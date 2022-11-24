Over the years, Lamborghini has produced a plethora of wild supercars. From the Miura to the Diablo and now the Aventador, these flagships that have represented the pinnacle of the Italian brand's performance and design prowess always had two things in common - a V-12 engine and a rear mid-engine layout. Unsurprisingly, most of the cars on this list also follow this formula, but as a sign of the times, this list surprisingly consists of the brand's only second SUV in its history.

4 DAYS AGO