Rochester Hills, MI

HometownLife.com

Jolly holidays: Create a December to remember with these 7 merry Christmas events

With Thanksgiving now in the past, these events and activities in metro Detroit surely will help you get in the holiday spirit. Climb aboard a complimentary horse-drawn carriage for a tour of the holiday lights and Birmingham's festive downtown, every weekend through Christmas Eve. The carriage rides begin in Shain Park and are on a first-come, first-served basis. No reservations required.
CANTON, MI
Axios Detroit

5 best Christmas light displays in metro Detroit

Humans' invention of electricity means we can go out in December and stare at thousands of colorful light bulbs arranged in pleasing ways. Yes, it's time for drive- and walk-through holiday light displays, and metro Detroit has many to offer. So grab some egg nog or hot cocoa to go and head out. We also suggest stocking up on cookies — gingerbread or otherwise. 🚘 Drive-through tradition: Wayne County Lightfest. When: Wednesday to Sunday until Dec. 24 from 6-10pm, with wait times longer on the weekends.Details: Drive through a four-mile stretch of twinkling light displays with a holiday theme. There's...
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

3 Christmas Traditions That Are Pure Michigan

It is the most wonderful time of the year! If you are looking to try and find things that are deep in Michigan tradition this season, well you are in luck. You might have already made these a part of your holiday plans, but here we go. Bronner's Christmas Wonderland...
MICHIGAN STATE
mhlas.com

Celebrate the Holidays with Heart and Spirit

On Thursday, December 8, beginning at 6:30 p.m., the annual interfaith holiday celebration will take place at the Streamwood Clubhouse in Rochester Hills. The evening’s host is the board of directors of the Energy Medicine Research Institute (EMRI), and the theme is “Listening with the heart.” David Zimmerman, EMRI board chair and American representative of Claregate College of Esoteric Studies in the UK, will present an esoteric explanation of the global convergence of science and spirit occurring in the 21st century to inspire this annual celebration.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
The Oakland Press

Two hurt in Rochester Hills fire

Two Rochester Hills firefighters suffered undisclosed injuries during a two-alarm fire in a Rochester Hills neighborhood Saturday morning. Their injuries were non-life threatening, said Fire Chief Sean Canto, and they went to Ascension Providence Rochester for evaluation and treatment. Rochester Hills firefighters were called to the 800 block Quarry Drive...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
HometownLife.com

Westland administration to recommend city abandon Marshall redevelopment

It appears a recreation and community center at the old Marshall Upper Elementary School in Westland is no longer in the works. Mayor Bill Wild said he planned to recommend to city council that the city abandon the project during a Nov 29 study session. Rising costs, he said, have added millions of dollars to the project and resulted in the city's space in the building being too small.
WESTLAND, MI
The Flint Journal

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Bam Bam shrimp, wings among eats at Big Moe’s Kitchen in Grand Blanc

GRAND BLANC, MI - What began as a restaurant tucked inside of a gas station has turned into a marquee franchise spot in Michigan. Big Moe’s Kitchen, most known for its locations in Garden City and Dearborn, has expanded to Grand Blanc to bring a variety of menu options. It also has locations in Oxford, and a Canton location is set to open by 2023.
GRAND BLANC, MI
Arab American News

Recent local business have had grand openings in Dearborn

DEARBORN — Two local businesses have recently had grand openings in Dearborn. The restaurant District 12 opened its second location in West Dearborn on Michigan Avenue and Mason with a grand opening in October. The original location is on Telegraph in Dearborn Heights. Both locations offer the same menu...
DEARBORN, MI
Detroit News

Dreaming of a wet Christmas? Michigan likely to deliver

Back in the 1990s, when Bob Ryan switched from growing grain to growing Christmas trees, he reliably would spend December mornings climbing into his tractor to plow pathways for customers at his nursery in Ida, lest their cars get stuck in the snow. Now, customers are more likely to get...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
US 103.1

Look At This Creepy Abandoned Amusement Park In Michigan

Michigan seems to have no lack of abandoned places for you to visit, especially of the creepy variety. Nestled away somewhere in Michigan, lies an amusement park that hasn't heard much laughter over the past couple of decades. Abandoned Michigan Amusement Park. Whether you'd visit this place or not, you...
MICHIGAN STATE

