BITS & BYTES: “Give Thanks” Dance; “Who We Are” Screening; Open Auditions; The Wizard of Oz; “An Old Fashioned Christmas” exhibit

As the hearings drag on and on regarding the application for a special permit from The Foundry in West Stockbridge, we are confronted with more questions than answers. The logical solution is apparent to all, because it has been adopted by cities and towns all over the country: Establish a reasonable standard regarding noise affecting residential abutters, and have a town-administered noise monitoring system. In the case of violations, give fines, then order a temporary closure, and if violations continue, permanent closure.

WEST STOCKBRIDGE, MA ・ 16 HOURS AGO