving northbound in a Toyota Corolla when it crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a Ford F-150. ISP said the man died at the scene of the crash.
Nampa man dies in hospital after being shot
BOISE, Idaho — A man in Nampa died from injuries sustained from a gunshot wound Saturday night, according to the Nampa Police Department (NPD). On Saturday, Nov. 26 at around 11:30 p.m. police went to a location close to 17000 N. Pegram Way in Nampa regarding a shooting. According to a press release from Nampa Police, when the police got there they found a 20-year-old man who had been shot.
You Can Grow It with Jim Duthie: Poinsettias
BOISE, Idaho — On this special 'You Can Grow It', Garden Master Jim Duthie tells us about these fascinating and beautiful plants, and shows us how they magically transform into all of their brilliant colors, just in time for the holidays. They don't grow wild around here, or even...
This Day In Sports: The blue and orange shocks the Bluejays
BOISE, Idaho — THIS DAY IN SPORTS…November 28, 2012, 10 years ago today:. Boise State records one of the biggest basketball wins in school history, upsetting No. 11 Creighton in Omaha, 83-70. Sophomore Derrick Marks poured in 35 points, 28 of them after halftime, and scored 18 consecutive Bronco points during one stretch in the second half. The Broncos won a road game over a Top 25 team for only the second time ever. The Bluejays were also the highest-ranked team — home or away — Boise State had ever defeated, a distinction that stands to this day.
Boys & Girls Club of Ada County raising $10 million to expand in Kuna
KUNA, Idaho — CS Beef Packers donated $4 million to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County (BGCAC) to expand childcare resources in the area, according to BGCAC Director of Development Jodi Gempler. CS Beef Packers and BGCAC have had an ongoing relationship. "They had been supporting us...
Community gathers in support of Michael Vaughan's family
BOISE, Idaho — The Fruitland community came together Wednesday evening for a prayer circle in support of Michael Vaughan and his family. About 100 people held candles and stood in solidarity at Fruitland Community Park. Michael went missing from his Fruitland neighborhood in July 2021. Police Chief J.D. Huff...
Betsy Russell is retiring after a four decade career
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Betsy Russell, Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing, will retire Jan. 1. Russell has headed the Boise bureau for the Press for the past five years, helping oversee the newspaper’s...
Crash in Caldwell kills Greenleaf café owner
CALDWELL, Idaho — Nathan Daniels, 49, died Tuesday night after a pickup struck him in the area of South 20th Avenue and Fillmore Street, the Canyon County coroner has confirmed. Idaho State Police said in a news release that the driver, a 39-year-old Caldwell man, was headed south on...
Idaho election results clear final audit process
BOISE, Idaho — As the year winds down, it’s time to put the 2022 election cycle to bed. To help ensure a smooth conclusion, clerks like Ada County’s Phil McGrane are part of a brand-new process, an election audit created by a new Idaho law. “These post-election...
Ways to help family of missing Fruitland boy
FRUITLAND, Idaho — Fruitland Police and members of several other agencies investigating the disappearance of Michael Joseph "Monkey" Vaughan continue excavating and searching a house and backyard for possible remains or other evidence. As of Monday, Nov. 21, police have not revealed what, if anything, they have found. A woman living at that house has been arrested, but proceedings in her case are now on hold.
Caldwell Police respond to reports of gunfire at The Ranch bar
BOISE, Idaho — Caldwell Police are searching for a suspect they believe may have shot a gun outside of The Ranch bar in the early hours on Saturday morning. Just after 1:00 a.m., police responded to a report of a bar fight and possible gunfire at The Ranch, located at 4919 Hwy 20/26. Once officers arrived, they found a man who had been punched in the face, with multiple bruises and bumps and lacerations to his face, but no gunshot wound.
Update: Boise Police looking for a vehicle as part of investigation
BOISE, Idaho — On Monday, Nov. 21 police shot Jeremy Waste when he refused to comply with officers over an outstanding warrant over aggravated battery and brandished a knife. Waste was taken to the hospital and then booked into the Ada County Jail. The Ada County Critical Incident Task...
Idaho Senators explain 'no' votes on Respect for Marriage Act, Boise Pride Director responds
BOISE, Idaho — A major win in congress for LGBTQ+ supporters, the Senate voted in favor of advancing legislation that would codify protections for same-sex marriage. A 62-37 procedural vote in the senate clears the way for final votes on the Respect for Marriage Act. The Respect for Marriage...
Ada County Sheriff's Office investigating recent string of home burglaries in, around Eagle
BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Sheriff's Office is looking for more information on seven home burglaries in the Eagle and north Ada County area since the start of November. Four home break-ins were reported Sunday morning in a neighborhood near Spurwing Country Club, off Chinden Boulevard and Linder Road. According to ACSO Public Information Officer, Patrick Orr, the updated number of burglaries in the area is up to seven.
