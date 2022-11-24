BITS & BYTES: “Give Thanks” Dance; “Who We Are” Screening; Open Auditions; The Wizard of Oz; “An Old Fashioned Christmas” exhibit

Read full article on original website
Connecticut grandmother reports triangle UFO hovering over family garageRoger MarshHarwinton, CT
This Massachusetts Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenStockbridge, MA
Opinion: The Red Hook Community Justice Center Has a Holistic Approach To JusticeAbdul GhaniRed Hook, NY
People support The Foundry because it brings a youthful vibe to town
As the hearings drag on and on regarding the application for a special permit from The Foundry in West Stockbridge, we are confronted with more questions than answers. The logical solution is apparent to all, because it has been adopted by cities and towns all over the country: Establish a reasonable standard regarding noise affecting residential abutters, and have a town-administered noise monitoring system. In the case of violations, give fines, then order a temporary closure, and if violations continue, permanent closure.
BUSINESS BRIEFS: Croquet Hall of Fame; Berkshire Bounty Grant; Berkshire Money Management New Staff; Anti-Human Trafficking Grant; Low Cost Spay and Neuter; New BCC Associate Degree; Tableaux Wealth New Staff
Lenox— On November 18, 2022 the Croquet Foundation of America inducted David R. Ekstrom into its esteemed US Croquet Hall of Fame honoring his lengthy years of support and achievements in the sport of croquet. David Ekstrom has served as President of the Lenox Croquet Club off and on...
THEN & NOW: The Trolley in Stockbridge
Over 90 years have passed since the last electric trolley car rumbled on rails from Pittsfield to Great Barrington. At its peak in 1917, the local trolley company—known as the Berkshire Street Railway—was one of the largest in the United States. It operated 170 miles of track that extended from Canaan, Conn. through Berkshire County, and into the neighboring states of Vermont and New York.
Resident wants others to contact Big Y over laundromat eviction
It has been almost 11 months since the Great Barrington Big Y evicted 80-year-old Karen Faul’s laundromat from the space next to the store, and they still have no tenant. It is a major inconvenience to the town that has left hundreds of people without access to a laundromat. I have just emailed their “Contact Us” page.
Shining the light on mental illness and suicide prevention
Great Barrington — The Berkshire International Film Festival, in conjunction with the Austen Riggs Center, held a screening of part of the documentary “Hiding in Plain Sight, Youth Mental Illness” at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center on Sunday, November 20. The documentary, produced by Ken Burns and...
Select Board postpones decision on Housatonic School redevelopment to Dec. 19 meeting
Great Barrington — The Select Board discussed but could not decide on either of the two proposals to redevelop the former Housatonic School at its meeting on Monday, November 21. The elementary school building, located at 207 Pleasant St. in Housatonic, was built in 1907 and has been vacant...
In a direct democracy, we let the voters decide
The first proposed merger of Southern Berkshire Regional School District and Berkshire Hills Regional School District occurred in the early 1950s when school committee members Barbara Rhoades, Linwood Corser, and C. Russell Doane worked tirelessly to accomplish that task. At the time, the total enrollment of SBRSD in grades one...
MassDOT Advisory: Nighttime bridge and guardrail repairs on I-90 eastbound and westbound
Lee/Becket/Blandford/Montgomery/Russell — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing it will be conducting nighttime bridge and guardrail repair operations on I-90 eastbound and westbound in the towns of Lee, Becket, Blandford, Montgomery, and Russell. The work will be conducted at different times and locations from 7 p.m. on Monday, November 28, through 5 a.m. on Friday, December 2. Lane closures will be in place during repair operations.
