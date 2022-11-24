Read full article on original website
insideevs.com
Elon Musk: Fully Loaded Tesla Semi Just Completed 500-Mile Drive
Many wonder whether the upcoming Tesla Semi Class 8 electric semi will really have a range of 500 miles (804 km), specifically when fully loaded. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in October that the range of the Tesla Semi was calculated with cargo - "Just to be clear, 500 miles with the cargo on level ground."
Carscoops
DP Motorsport Has Created The Porsche 964 911 Of Our Dreams
A gorgeous Porsche 964 has been comprehensively restored and modified thanks to DP Motorsport. The company, led by Patrick Zimmermann, has a wealth of experience with classic 911s and in this case, left no stone unturned in transforming the sports car and making it even more impressive than it was when it left the Porsche factory.
MotorAuthority
2023 Lexus LS starts at $78,685, gets updated tech
The Lexus LS enters the 2023 model year with a handful of updates aimed at improving the usability of its infotainment system. You'll still find a standard 12.3-inch infotainment screen in the dashboard, but it now features the Lexus Interface system that debuted in the redesigned 2022 NX, which does away with the previous Remote Touch Interface trackpad, while adding wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity in place of the previous wired versions. Dual-phone Bluetooth pairing is also included.
Presenting The $1.3 Million Praga Bohema Track-Ready Supercar
Praga is a 115-year-old Czech company that typically builds go-karts, race cars, and even airplanes. But now, it's getting into the track-focused, street-legal supercar business. Introducing the Praga Bohema, a nearly $1.3 million supercar that was teased earlier this month. But today is the real deal, so let's get cracking.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max 95 Ultra Receives A Greyscale Makeover
Continuously released in seldom propositions, the Nike Air Max 95 Ultra isn’t upending its inspired counterpart anytime soon, but the return of the silhouette in this clad grey and orange outfit is worthy of additional recognition. Near identical to the last released AM 95 Ultra fit with topographical prints,...
MotorAuthority
Ringbrothers reveals 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 build at 2022 SEMA show
Ringbrothers has produced some impressive Ford Mustang builds over the years, but the Wisconsin hot rod shop has come up with yet another new spin on Ford's pony car. This 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1, known as Patriarc, debuted at the 2022 SEMA show and is the result of over 5,000 hours of work, according to Ringbrothers. Those hours went into completely reengineering the chassis and powertrain, and extensively modifying the body.
Top Speed
Tesla Roadster: Performance, Price, And Photos
In the early aughts, Tesla was an unknown automotive startup with an uncertain future. No new automotive startup had succeeded in penetrating the U.S. market in decades. Not to mention the myriad of failed electric vehicles attempted over the years. There was even talk of the company going under at the time of the Roadster’s launch in 2008.
Top Speed
Drag Race: Lamborghini Urus Vs. Audi TT-RS, Porsche Cayman GT4, And Volkswagen Golf R
Mat Watson and his team from ‘Carwow’ pit four very different vehicles against each other on the drag strip. The mix included a Lamborghini Urus, a Porsche Cayman GT4, an Audi TT-RS, and a Volkswagen Golf R. With the difference in size, shape, weight, and engine capacities, the race is quite unpredictable.
Top Speed
The Wiesmann Project Thunderball Amps Up The Electric Roadster Segment
Though there is an expanding market for electric sports cars and some EVs that can be stupendously quick only in a straight line, the electric roadster segment is nonexistent. Sure, there is the upcoming Tesla Roadster, and the recently announced Polestar 6, but those longing for a small, relatively lightweight, two-door electric roadster are currently left wanting. Well, Wiesmann (remember that one TopGear episode?) has changed that with its latest creation, the Project Thunderball.
Top Speed
The Fastest Lamborghinis Ever Produced
Over the years, Lamborghini has produced a plethora of wild supercars. From the Miura to the Diablo and now the Aventador, these flagships that have represented the pinnacle of the Italian brand's performance and design prowess always had two things in common - a V-12 engine and a rear mid-engine layout. Unsurprisingly, most of the cars on this list also follow this formula, but as a sign of the times, this list surprisingly consists of the brand's only second SUV in its history.
Road & Track
The Toyota Mega Cruiser Is Japan's Greatest Off-Road Machine
The circumstances surrounding Japanese automotive manufacturing in the Nineties and the crop of unique, wonderfully overengineered, technically advanced vehicles born during this period are legendary. Supras, Skylines, Wankel RX-7s, and the original NSX elicit just as strong emotions today as they did when their images first hit PlayStation discs. From the attainable fun of the NA Miata and Integra Type R to the Lexus LS400 that emerged to take on “the world’s best car” at half the price, seemingly every niche of the car industry was headlined by something interesting and Japanese.
topgear.com
Lancia is officially back!
We’ll see a new Ypsilon, a new Delta and a new flagship before 2028. But for now, a new logo…. Skip 8 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. “The new era of Lancia starts today,” says CEO Luca...
electrek.co
Polestar aims to dethrone Porsche 911 in dynamic driving with new electric sports car
Polestar (PSNY) is gearing up to launch its new electric sports car, the Polestar 6, in 2026. The Swedish electric vehicle maker calls it “the future of the sports car,” as Polestar wants it to go head-to-head against the Porsche 911 in dynamic driving. Backed by auto industry...
Top Speed
De Tomaso Gives A Glimpse Of Its New P900 Hypercar
Italian supercar brand De Tomaso's history isn't as colorful or as rich as brands like Lamborghini and Ferrari, but chances are enthusiasts know the brand. De Tomaso returned to the automotive scene in 2019 when it unveiled its first new supercar in 15 years, the P72. Production of the supercar has yet to commence this year near the Nurburgring, but it seems we will also be getting a second model that's totally dressed up in purple-tinged carbon fiber.
techeblog.com
World’s First and Only Custom 2001 Bentley Arnage Limousine Could be Yours for $80K
Auto enthusiasts know that the 2001 Bentley Arnage LWB, a long-wheelbase model of the luxury sedan, was released, but for those seeking a much longer version, there’s this custom stretch limousine. It has 16,880-miles on the odometer and powered by a twin-turbocharged 6.75L V8 engine generating 397 hp and 616 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 5-speed automatic transmission.
Top Speed
Polestar Is Looking To Lead The EV Landscape, And It Has The Funding
The recently introduced Polestar 3 is the third model from Volvo's sporty sub-brand and it's first SUV, and it marks the start of an entire new-model offensive. A new model will be launched every year until 2026, including a large sedan and a sports car. In order to be able to realize these ambitious plans in the coming years, Polestar has now received a capital injection of $1.6 billion from its two largest shareholders.
HipHopDX.com
Westside Gunn Shows Off His Mansion & Luxury Car Collection: ‘Thankful’
Westside Gunn has a lot to be thankful for this holiday season. The Griselda honcho showed off his rural mansion and fleet of luxury sports cars in an Instagram post on Thanksgiving Eve (November 23). The FlyGod keeps his strictly cherry-red collection of exotic whips — including a G-Wagon, Mercedes...
Top Speed
Abarth To Work On More Powerful Versions Of Fiat 500e
Fiat recently unveiled the 500e at the Los Angeles Auto Show and simultaneously confirmed the electric small car will be available on the North American market from 2024. In addition, Abarth showed its interpretation of the 500e almost at the same time, which not only boasts more power but also sportier driving performance. But the Abarth 500e will not be the end of the line, because Fiat's Italian sub-brand is already working on even sportier versions of the 500e.
Home Depot Currently Has Immense DeWalt Deals
Home DepotThese Black Friday DeWalt tool deals won't last long.
Lamborghini's New Off-Roader is a Lifted Supercar
Now both Lamborghini and Porsche have all-terrain super coupes
